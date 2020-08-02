Hưỡng Dẫn Sử Dụng MT4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GIỚI THIỆU MT4
  1. 1. GIỚI THIỆU MT4
  2. 2. hotline : 0987732228/ 0912174050 2 Giới Thiệu Cách đặt lệnh Giá mua Giá bán Thể hiện cặp tiền mua bánLệnh đặt ngay Đánh dấu để chọn mục dao động Số Lot
  3. 3. hotline : 0987732228/ 0912174050 3 Lệnh đã khớp Lệnh sell đã khớp Giá bán Giá hiện tại Phí GD Giá lời lỗ tạm thời
  4. 4. hotline : 0987732228/ 0912174050 4 Chốt Lời, Chốt Lỗ, Kì Vọng, Đặt Lệnh Mới Duoble click vào dòng lệnh Đặt lệnh mới Đặt lệnh kì vọng Chốt lời chốt lỗ
  5. 5. hotline : 0987732228/ 0912174050 5 Lệnh Đặt Ngay Đặt ngay lệnh mới
  6. 6. hotline : 0987732228/ 0912174050 6 Đặt Lệnh Kì Vọng Mua Hoặc Bán Kì vọng mua hoặc bán Chọn thời gian Để hủy lệnh kì vọng
  7. 7. hotline : 0987732228/ 0912174050 7 Chốt Lời, Chốt Lỗ Lệnh chốt lời và chốt l Chọn giá chốt lỗ Chọn giá chốt lời
  8. 8. hotline : 0987732228/ 0912174050 8 Giá đã khớp Giá đặt đã khớp Chốt lỗ Chốt lời
  9. 9. hotline : 0987732228/ 0912174050 9 Báo Lệnh Ko Khớp Lệnh báo ko thực hiện đ
  10. 10. hotline : 0987732228/ 0912174050 10 Thanh Lý Lệnh Double click vào dòng lệnh Chọn vào để thanh lý lệnh
  11. 11. hotline : 0914051216 11 Giải Thích Các Chỉ Số Giao Dịch Balance: số tiền thật có trong tài khoản Float: lãi lỗ tạm thời equity = balance + float Margin: số tiền tương ứng với khối lượng giao dịch(1lot : 500,00, 2lot:1000,00…) Free margin = equity – margin(số tiền có thể dùng để giao dịch tiếp) Margin level: equity/ margin* 100% Lưu ý: < 60% báo động đỏ  ratio= < 30% tự động thanh lý tài khoản  Tối thứ 6 khách hàng muốn để lệnh qua đêm thì ratio >= 100%  Phí qua đêm : open price * contract size/ 360 day * interest rate * số lot* ngay

