KingsandProphets [Autosaved].pptx

Jan. 29, 2023
KingsandProphets [Autosaved].pptx

Jan. 29, 2023
Spiritual

We study the Books of 1st and 2nd Kings by focusing on the relationship between key kings of Israel and Judah with the Prophets that God called along side them. We explore how these leaders determined the direction and outcomes of the people.

We study the Books of 1st and 2nd Kings by focusing on the relationship between key kings of Israel and Judah with the Prophets that God called along side them. We explore how these leaders determined the direction and outcomes of the people.

Spiritual
KingsandProphets [Autosaved].pptx

  1. 1. KINGS AND PROPHETS The Importance of Leadership II
  2. 2. THE IMPORTANCE OF LEADERSHIP II  In 2014, we did ”The importance of Leadership: a study in the book of Judges”. The principle seen and taught in Judges is that leadership is needed. People need to be led and Good and Bad outcomes spring from “good” or “bad” leadership. These events occurred early in the development of Israel as a nation. After the solid lead of both Moses and Joshua, the people struggled to find firm footing. So they clamored for a ‘King’ to be like other nations. Saul failed them, David is now past on. Solomon has left them with a divided kingdom. It is in turmoil. The now northern kingdom of Israel and the southern kingdom of Judah will both be challenged with finding strong faithful leaders after Solomon’s Reign. How do they do? What does God do in an attempt to guide them along?
  3. 3. The Importance of Leadership: a study in Judges – Rewind and Review. Lessons learned from both good and bad Leaders So why do we need leaders? Isaiah 53:6 Selfish or Selfless? Is there a single quality/character trait that can identify good and bad leaders? If so, I believe that it is this it. A good captain will always go down with the ship. A bad one; well…, we’ve all heard of these cases. Israel after Joshua, failed to stay focused on God. The new generation was not taught. This brings in two key points. 1) 2) The system for Judges as leaders had already been established and they did attempt to do the job. But what do we learn in Judges 2: 16-19 Othniel and Ehud brought peace, law and order. They offered early corrective stability. In Deborah, we see strong faith, wisdom and the respect of many. She was a leader of leaders. Barak had a combination of humility and courage. Jael was not a leader by ordination, yet displayed leadership in her actions. Gideon became a leader, not by choice, but by necessity and God’s call. He responded with a unique form of leadership. His style was one of deliberate caution and thoughtfulness. Abimelech was brash, scheming, and reckless.
  4. 4. Jephthah (son of a harlot) put the group above self-interest. He lived by the principle of the greater good. Sampson – Not only is he the hardest Judge to understand, He is most likely the hardest biblical personality period to nail down. After much study and discernment, guided by the Word of God, I now conclude that he was indeed a consistently faithful and spirit led leader for most of his life. He had two major error sexually, one early on with the harlot and the other at the end of his ministry and life with Delilah. Micah had a heart for God, but he was self-willed and self-deceived. His actions led an entire tribe’s deception and the eventual infection of the entire nation. Lastly, when met with a national tragedy, the leadership made both great and horrific choices. The good ones included the hand of God. God was unfortunately left out of the decision making process in the bad ones.
  5. 5. THE ROLE OF THE PROPHET End of the life of David  1 Kings chap 1  Rebellious Adonijah attempts to reign  Nathan the Prophet give David guidance  Solomon is rightly anointed as King. End of the life of Solomon  1 Kings chap 11  Solomon’s sin has cause God to remove him from leadership  God raises up Jeroboam  Ahijah the Prophet is sent to confirm God’s will in replacing Solomon  The Kingdom is divided  Shemaiah the Prophet confirms to Rehoboam God’s plan for him in the south and Jeroboam in the north.
  6. 6. Historic Background of people and events David’s son Absalom led a revolt against him. He has now passed. David’s faithful team during that time was Zadok and Abiathar the Priests, Joab the Military leaderand Nathan the Prophet. David is now of advanced age and dying. His now eldest son is Adonijah. He is self-willed and assumes the role of next King. He is said to be a honorable/good man. It is also noted that David is aware of his intentions. However, he remains neutral. He does not endorse him nor does he advise against him. Abishag, a Shulamite young woman is given to David for his care. Adonijah gets a host of soldiers on his side for the ready to take over power, but more important several key leaders of David join with him. This includes, Joab and Abiathar. However, Zadok and Nathan both stay faithfully committed to David.
  7. 7. Adonijah holds a Feast where intends to launch his CAMPAIGN to overthrown the government. He invite many including his all the tribe of Judah and his brother’s (David’s remaining son’s) with the exception of Solomon. He did not invite Zadok and Nathan or King David’s mighty faithful soldiers. Meanwhile, Nathan seeing all that is occuring goes to Bethsheba. He tells her to let King David know and that he needs to step in to stop this as to keep the promise of establishing Solomon as King. He is afraid that Adonijah would kill her and Solomon. David steps up and restores order as King. He declares that Solomon is his choice as successor. Adonijah learns of this and recognizes that his attempt has failed. He now fears that he will be targeted by Solomon for revenge because of his coup attempt. Solomon tells him that if he acts responsibly and with honor he would be fine, but if he rebels he would be killed. After David dies, Adonijah goes to Bethsheba. He wants her to ask King Solomon to give him Abishag for a wife. Solomon views this as a threat to his thone. To him, it violated the promise of honorable behavior. He saw it as wicked. He has his brother Adonijah executed.
