Tema 1 el inicio de la edad media

TEMA 1
ETAPAS DE LA HISTORIA
LAAMENAZA DE LOS PUEBLOS BÁRBAROS LOS BÁRBAROS, como le llamaban los romanos, eran una serie de pueblos que vivían al nort...
DIVISIÓN DEL IMPERIO ROMANO CAUSAS Crisis militar: Las fronteras del Imperio fueron atacadas por los persas por el Este y ...
LAS INVASIONES GERMANAS - La división del imperio no impidió que se asentaran en el Imperio los pueblos bávaros. Los emper...
ORGANIZACIÓN TERRITORIAL, POLÍTICA y SOCIAL EL REY Cada reino estaba gobernado por un rey. CONSEJO DE NOBLES Y GUERREROS A...
RELACIÓN DE LOS GERMANOS CON LA POBLACIÓN ROMANA • Inicialmente mantienen cada uno sus propias leyes, costumbres y religió...
FORMACIÓN • Entraron en el imperio romano a finales del siglo IV presionados por los hunos. En el 410 conquistaron y saque...
CAIDA DEL IMPERIO ROMANO AÑO 476 EL MEDITERRÁNEO SE DIVIDE EN TRES ZONAS REINOS GERMÁNICOS Al oeste IMPERIO CAROLINGIO IMP...
EL IMPERIO BIZANTINO ¿ POR QUÉ SE LLAMA IMPERIO BIZANTINO? Por que la ciudad de Constantinopla se asienta sobre una antigu...
IMPERIO BIZANTINO ESPLENDOR DECADENCIA Emperador JUSTINIANO • Gobierna desde el año 527 al 565,alcanzando su máximo esplen...
• URBANA: Las ciudades siguen teniendo una gran importancia entre las mas importantes están Constantinopla, Éfeso y Tesaló...
¿PORQUÉ DECIMOS QUE EL IMPERIO BIZANTINO LLEGA A SER UN IMPERIO GRIEGO Y ORTODOXO? Se adoptan cada vez más elementos grieg...
SANTA SOFÍA Símbolo de la cristiandad ortodoxa
EL ISLAM EN LA EDAD MEDIA EXPANSIÓN DEL ISLAM
¿ Dónde nace el islam? ¿Cómo estaban organizado los árabes? • Nace en la península de Arabia, situada entre el mar Rojo y ...
CRONOLOGÍA DEL ISLAM
- Ejercía el poder político y religioso - Dirigía el ejército. - Elaboraba leyes. - Era juez supremo. El EMIR era un prínc...
SOCIEDAD ISLÁMICA CARACTERÍSTICAS. - Era una sociedad desigual: convivían personas de distintas religiones ( musulmanes, c...
ARTE ISLÁMICO • Sobresalen la arquitectura y la decoración frente a la pintura y la escultura. • Destaca por su capacidad ...
LAS CUBIERTAS Para cubrir los edificios se utilizan techumbres adinteladas, planas de maderas ,cúpulas y diversos tipos de...
Tema 1 el inicio de la edad media
Tema 1 el inicio de la edad media
EL INICIO DE LA EDAD MEDIA

  1. 1. TEMA 1
  2. 2. ETAPAS DE LA HISTORIA
  3. 3. LAAMENAZA DE LOS PUEBLOS BÁRBAROS LOS BÁRBAROS, como le llamaban los romanos, eran una serie de pueblos que vivían al norte del Imperio romano desde el siglo III. Barbaros también significa rudo , tosco , salvaje o inculto. ¿DE DÓNDE PROCEDEN LOS PUEBLOS BÁRBAROS? - De las estepas de Asia : los HUNOS, que se dedicaban a la ganadería y molestaban continuamente a otros pueblos. - Del Norte y el este de Europa, eran los GERMANOS (los francos, visigodos, suevos, vándalos, alanos, ostrogodos, lombardos, anglos, sajones….) - Modo de vida de los pueblo germanos: Vivían de la ganadería y de la agricultura itinerante( se desplazan) - Organización: Se organizaban en tribus, dirigidas por una asamblea de guerreros que elegía al jefe de la tribu. - Relación con los romanos: 1. Pacíficas :vendían pieles, maderas, esclavos, e incluso algunos participaban en las legiones romanas. 2. Violentas: Acosaban las fronteras romanas. Por ello los romanos construyen fortificaciones a lo largo de los ríos Rhin y Danubio A partir del siglo III el Imperio romano comenzó a sufrir una profunda crisis, el comercio desciende y la economía se paraliza. Esta situación fue aprovechada por los pueblos germanos que traspasaron las fronteras del Imperio.
