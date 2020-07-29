Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SISTEMA MUSCULAR VEIKY GILER ROMERO
¿Qué es? El sistema muscular y el tejido muscular contribuyen a la homeostasis al estabilizar la postura, producir movimie...
Componentes del sistema muscular ● El músculo esquelético ● Músculo liso ● El músculo cardíaco
Músculos de la cabeza ● Los músculos de la mímica, permiten expresar una amplia variedad de emociones. ● Se localizan dent...
Músculos del cuello Dos grupos de músculos se asocian a la cara anterior del cuerpo 1. Músculos suprahioideos 2. Músculos ...
Músculos del abdomen La pared abdominal anterolateral está formada por piel, fascia y cuatro pares de músculos: 1. Oblicuo...
Bibliografía Tortora, G., & Derrickson, B. (2013). Principios de Anatomía y Fisiología (13 ed.). Buenos Aires: Editorial M...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sistema muscular

36 views

Published on

Sistema muscular

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sistema muscular

  1. 1. SISTEMA MUSCULAR VEIKY GILER ROMERO
  2. 2. ¿Qué es? El sistema muscular y el tejido muscular contribuyen a la homeostasis al estabilizar la postura, producir movimientos, regular el volumen de los órganos, movilizar sustancias dentro del organismo y genera calor. Los músculos son los que permiten que el esqueleto se mueva y al mismo tiempo mantenga su estabilidad tanto en movimiento como en reposo, y además contribuye a dar la forma externa del cuerpo humano. Los músculos se unen a los huesos mediante tendones
  3. 3. Componentes del sistema muscular ● El músculo esquelético ● Músculo liso ● El músculo cardíaco
  4. 4. Músculos de la cabeza ● Los músculos de la mímica, permiten expresar una amplia variedad de emociones. ● Se localizan dentro de la capa subcutánea. ● Se originan en la fascia o los huesos del cráneo y se insertan en la piel
  5. 5. Músculos del cuello Dos grupos de músculos se asocian a la cara anterior del cuerpo 1. Músculos suprahioideos 2. Músculos infrahioideos
  6. 6. Músculos del abdomen La pared abdominal anterolateral está formada por piel, fascia y cuatro pares de músculos: 1. Oblicuo externo del abdomen 2. Oblicuo interno del abdomen 3. Transverso del abdomen 4. Recto del abdomen
  7. 7. Bibliografía Tortora, G., & Derrickson, B. (2013). Principios de Anatomía y Fisiología (13 ed.). Buenos Aires: Editorial Médica Panamericana S.A.

×