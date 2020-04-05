Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prophecy3

  1. 1. UNDERSTANDING AND DISCERNING OUR TIMES THROUGH BIBLICAL PROPHECY PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE SECTION THREE Mature in Christ Ministries
  2. 2. SECTION THREE Israel Paused (Enter the Church Age)
  3. 3. Church age Now that God has placed Israel, His witnesses, on hold, He has given a new group of people this job. The Church has become the “second string”. This group would be somewhat different than the first team. This group would not be based on blood-line or genealogy. This group would be on the order of Abraham. They would become children based on their FAITH! God, the Holy Spirit would indwell these followers. God, the Son, would be the Head and they would be his Body. They would represent Him to the unbelieving world. The world for which He died, and the one He is seeking to reach.
  4. 4. Why the Church? God had a plan to replace His ”starters” with the reserve team coming off the ’bench”. He is not done with the starters. He did NOT replace them with the Church. He simply put us in the game and sent them to the locker room for a period of time. He will indeed bring them back to the game and they will once again be His starters! In the meantime, God now has a hands-off approach with His chosen people. He intervenes for them on His terms, not on theirs. So, God has called out from the nations, a group of people who have chosen to follow him out of their free will to do His will and work. The Baton has been passed from Israel to the Church Matthew 24
  5. 5. The Role of the Church The Great Commission When they therefore were come together, they asked of him, saying, Lord, wilt thou at this time restore again the kingdom to Israel? And he said unto them, It is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in his own power. But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth. Acts 1: 6-8
  6. 6. Spirit of GOD Spirit of Anti- christ God Kingdom of God Satan World System
  7. 7. Mature in Christ Ministries Babylon Medo- Persia Greece Roman The Cross “cut off” New Roman 1) The Times of the Gentile Nation 2) Israel using Daniels 70 weeks 3) The Church Age Gabriel gives Daniel understanding of 70 weeks Artaxerxes 446BC Temple 7 year covenant 49 years / 483 years / paused / 3 ½ +3 1/2 The Church Age 2 3 1
  8. 8. Revelation Basics John wrote the message “to the seven churches in Asia” If it is a message mostly detailing with Israel, why is it not addressed to them? Jesus both gave the message and is the Message! The message reveals God’s final dealings with man As we have stated in other past studies, man is divided into three groups 1) Jews 2) Gentile non-believers 3) Gentile believers The book of Revelation has massages for all three groups. The church is addressed in the first 3 chapters. The Church is not directly addressed or even mentioned again until it is mentioned indirectly as the Bride of Christ at the marriage supper of the Lamb! Why? Blessings promised to all who read this message. Do you think this might be important? Key verses Chapter one v7 v 10 v19
  9. 9. Keys to understanding the book of Revelation v. 10 and v. 19 including Isaiah 34 and 61 / Jeremiah 46:10-28 ”in the Spirit on the Lord’s day” ”write that which thou hast seen, that which are, and that which is to come A If the Lord’s day is a Sunday in the year 100AD then… B If the Lord’s day is SPECIFICALLY that day of Vengeance then… Things which thou hast seen (past) Time since John’s call and walk with Jesus Things which are (present) Things which is to come (future Things going on that Sunday while on the Island From then until the end Time of John’s call through the Church age John standing in front of Jesus as described in chapter 4/5From chapter 6 to the end
  10. 10. Ways to understand the message to the Churches 1) The messages were only to the specific church at the given location for and at that time. 2) The messages were written to the specific church at the given location and with understanding that it also applies to all churches that follow even to today. A bit of each church described sprinkled into every church since. 3) The messages were written to the specific church at the given location and in addition represents periods of church history and serves as a timeline of the entire church age from the beginning to the end. I accept the third understanding as the MAIN interpretation. As we will see as we progress, it will become clear that proper understanding of the messages as given ARE NOT only for the specific church at the time John gave the message. I also believe that the messages are directed at both parts of the Church, the True and the Apostate as we will see going forward in our study.
  11. 11. God’s Timeline for the Church The Seven Churches of Revelation Ephesus ~ early Church Thyatira ~500 - 1000 Pergamum ~300 - 500 Sardis ~ 1000 - 1500 Philadelphia ~1500 - 1900 Laodicea 1900 - Today Smyrna ~ 100 - 300
  12. 12. MESSAGE TO THE CHURCH OF EPHESUS • I know thy works… Left thy first Love • Thy Labor Repent, do the first works • Thy Patience Or I will remove thy candlestick • Thy can not bear that which are evil • You tried them which say the are apostles, and are NOT! • Not fainted • Hated the deeds of the Nicolaitans (which I also hate)
  13. 13. What is the doctrine of the Nicolaitanes and why is it important? Two main theories 1) Named after an early Heretic by the name of Nicolaus who taught false doctrine. He apparently was a Greek convert to Christianity. He unfortunately brought in pagan practices and thoughts. This can be simplified in one word – Compromise! 2) Represents a word using the root meanings of two greek words in combo to provide the understanding and meaning. Nikos – to conqueror to subdue and Laos - Laity or Lay People I accept both interpretation, for both are likely true. The second teaching and attitude that the Apostate church developed placed power and control in the hands of a few at the top with the goal of gaining control over the many. To Conquer or Subdue the people. This is definitely an Antichrist concept and a practice! We will soon see this practice fully introduced into the church as we continue our look into church history! The Church at Ephesus is praised for NOT tolerating this practice! What 2 things did they need to be able to get this right?

