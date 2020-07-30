Architecture 3D exterior design refer to the 3D views of the exterior of the structures or upcoming structures. This type of design gives the client or user a feeling that he/she is looking at the real building after it has been built.



Over the past couple of years, the impact of the wind of change that has swept through the design industry is felt in almost all fields especially the ones that have to do with real estate property. Until recently, architects and designers could only produce hand-drawn or printed 2d views of the area or structures at hand. But nowadays, things have changed now that 3D Rendering Services now exist.