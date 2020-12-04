Xmas delivery - Die Katze

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. X-Mas Catering Delivery 2020 •• für Company, Abteilung, Familie & Freundeskreis •• „KATZE LIEF IM SCHNEE“ Kleines BUFFET: KALT + PIKANT, SUPPENTOPF + SÜSS ab 6 PAX
  2. 2. 2 KLEINES X-Mas BUFFET „Katze lief im Schnee“ pro Person 39,- STARTER (wahlweise Rauchfischvariation od. Gänseleber-Creme Brûlée) * Rauchfischvariation • Senfcreme • frischer Kren • Dille • gegrillte Zitrone oder * Gänseleber Creme Brûlée • Portweinfeige • Briochecroutons * Winter-Pflücksalate • Ziegenkäse • Granatapfel • Trauben • Zitrusfilets * Waldorfsalat • Walnüsse • Apfel & Orange * Mariniertes Asia-Rind • Rote Zwiebel • Paprika • Sprossen • Shitake • Sesam • Shiso SOUP (bitte wählen Sie eine Suppe) * Altwiener Erdäpfelsuppe • Steinpilze • Majoran ( auf Wunsch mit Speck ) * Gansl-Einmachsuppe • Bröselknöderl • Schnittlauch * Getrüffelte Topinamburcreme-Suppe • Nußbutter • Schwarzbrotcroutons SWEET (bitte wählen Sie 2 Nachspeisen) * Cointreau Creme • Blutorange • Spekulatius * Maroni Mousse • Zwetschke • Haselnuss-Krokant * Bratapfel • Schoko-Nussfülle • Hawienero Rum • Vanillesauce * Cheesecake im Glas
  3. 3. 2 Infos, Rückfragen + Bestellungen: Martin Sommerbauer mail to: martin@hannahs.at Bestellung: 3 Werktage davor / bis 16:00 /ab 6 Person Letzter Bestelltag: Freitag 18.12. bis 16:00 Letzter Liefertag: 24.12. bis 12:00 Lieferung / Aufbau / Abholung: pauschal 48,- Nur Lieferung: pauschal 25,- (Speisen werden vakuumiert geliefert, inkl. Anleitung zum Wärmen) Equipment optional: Teller, Besteck, Papierservietten; pro Person 3,- Joseph Brot optional: pro Person 2,- Alle Preise verstehen sich inkl. 10/20% MwSt.
  4. 4. X-Mas Catering Delivery 2020 „KATZE LIEF IM SCHNEE“ ab 6 PAX Kleines BUFFET: KALT + PIKANT, SUPPENTOPF + SÜSS pro Person 39,-