  4. 4. DIVISIÓN DEL IMPERIO ROMANO CAUSAS Crisis militar: Las fronteras del Imperio fueron atacadas por los persas por el Este y por el Norte por los pueblos germanos. Crisis política: autoridad del emperador débil. Algunos emperadores fueron depuestos o asesinados por militares que imponían su candidatura. Crisis económica: El comercio descienden ,los caminos no son seguros, aumentan los impuestos porque los gastos militares eran excesivos. Crisis social: El imperio se hace más rural. Los ricos abandonan las ciudades para no pagar impuestos y en busca de seguridad. Los pobres también se trasladan al campo para encontrar alimentos DIVISIÓN Emperador Teodosio en el año 395 d.C Dos partes: Oriente con capital en Constantinopla y Occidente con capital en Roma. organización: Cada uno tenía su propio emperador y sus propias instituciones. Occidente: invasión de los pueblos germanos y hunos. Los emperadores eran débiles y no pueden frenar las invasiones. Oriente: Se mantiene mil años más , pero pasó a llamarse Imperio Bizantino
  5. 5. LAS INVASIONES GERMANAS - La división del imperio no impidió que se asentaran en el Imperio los pueblos bávaros. Los emperadores de Occidente no fueron capaces de frenar a los hunos , dirigidos por Atila, atacaron a los pueblos germanos y obligaron a estos a buscar refugio en los territorios del Imperio romano de Occidente. - Los hunos fueron derrotados por los galos en la batalla de los Campos Cataláunicos a mediados del siglo V. Los germanos se asientan definitivamente en el territorio del Imperio romano. - Surgen enfrentamiento entre germanos y romano. Los emperadores romanos tienen poco poder y esto es aprovechado por el jefe germano Odoacro , que en el año 476 acaba con el último emperador romano Rómulo Augústulo. - Termina el Imperio romano de Occidente con capital en Roma.
  6. 6. ORGANIZACIÓN TERRITORIAL, POLÍTICA y SOCIAL EL REY Cada reino estaba gobernado por un rey. CONSEJO DE NOBLES Y GUERREROS Asesoraban a los reyes en las tareas del gobierno. Los nobles elegían a los reyes. Posteriormente la monarquía se fue haciendo hereditaria. DUQUES. En algunos territorios el poder militar estaba n manos de los duques, estos eran los jefes de los pueblos que habían sometido CONDES Y OBISPOS. Ejercían su poder en las ciudades. Se regían por leyes no escritas , que se transmitían de forma oral. El Imperio romano de Occidente se fragmentó en diversos reinos independientes. En GALIA los francos. En HISPANIA , los visigodos y suevos En ITALIA los ostrogodos y los lombardos. En BRITANIA los anglos y sajones. Las sociedades germánicaseran de carácterrural. Formada por campesinos, la mayoría. Las aldeas era el lugar donde vivían.. Algunas estaban fortificadas para protegerse de posibles ataques. La tierra era la fuente principal de riqueza, la mayor parte en manos de familias importantes. Las ciudades perdieron población, menor importancia que en el Imperio romano y fueron centros administrativos o sedes de obispados. El comercio pierde importancia, se limita al intercambio de productos del campo en los mercados locales ORGANIZACIÓN POLÍTICA ORGANIZACIÓN TERRITORIAL ORGANIZACIÓN SOCIAL
