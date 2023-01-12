Successfully reported this slideshow.
Best Schools in Gurgaon PPT.pptx

Jan. 12, 2023
Education

Gurgaon is known for its top-rated schools, and one of the most renowned is Vega Schools. Founded in 1996, Vega Schools has been providing quality education to students from the Gurgaon area for over two decades. With a commitment to excellence, Vega Schools has earned a reputation for its strong academic curriculum, diverse range of extracurricular activities, and nurturing environment. In this article, we will explore the features that make Vega Schools one of the top schools in Gurgaon.

Gurgaon is known for its top-rated schools, and one of the most renowned is Vega Schools. Founded in 1996, Vega Schools has been providing quality education to students from the Gurgaon area for over two decades. With a commitment to excellence, Vega Schools has earned a reputation for its strong academic curriculum, diverse range of extracurricular activities, and nurturing environment. In this article, we will explore the features that make Vega Schools one of the top schools in Gurgaon.

Best Schools in Gurgaon PPT.pptx

  1. Best Schools in Gurgaon Each of our two campuses (Sector 48 and 76) is a premium CBSE School in Gurgaon. Our schools are highly awarded and ranked by some of the most leading school rating agencies.
  2. Best Schools in Gurgaon • Vega Schools are proud to have been founded on Problem-based Learning (PBL) as our primary teaching pedagogy for the delivery of the latest CBSE curriculum in India. • As a result of the success and impact of our approach, we are addressing demand by growing into a second campus. This exciting new campus at Sector 76 Gurugram, Near Emaar Palm Heights will continue to build on the innovative designs that define our schools. At this campus, our learners will enjoy expansive outdoor fields and learning spaces as well as a large selection of indoor lab spaces. This in addition to eco-friendly measures like solar panels and professional horticultural touches including fruiting trees, allows greater resources for our interdisciplinary approach.
  3. Campuses • Vega School Sector 76 Campus (New) Sector-76, Near Emaar Palm Heights, Gurugram • Vega School Sector 48 Campus Sohna Road, Sector-48 Near Eldeco Mansionz, Gurugram • For Admissions: +91-9999711334 adminssions@vega.edu.in