  8. 8. Solomon the deals with Joab and Shimei Joab – the military leader formerly loyal to King David during the time of Saul and even during the revolt of Absalom. Yet, He for whatever reason, made the decision to side with Adonijah is his revolt against David and the attempt to undercut Solomon. Joab had BLOOD on his hands. Not regarding his battles in war but his execution of Amasa and less so, Absalom. Why did the above information lead to his execution early in the reign of Solomon? Shimei – of the tribe of Levi, was loyal to King Saul. When David became King, he initially openly rejected David. He later came onboard and allied/supported David. Despite this, King David did not trust him. He told this to Solomon. Solomon informs him at the start of his reign that he is not trusted but that he would let him live as long as he stays confined to his home. Unfortunately, after 3 years of compliance he lives to Gath, soon to return. Solomon learns of his breaking of the deal and has him Executed
  9. 9. The Last Days of King Solomon Sad ending to a productive and glorious reign. After much achievement and national stability, Solomon’s time ended tragically. The Bible informs us that in his later/older years, He turned his heart towards the gods of his pagan wives. He began to worship and love them and turned away from God. Because of this , God took the kingdom away from him. God keeps his word and promises. Because of this and his love for David, He would keep the House of David in Jerusalem (Judah). This naturally leads to the DIVIDED kingdom. This is HIS Legacy! Jeroboam – a non relative servant in the house of Solomon. He rose to a position of trust and rank. God sent the Prophet Ahijah to inform him that the Kingdom would be taken from Solomon upon his death. He was told that he would be given the northern ten tribes and Solomon’s blood line would be given one., the aforementioned southern tribe of Judah. This would go to Solomon’s son Rehoboam. Solomon would seek to kill Jeroboam until his own death. Jeroboam remained away in Egypt until Solomon’s death.
  10. 10. Like Father, Like Son? Lessons NOT Learned Apparently, Solomon had been mistreating and govening certain people within the kingdom. Some of his led advisors attempted to guide the new King Rehoboam to consider handling the people with gentleness, compassion and mercy. Jeroboam was also involved in the attempt give godly advise to Rehoboam. Name the critical concept (take-away lesson to learn) in the advise they offered. We will follow these themes throughout our study as key guidelines to good leadership. Rehoboam rejected this advise and came down hard on the people. Describe the group that he rejected and compare to the group that he followed. He doubled down HARSHLY. Rehoboam sent in Adoram (his enforcer) to squash the uprising but they stone him. The people have turned against the heavy handed king. He then assembles the Southern tribes and plans to go against Jeroboam and the northern tribes. God send in the Prophet Shemamiah to tell him NOT to do this thing. This time he listens.
  11. 11. DOWNFALL! King Jeroboam (Northern 10 tribes) He built places of worship in Shechem and Penuel. He then concludes that this would return the hearts of the people back to Jerusalem and then back to the house of David. He concludes that this would lead the people to return loyalty to King Rehoboam. This has him to believe that he would then be targeted and killed. Jeroboam has two golden calves created. He tells the people that there was NO need to go to Jerusalem. He set up one in Bethel and another in Dan. He credits the IDOLS for getting them out of Egyptian bondage. He ordained the 15th day in the 8th Month – devised IN HIS OWN HEART! {God ordained the 7th mo} This thing was a SIN for the Nation
  12. 12. God sends a Prophet from Judah up to Bethel with a message He delivers the word of the Lord to King Jeroboam. It is essentially a prophecy and a curse. He speaks directly to the Altar. He states that a future King will be born in the house of David. This Josiah would offer on the Altar the bones of the priest that burned offerings on it. What is going on here? The sign given to verify this was…. ’the altar will be rent and the ashes poured out’. The King’s hand withered. The alter was rent and the ashes poured out. He says to the prophet, “entreat now the face of the Lord ‘your’ God, and pray for me. The Prophet did, and the Kings’ hand was restored. Jeroboam invites the prophet to come back for dinner but he declines in obedience to the word of God. However, when an old prophet heard that he was there, he sent his son’s to invite him. When he was told that the prophet declined, he lied and told him that GOD sent him a message telling him to have dinner. The unnamed prophet believed him. God, seeing his disobedience, informed him that he would be punished. On the way back to Judah, he is killed by a lion. As prophesied, his body would not be laid to rest with his forefathers. He would be laid in the site of the tempting/lying prophet. Jeroboam would continue on in his idolatry. He made priest of men not called to be priest.
  13. 13. King Jeroboam’s child became ill. He sends his wife to seek out a word from God from Ahijah. He sends her in disguise so as NOT to be known. Why? God informs Ahijah. When she arrives, he immediately calls her out. His GOD given message is this. I exalted you to by King of My people. I gave it to you but you have NOT sought be as my servant David. You have done worst than any before you. You have made idols and provoked me to anger and cast me behind your back. When your feet again hits your city, your child shall die. Israel shall mourn for the child. The Lord shall punish Israel. He will uproot her and scatter her beyond the river. He shall give them up BECAUSE of the SIN of Jeroboam who made Israel sin! HIS LEADERSHIP as the Northern Kingdom set them up for inevitable failure.