  7. 7. RELACIÓN DE LOS GERMANOS CON LA POBLACIÓN ROMANA • Inicialmente mantienen cada uno sus propias leyes, costumbres y religión. Aunque poco a poco se fueron mezclando de ahí surgieron: 1. NUEVOS IDIOMAS: En las áreas con más presencia romana , estas lenguas se basaron en el latín, fue el caso de los reinos visigodo, francos, ostrogodos y lombardo,. Estas lenguas dieron lugar al castellano, el catalán , el francés , el gallego o el italiano. En las áreas menos romanizadas , la influencia germana fue menor, esto sucedió en las tierras controladas por los alamanes, los anglos, sajones. Estas fueron la base del idioma inglés. 2. SE CREARON NUEVOS SISTEMAS DE LEYES PARA UNIFICAR A LA POBLACIÓN: Combinaron el derecho romano con las costumbres germanas 3. LOS GERMANOS ADOPTARON EL CATOLICISMO. Al principio los germanos mantenían sus religiones, algunos se hicieron arrianos , una herejía del Cristianismo, consideraban que Cristo no era Dios. Algunos reinos terminaron convirtiéndose al cristianismo
  8. 8. FORMACIÓN • Entraron en el imperio romano a finales del siglo IV presionados por los hunos. En el 410 conquistaron y saquearon Roma. • El emperador de occidente pacta con ellos en el 416,recibirían tierras en la Galia si expulsaban a los suevos, vándalos y alanos de Hispania. • A comienzos del siglo VI se instalan en la península Ibérica , tras la expulsión que sufren por parte de los francos de las Galia, fundando su reino con capital en Toledo. EVOLUCIÓN DEL REINO • Leovigildo consolidó la autoridad, extendió el territorio del reino y dictó nuevas leyes. • Su hijo Recaredo se convirtió al catolicismo, consiguiendo la unificación religiosa del reino. • Recesvinto unificó todas las leyes del reino en el llamado Fuero juzgo • Durante la segunda mitad del siglo VII, las luchas entre los reyes y los nobles fueron constantes, lo que facilitó la invasión musulmana del 711, provocando el fin del reino. FORMA DE GOBIERNO - Los visigodos tenían una monarquía electiva. Se producen luchas por el poder que terminan en asesinato de un rey para poden otro. - El rey , para gobernar, contaba con: Aula Regia: consejo que administraba el palacio real. Duques: que gobernaban las provincias. Condes: que gobernaban las ciudades. Para las decisiones religiosas estaban los concilios, estos eran asambleas compuestas por el rey, las personas integrantes del Aula Regia y el clero. 1. ORGANIZACIÓN SOCIAL: - LOS NOBLES Y EL CLERO Ocupan los cargos políticos y eran propietarios de gran parte de las tierras. - CAMPESINOS LIBRE: Poseen pequeñas parcelas que trabajan para conseguir su sustento. - ESCLAVOS: Trabajan las tierras de los nobles o de la iglesia 2. ORGANIZACIÓN ECONOMÍA: - LAAGRICULTURA: era la principal actividad económica. - ACTIVIDADES ARTESANALES: Se mantienen alguna de la época romana como la elaboración de armas. - EL COMERCIO: Apenas existe, entró en declive, la moneda pierde importancia.. ORGANIZACIÓN SOCIAL Y ECONÓMICA
  9. 9. CAIDA DEL IMPERIO ROMANO AÑO 476 EL MEDITERRÁNEO SE DIVIDE EN TRES ZONAS REINOS GERMÁNICOS Al oeste IMPERIO CAROLINGIO IMPERIO BIZANTINO Al este EL ISLAM Al sur
  10. 10. EL IMPERIO BIZANTINO ¿ POR QUÉ SE LLAMA IMPERIO BIZANTINO? Por que la ciudad de Constantinopla se asienta sobre una antigua colonia griega llamada BIZANCIO IMPERIO ROMANO DE ORIENTE= IMPERIO BIZANTINO AÑO 476 • El imperio romano de Occidente cae en manos de los Bárbaros. • Solo habrá un imperio romano: el de Oriente. • El imperio bizantino durará hasta 1453
