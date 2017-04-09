Beneficios de las cuentas para personas en el B.O.D Por: Víctor Vargas Irausquin
Cuentas en B.O.D Los productos financieros de B.O.D. le ofrecen opciones que se adaptan a sus necesidades. Cualquier tipo ...
Cuenta De ahorro sin Libreta Cuenta Solución Joven O Obtiene ingresos por los intereses devengados por sus ahorros, abonad...
Cuenta Corriente Clásica Personal Cuenta Corriente Remunerada B.O.D. O Disponibilidad inmediata de fondos. O Seguridad y C...
Cuenta Corriente Asistencia (Por plan) Cuenta de Dólares O Plan 1: incluye el servicio de Urgencias en el Hogar y comprend...
Servicio de Remuneración Combinada O La cuenta corriente Remunerada BOD devengará el 1% de interés sobre saldo diario. O L...
Referencia Ohttp://www.bod.com.ve/persona s/productos/cuentas/
  1. 1. Beneficios de las cuentas para personas en el B.O.D Por: Víctor Vargas Irausquin
  2. 2. Cuentas en B.O.D Los productos financieros de B.O.D. le ofrecen opciones que se adaptan a sus necesidades. Cualquier tipo de cuenta ofrece diferentes beneficios para sus clientes. Conoce los beneficios de estos diferentes tipos de cuentas que el B.O.D tiene para ti.
  3. 3. Cuenta De ahorro sin Libreta Cuenta Solución Joven O Obtiene ingresos por los intereses devengados por sus ahorros, abonados a fin de mes. O Sus depósitos en Cuentas de Ahorro son inembargables, y están garantizados hasta por el monto y la forma establecidas por el Fondo de Protección Social de los Depósitos Bancarios (FOGADE). O Se maneja sin libreta. O A través de BODInternet podrá visualizar e imprimir su Estado de Cuenta O Puede realizar sus operaciones en cualquiera de nuestras Oficinas, a través de los servicios externos las 24 horas de los 365 días del año. O Podrá solicitar Referencias Bancarias por las cifras promedios movilizadas en un período determinado. O Genera intereses calculados sobre saldos diarios y abonados mensualmente a su cuenta. O La cuenta ofrece adicional una remuneración por porcentaje de incremento de saldo promedio. O Dependiendo del porcentaje de incremento, el Banco le otorga puntos adicionales a la tasa de interés. O Si no presenta retiros durante un año, se recompensa el ahorro en el mes aniversario. O Los titulares menores de edad podrán disponer de sus fondos con el acompañamiento y firma conjunta de su representante. O Podrá consultar el saldo y los movimientos de su cuenta a través de la página web www.bod.com.ve. O Le otorga respaldo y atención en la amplia red de agencias BOD, a nivel nacional.
  4. 4. Cuenta Corriente Clásica Personal Cuenta Corriente Remunerada B.O.D. O Disponibilidad inmediata de fondos. O Seguridad y Confianza. O Movilización a través de todos los canales electrónicos. O Le proporciona información detallada de saldos y movimientos. O Aceptación general. O Puede realizar sus operaciones en cualquiera de nuestras Oficinas o a través de los servicios externos. O Obtiene la Tarjeta de Débito. O La Emisión de la Tarjeta de Débito “Teleamigo BOD” es gratuita. O Referencias Bancarias por cifras promedios movilizadas en un periodo determinado. O Disponibilidad inmediata de fondos. O Seguridad y Confianza. O Movilización a través de todos los canales electrónicos. O Genera intereses sobre saldos diarios abonados a fin de mes. O Le proporciona información detallada de saldos y movimientos O Aceptación general. O Puede realizar sus operaciones en cualquiera de nuestras Oficinas o a través de los servicios externos O Obtiene la Tarjeta de Débito. O La Emisión de la Tarjeta de Débito “Teleamigo BOD” es gratuita. O Referencias Bancarias por cifras promedios movilizadas en un periodo determinado.
  5. 5. Cuenta Corriente Asistencia (Por plan) Cuenta de Dólares O Plan 1: incluye el servicio de Urgencias en el Hogar y comprende servicios de plomería, cerrajería, vidriería, electricidad y albañilería. O Plan 2: abarca tanto el servicio de Urgencias en el Hogar como Asistencia Médica y Vial. Esto implica, aparte de los servicios incluidos en el Plan 1, traslados médicos terrestres, referencias médicas ilimitadas, envíos y pagos de remolque, auxilios viales básicos y referencias mecánicas. O Plan 3: ofrece los beneficios de los Planes 1 y 2, incluyendo además, Asistencia Odontológica ilimitada para diagnóstico, emergencias y rayos X, así como Asistencia Oftalmológica, sin límites para diagnóstico, emergencias, monturas y lentes, entre otras coberturas. O Podrá tener una cuenta en dólares sin tener que viajar al exterior para hacer esta operación. O La movilización de los fondos podrá realizarse mediante los siguientes mecanismos: O Retiros totales o parciales en moneda de curso legal en el país. O Transferencias hacia bancos en el exterior. O Órdenes a las instituciones depositarías para adquirir en los mercados financieros internacionales, títulos denominados en moneda extranjera. O Transferencias entre cuentas del mismo titular hacia bancos en el exterior. O Podrán hacerse transferencias entre cuentas en moneda extranjera O Otros mecanismos establecidos por los Organismos Públicos competentes. O No posee monto mínimo de apertura, las cuentas se abren en (USD $0,00). O Emisión de Estado de cuenta.
  6. 6. Servicio de Remuneración Combinada O La cuenta corriente Remunerada BOD devengará el 1% de interés sobre saldo diario. O La cuenta corriente podrá ser movilizada a través de chequera y tarjeta de débito y tendrá los mismos beneficios que poseen las cuentas corrientes actuales O Los clientes obtendrán los puntos de interés en cuenta y de descuento en tarjeta de crédito. O Los puntos de descuento en la tarjeta de crédito serán aplicados al monto correspondiente a los intereses que el cliente cancela por saldo financiado y se verán reflejados.
  7. 7. Referencia Ohttp://www.bod.com.ve/persona s/productos/cuentas/

