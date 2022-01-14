Successfully reported this slideshow.
Schools of Criminology

Jan. 14, 2022
This presentation covers the main pointers to remember while studying the schools of criminology. Compiling together in simple language, I've created a friendly presentation to help you associate the school with its salient features.
*Please open in Microsoft PPT for high definition and best effects :)

Schools of Criminology

  1. 1. SCHOOLS OF CRIMINOLOGY AMITAVA ADHIKARY URK20CR1087 VELIKA D’SOUZA URK20CR1071
  2. 2. PRE-CLASSICAL SCHOOL PIONEER: ST. THOMAS AQUINAS YEAR: UNTIL 18TH CENTURY IDEOLOGY: CRIMINALS WERE THOSE PEOPLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DEMONS OR SPIRITS
  3. 3. PUNISHMENT: BARBAROUS PUNISHMENTS TO FREE THE PERSON FROM THE EVIL SPIRIT Fire Ordeal Water Ordeal Poison Ordeal
  4. 4. ACCORDING HINDU RELIGION, SINNERS ARE SENT TO THE VARIOUS NARAKAS (HELLS) BY YAMADHARMA ACCORDING TO THEIR NATURE AND SERIOUSNESS OF THEIR SINS. Kalasutram (Hot as hell) Sucimukham (Tortured by needles)
  5. 5. CLASSICAL SCHOOL PIONEER: CESARE BECCARIA YEAR: 18TH CENTURY IDEOLOGY: • Based on Rationalism • Free-will theory • Principle of Hedonism
  6. 6. PUNISHMENT: • Defined by law • Pleasure-Pain Theory • Equal and severe punishment • Focussed more on the crime than criminal
  7. 7. NEO-CLASSICAL SCHOOL PIONEER: JEREMY BENTHAM YEAR: CIRCA MID 18TH CENTURY IDEOLOGY: The action of crime does not depend upon the free-will of the criminal alone, but also on other provocative factors.
  8. 8. PUNISHMENT: • Extenuating circumstances must be taken into account • Different treatment for children and the mentally ill • Introduction of the presentation of Expert Evidence in courts • Introduction of Minimum and Maximum sentences The study of the Causation of Crime began here.
  9. 9. DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PRE CLASSICAL AND NEO CLASSICAL PRE CLASSICAL • CRIMINAL’S PSYCHOLOGY WAS NEVER TAKEN INTO CONSIDERATION • THE TREATMENT OF CRIMINALS WAS AS WORSE AS WILD ANIMALS • CRIMINALS WERE CONSIDERED AS DEMONS • A FEAR WAS USUALLY MADE WITHIN COMMONERS SO THAT THE MASS DOES NOT INDULGE IN CRIME NEO CLASSICAL • STARTED TREATING WITH EQUITY RATHER THAN EQUALITY • A LAW WAS MADE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE RELIGION • PROVOCATION FACTORS WERE TAKEN IN ACCOUNT • TREATMENT OF MENTALLY ILL AND CHILDREN HAD A SOFT CORNER IN THE EYES OF LAW
  10. 10. • CONCEPT OF EVIL SPIRIT IN CRIMINALS • LAW WAS BUILD IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE RELIGION • EQUAL LAW FOR ALL • STUDY OF CRIME BEGAN • FACTORS SUCH AS PROVOCATION WAS ALSO TAKEN INTO CONSIDERATION