  11. 11. IMPERIO BIZANTINO ESPLENDOR DECADENCIA Emperador JUSTINIANO • Gobierna desde el año 527 al 565,alcanzando su máximo esplendor. • Intentó reconstruir el imperio romano. Sus ejércitos conquistan la península itálica, norte de África y sur de la península ibérica. • Prosperidad económica : se desarrolló el comercio, acuñaron monedas. • Desarrollo cultural: Constantinopla, edificios como Santa Sofía FORMA DE GOBIERNO • El emperador o basileu concentraba todos los poderes dirigía el ejército y la administración y era el jefe religioso. • Sus órdenes se cumplían a través de una extensa red de funcionarios. • Existía un cuerpo de diplomáticos encargado de mantener las relaciones con otros territorios . • Un poderoso ejercito que defendía las fronteras. • En todo el imperio eran válidas todas las leyes. Código de Justiniano. • Tras la muerte de Justiniano ,en poco años los lombardos ocuparon la península itálica, los visigodos expulsaron a los bizantinos de la península ibérica y los musulmanes ocuparon las costas mediterráneas de África, Siria y Palestina. • En 1453 tras un largo asedio los turcos conquistan Constantinopla.
  12. 12. • URBANA: Las ciudades siguen teniendo una gran importancia entre las mas importantes están Constantinopla, Éfeso y Tesalónica. FUNCIONES: Conservan las mismas que en la etapa del imperio romano: sedes de obispados, del gobierno y del ejército. Se desarrollo una gran artesanía de gran calidad y eran el centro de los intercambios comerciales. • COMERCIAL  El comercio tuvo una importancia grande. Gracias al comercio, los bizantinos gozaron de gran prosperidad económica e hizo que las ciudades siguieran siendo muy importantes.  Los bizantinos dominaban el comercio mediterráneo y las grandes rutas que unían Europa con Asia y África. Utilizan la moneda . Por eso, fueron el principal medio de pago en el mediterráneo durante mucho tiempo.  Vendían sus productos agrícolas y artesanos y compraban otros. SOCIEDAD BIZANTINA ESTRUCTURA PIRAMIDAL Emperador Artesanos, comerciantes, soldados y campesinos libes Máxima autoridad religiosa Patriarca de Constantinopla . El alto clero y la nobleza de palacio y militar Siervos y esclavos
  13. 13. ¿PORQUÉ DECIMOS QUE EL IMPERIO BIZANTINO LLEGA A SER UN IMPERIO GRIEGO Y ORTODOXO? Se adoptan cada vez más elementos griego. El latín es sustituido por el griego como lengua oficial. La iglesia bizantina se aparta de la romana. Diferencias muy notables. Cisma de Oriente. Separación entre la iglesia católica y la iglesia bizantina u ortodoxa. La religión era muy influyente en la vida del imperio y en ocasiones motivos de disputa. Los monjes ortodoxos evangelizaron los pueblos del este de Europa
  14. 14. SANTA SOFÍA Símbolo de la cristiandad ortodoxa
  15. 15. EL ISLAM EN LA EDAD MEDIA EXPANSIÓN DEL ISLAM
  16. 16. ¿ Dónde nace el islam? ¿Cómo estaban organizado los árabes? • Nace en la península de Arabia, situada entre el mar Rojo y el golfo Pérsico. • Los árabes estaban organizados en tribus en su mayoría enfrentados. • No tenían ningún poder político. • Eran politeístas y consideraban La Meca como lugar sagrado. • La mayor parte de la población la formaban pastores. • La Meca y Medina eran las ciudades más importantes. MAHOMA. ¿ Quién era y que predicaba? • Era un comerciante de la Meca. En sus largos viajes conocido dos