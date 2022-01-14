Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
This presentation covers the main pointers to remember while studying the schools of criminology. Compiling together in simple language, I've created a friendly presentation to help you associate the school with its salient features.
*Please open in Microsoft PPT for high definition and best effects :)