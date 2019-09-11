Successfully reported this slideshow.
Víctor Vargas Irausquín - Ventajas que brindan los métodos de pago, Parte I

Víctor Vargas Irausquín - Ventajas que brindan los métodos de pago, Parte I

Víctor Vargas Irausquín - Ventajas que brindan los métodos de pago, Parte I

  2. 2. V�ctor Vargas Irausqu�n Los m�todos de pago han evolucionado constantemente en el mercado, una muestra de ello ha sido pasar del uso del dinero en efectivo a m�todos de pago electr�nico para simplificar el d�a a d�a a las personas. Con el pasar del tiempo las entidades financieras brindaron a sus clientes el portal web tradicional, permiti�ndoles ingresar a sus cuentas y realizar transacciones, sin embargo, se vieron en la necesidad de desarrollar nuevos mecanismos para cubrir los distintos requerimientos o necesidades de los clientes y consumidores. Tal es el caso de las versiones aplicativas, denominada con el nombre gen�rico de banca m�vil.
  3. 3. V�ctor Vargas Irausqu�n Pero �qu� otras ventajas nos ofrecen estos m�todos de pago novedosos? El cliente bancario se ha adaptado a un ritmo de vida m�s pr�ctico, desde entonces existe una variedad de alternativas y productos adecuados a su cotidianidad, como los aplicativos de banca m�vil que les ahorran tiempo al hacer m�s din�mica su relaci�n con el banco, accediendo a sus cuentas de manera r�pida. Tal es el caso de BOD, que ofrece distintos canales y una experiencia de calidad como su aplicaci�n Pago Express BOD, en la cual se pueden realizar pagos inmediatos a clientes y comercios con cuenta BOD o de otros bancos desde un dispositivo m�vil inteligente, por ser un m�todo de pago interbancario.
  4. 4. V�ctor Vargas Irausqu�n Gracias a Pago Express BOD, los clientes disfrutan de: 1- Un servicio completamente gratuito tanto en la descarga de la aplicaci�n como en la afiliaci�n. 2.- Su principal atributo es la disponibilidad del dinero, ya que las operaciones realizadas entre cuentas BOD o de otros bancos, se hacen efectivo en el mismo momento en que se realiza la operaci�n.
  5. 5. V�ctor Vargas Irausqu�n 3.- Por su seguridad de cara al cliente, permite realizar pagos diarios m�ximos de Bs. 1.000.000,00. Mientras que, los establecimientos comerciales podr�n disfrutar de un monto m�ximo de Bs. 5.000.000, en la extensi�n de Pago Express Comercio. 4.- Los usuarios pueden hacer uso de la aplicaci�n a cualquier hora del d�a, ya que no contiene restricciones de horario.