religiones monoteístas , el judaísmo y el cristianismo. • Se siente llamado por Dios y abandona su trabajo. • Comienza a predicar una nueva religión el islam , defendía que las personas tenían que someterse a la voluntad de Alá, único Dios. • Encuentra oposición entre los comerciantes ricos de la Meca que consideran sus predicaciones una amenaza para el orden social. • Se traslada a Medina en al año 622, se toma esta fecha como inicio del calendario musulmán , esta fecha recibe el nombre de hégira. • Conquista La Meca en el año 630 y comienza la expansión del islam . ¿Dónde se encuentra las predicaciones de MAHOMA y qué recoge? • En el Corán se recogen las predicaciones de Mahoma , es el libro Sagrado de todo musulmán , donde aparecen ciertas normas para la vida cotidiana y las cinco obligaciones fundamentales: • La profesión de la fe. “ no hay más Dios que Alá y Mahoma es su profeta” • La oración , cinco veces al día. • La peregrinación a la Meca. • El ayuno durante el mes de Ramadán. • La limosna. • Los musulmanes tenían la obligación de defender su religión y extenderla por medio de la yihad o guerra santa
  17. 17. CRONOLOGÍA DEL ISLAM
  18. 18. - Ejercía el poder político y religioso - Dirigía el ejército. - Elaboraba leyes. - Era juez supremo. El EMIR era un príncipe o noble , que ejercía las funciones de valí de una provincia pero que tenía también poder militar
  19. 19. SOCIEDAD ISLÁMICA CARACTERÍSTICAS. - Era una sociedad desigual: convivían personas de distintas religiones ( musulmanes, cristianos y judíos) y etnias (bereberes, árabes, esclavos…) DIVISIÓN SOCIAL BASADA EN CRITERIOS ECONÓMICOS.  LAARISTOCRACIA, formada por árabes, integrada por grandes propietarios y familias relacionada con los gobernantes. Tenían poder político económico.  GRUPO DE NOTABLES, comerciantes , artesanos y pequeños propietarios rurales. Disponen de buen nivel económico pero no participan en la vida política.  RESTO DE LA POBLACIÓN, integrada por campesinos sin tierras, artesanos sin taller propio, vendedores ambulantes y criados. Las condiciones de vida eran escasas. LAS MUJERES: sometidas a la autoridad del padre primero y del marido después. El Corán permitía tener hasta cuatro esposas cada hombre. La educación se reserva para los hombres
  20. 20. ARTE ISLÁMICO • Sobresalen la arquitectura y la decoración frente a la pintura y la escultura. • Destaca por su capacidad de fundir los principales rasgos del arte de los pueblos que conquistaron. • Consiguen crear un estilo propio uniendo estas influencias. ARQUITECTURA.  Resaltó por encima de la escultura , pintura ( escaso desarrollo)  Utilizan el ladrillo fundamentalmente como material de construcción , también la madera, el yeso y el estuco (cal, polvo de mármol y yeso) y en menor medida la piedra. LA DECORACIÓN. Como carácter esencial del arte islámico esta la riqueza decorativa. Se utiliza el yeso, cerámica de colores y pintura para decorar los edificios. Tres son los principales tipos de motivos decorativos que utilizan: geométricos (lacería) ataurique (vegetales) e inscripciones (epigráficas)
  21. 21. LAS CUBIERTAS Para cubrir los edificios se utilizan techumbres adinteladas, planas de maderas ,cúpulas y diversos tipos de bóvedas, siendo abundantes las de crucerías.. LOS ARCOS. Los musulmanes utilizan gran variedad de arcos.

×