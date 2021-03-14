Plano numerico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educación Universitaria Universidad Politécnica Te...
Se conoce como plano cartesiano, coordenadas cartesianas o sistema cartesiano, a dos rectas numéricas perpendiculares, una...
La distancia entre dos puntos del espacio euclídeo equivale a la longitud del segmento de la recta que los une, expresado ...
Punto medio En matemática, es el punto que se encuentra a la misma distancia de dos elementos geométricos, ya sean puntos,...
Se denomina circunferencia al lugar geométrico de los puntos del plano que equidistan de otro punto fijo denominado centro...
Parábolas es la sección cónica de excentricidad igual a 1,1​ resultante de cortar un cono recto con un plano cuyo ángulo d...
Elipse Una elipse es una curva plana, simple​ y cerrada con dos ejes de simetría que resulta al cortar la superficie de un...
Hipérbola Es una curva abierta de dos ramas, obtenida cortando un cono recto mediante un plano no necesariamente paralelo ...
Una superficie cónica esta engendrada por el giro de una recta g, que llamamos generatriz, alrededor de otra recta e, eje,...
https://www.significados.com/plano-cartesiano/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distancia https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Punto...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educación Universitaria Universidad Politécnica Territorial del estado Lara Andrés Eloy Blanco Barquisimeto – Edo Lara Participante: Nelo Víctor V.30.233.789 PNFHSL. Turno: Mañana. Matemática...
  2. 2. Se conoce como plano cartesiano, coordenadas cartesianas o sistema cartesiano, a dos rectas numéricas perpendiculares, una horizontal y otra vertical, que se cortan en un punto llamado origen o punto cero. La finalidad del plano cartesiano es describir la posición o ubicación de un punto en el plano, la cual está representada por el sistema de coordenadas. Plano Cartesiano Partes
  3. 3. La distancia entre dos puntos del espacio euclídeo equivale a la longitud del segmento de la recta que los une, expresado numéricamente. En espacios más complejos, como los definidos en la geometría no euclidiana, el «camino más corto» entre dos puntos es un segmento recto con curvatura llamada geodésica. Distancia Hallar la distancia entre los puntos P1 (-5, 3) y P2 (4, 3). Solución: Observando las coordenadas, podemos darnos cuenta que sobre el eje “y” no se mueve para nada, por lo que se trata de una recta totalmente horizontal. Si deseamos calcular la distancia, simplemente aplicamos nuestra fórmula: Por lo que hay una distancia de 9 unidades. Ejercicio:
  4. 4. Punto medio En matemática, es el punto que se encuentra a la misma distancia de dos elementos geométricos, ya sean puntos, segmentos, rectas, etc. Si es un segmento, el punto medio es el que lo divide en dos partes iguales. En ese caso, el punto medio es único y equidista de los extremos del segmento. Por cumplir esta última condición, pertenece a la mediatriz del segmento. Ejercicio:
  5. 5. Se denomina circunferencia al lugar geométrico de los puntos del plano que equidistan de otro punto fijo denominado centro. Ecuaciones y Trazado de Circunferencia Trazado Ecuación
  6. 6. Parábolas es la sección cónica de excentricidad igual a 1,1​ resultante de cortar un cono recto con un plano cuyo ángulo de inclinación respecto al eje de revolución del cono sea igual al presentado por su generatriz. El plano resultará por lo tanto paralelo a dicha recta.2​nota 1​nota 2​ Se define también como el lugar geométrico de los puntos de un plano que equidistan de una recta llamada directriz,nota 3​ y un punto interior a la parábola llamado foco.
  7. 7. Elipse Una elipse es una curva plana, simple​ y cerrada con dos ejes de simetría que resulta al cortar la superficie de un cono por un plano oblicuo al eje de simetría con ángulo mayor que el de la generatriz respecto del eje de revolución. Una elipse que gira alrededor de su eje menor genera un esferoide achatado, mientras que una elipse que gira alrededor de su eje principal genera un esferoide alargado.
  8. 8. Hipérbola Es una curva abierta de dos ramas, obtenida cortando un cono recto mediante un plano no necesariamente paralelo al eje de simetría, y con ángulo menor que el de la generatriz respecto del eje de revolución.1​En geometría analítica, una hipérbola es el lugar geométrico de los puntos de un plano, tales que el valor absoluto de la diferencia de sus distancias a dos puntos fijos, llamados focos, es igual a la distancia entre los vértices, la cual es una constante positiva.
  9. 9. Una superficie cónica esta engendrada por el giro de una recta g, que llamamos generatriz, alrededor de otra recta e, eje, con el cual se corta en un punto V, vértice. Elementos de las cónicas Superficie - una superficie cónica de revolución está engendrada por la rotación de una recta alrededor de otra recta fija, llamada eje, a la que corta de modo oblicuo. Generatriz - la generatriz es una cualquiera de las rectas oblicuas. Vértice - el vértice es el punto central donde se cortan las generatrices. Hojas - las hojas son las dos partes en las que el vértice divide a la superficie cónica de revolución. Sección - se denomina sección cónica a la curva intersección de un cono con un plano que no pasa por su vértice. En función de la relación existente entre el ángulo de conicidad y la inclinación del plano respecto del eje del cono, pueden obtenerse diferentes secciones cónicas. Representación grafica de las ecuaciones de las Cónicas.
