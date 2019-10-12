Successfully reported this slideshow.
Víctor Vargas Irausquín - La Funcionalidad de Los Mensajes de Texto SMS

Víctor Vargas Irausquín - La Funcionalidad de Los Mensajes de Texto SMS

Economy & Finance
Víctor Vargas Irausquín - La Funcionalidad de Los Mensajes de Texto SMS

  La funcionalidad de los mensajes de texto SMS
Víctor Vargas Irausquín
  2. 2. Víctor Vargas Irausquín La función de la mensajería de texto ha ido evolucionando en el transcurrir del tiempo; lo que empezó como una herramienta para comunicarse de forma rápida y personal sin tener que realizar una llamada, fue migrando al uso empresarial al ser utilizado para ofrecer promociones, descargas y diversidad de contenidos a través de un SMS corto y preciso. Hasta en medios tradicionales de comunicación masiva como la televisión y la radio usaban los SMS como sistema de voto o para generar interacción con la opinión de los espectadores. Las entidades bancarias no desaprovecharon la oportunidad y también comenzaron a implementar esta herramienta, ofreciendo un servicio personalizado, confiable y seguro que permitía enviar notificaciones acerca de transacciones realizadas y promociones de sus productos y servicios.
  3. 3. Víctor Vargas Irausquín Con el tiempo, este servicio empezó a indicar saldo, retiro en cajeros automáticos o códigos de verificación, pero luego comenzaron a desarrollarse, hasta que hoy en día se pueden realizar pagos utilizando mensajería de texto. Es el caso de BOD, Banco Universal, quien ofrece un servicio alternativo para que sus clientes realicen o reciban pagos entre sí, con la opción de Pago Express BOD, a través de SMS se hace fácil y rápido.
  4. 4. Víctor Vargas Irausquín El único requisito es registrarse en la Banca Digital BOD bajo la siguiente ruta, en el menú de opciones: Solicitudes – Servicios BOD – Pago Express BOD – Afiliar, y así se comienza a disfrutar este servicio. Desde el teléfono, el texto irá dirigido al número 263 (BOD Móvil), separando con espacios y agregando en el siguiente orden: - Palabra “Pago”. - Número de cédula del emisor. - Código del banco receptor. Ejemplo: 0116. - Número de teléfono celular del beneficiario. - Número de cédula del beneficiario. - Por último, el monto en Bs.
  5. 5. Víctor Vargas Irausquín El mayor beneficio que ofrece este servicio es que no existen barreras tecnológicas, pues se puede realizar desde cualquier dispositivo que no sea inteligente y sin internet. Además, mediante el móvil los clientes sienten mucha más seguridad para realizar operaciones.
  REFERENCIAS - http://centrodenoticiasbod.com.ve/2019/09/la-funcionalidad-de-los-mensajes-de-texto-sms/

