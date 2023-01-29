KingsandProphets [Autosaved].pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
We study the Books of 1st and 2nd Kings by focusing on the relationship between key kings of Israel and Judah with the Prophets that God called along side them. We explore how these leaders determined the direction and outcomes of the people.
We study the Books of 1st and 2nd Kings by focusing on the relationship between key kings of Israel and Judah with the Prophets that God called along side them. We explore how these leaders determined the direction and outcomes of the people.