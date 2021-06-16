Varun sharma solar cell presentation seminar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONTENTS INTRODUCTION CONSTRUCTION TYPES WORKING COMPARISONS INDIAN SCENARIO APPLICATIONS OF SOLARS CELLS PROS AND CONS RE...
Introduction to Solar Cells • What is SOLAR CELL ? • A solar cell, or photovoltaic cell, is an electrical device that conv...
• Little background on light Type of Radiation Frequency Range (Hz) Wavelength Range gamma-rays 1020 - 1024 < 10-12 m x-ra...
MONO CRYSTALLINE PV CELLS: (mono-Si), also called single-crystalline silicon (single-crystal-Si) are made out of silicon i...
POLYCRYSTALLINE PV CELLS: The first solar panels based on polycrystalline silicon, which also is known as polysilicon (p-S...
Temperature Tolerance : indicates the peak of the optimum temperature range of solar panels. Durability : of solar panels ...
CONSTRUCTION • The semiconductor materials like arsenide, indium, cadmium, silicon, selenium and gallium are used for maki...
• The multi-crystalline or monocrystalline semiconductor material make the single unit of the PV cell. The mono-crystal ce...
Parallel Combination of PV cells In the parallel combination of the cells, the voltage remains same, and the magnitude of ...
Series-Parallel Combination of PV cells In the series-parallel combination of cells the magnitude of both the voltage and ...
WORKING • The light incident on the semiconductor material may be pass or reflected through it. The PV cell is made of the...
INDIAN SCENARIO • Largest Solar Power Plants in India: • 1. Pavagada Solar Park, Karnataka :Pavagada Solar Park is a solar...
2.Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park, Andhra Pradesh • Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park is a solar park spread over a total area o...
3.Kamuthi Solar Power Project • Kamuthi Solar Power Project is a photovoltaic power station spread over an area of 2,500 a...
4. Bhadla Solar Park, Rajasthan • Bhadla Solar Park is one of the largest solar parks in India which is spread over a tota...
• 5. Charanka Solar Park, Gujarat • Solar power in Gujarat is a fast developing industry given that the large state is mos...
APPLICATIONS
APPLICATIONS
PROS CONS We will never run out of solar energy Initial installation is expensive Solar energy = environmentally friendly ...
REFERENCES • "20110504-RD-LSC-0621 - Flickr - USDAgov" by U.S. Department of Agriculture. Licensed under CC BY 2.0 via Wik...
THANK YOU Prepared By: VARUN SHARMA
Jun. 16, 2021

Varun sharma solar cell presentation seminar

A solar cell, or photovoltaic cell, is an electrical device that converts the energy of light directly into electricity by the photovoltaic effect, which is a physical and chemical phenomenon. It is a form of photoelectric cell, defined as a device whose electrical characteristics, such as current, voltage, or resistance, vary when exposed to light. Individual solar cell devices are often the electrical building blocks of photovoltaic modules, known colloquially as solar panels. The common single junction silicon solar cell can produce a maximum open-circuit voltage of approximately 0.5 to 0.6 volts. Solar cells are described as being photovoltaic, irrespective of whether the source is sunlight or an artificial light. In addition to producing energy, they can be used as a photodetector (for example infrared detectors), detecting light or other electromagnetic radiation near the visible range, or measuring light intensity. The operation of a photovoltaic (PV) cell requires three basic attributes: The absorption of light, generating either electron-hole pairs or excitons.The separation of charge carriers of opposite types.The separate extraction of those carriers to an external circuit. In contrast, a solar thermal collector supplies heat by absorbing sunlight, for the purpose of either direct heating or indirect electrical power generation from heat. A "photoelectrolytic cell" (photoelectrochemical cell), on the other hand, refers either to a type of photovoltaic cell (like that developed by Edmond Becquerel and modern dye-sensitized solar cells), or to a device that splits water directly into hydrogen and oxygen using only solar illumination.

  1. 1. CONTENTS INTRODUCTION CONSTRUCTION TYPES WORKING COMPARISONS INDIAN SCENARIO APPLICATIONS OF SOLARS CELLS PROS AND CONS REFERENCES
  2. 2. Introduction to Solar Cells • What is SOLAR CELL ? • A solar cell, or photovoltaic cell, is an electrical device that converts the energy of light directly into electricity by the photovoltaic effect, which is a physical and chemical phenomenon. • Photovoltaic effect • The photovoltaic effect is a process that generates voltage or electric current in a photovoltaic cell when it is exposed to sunlight.
  3. 3. • Little background on light Type of Radiation Frequency Range (Hz) Wavelength Range gamma-rays 1020 - 1024 < 10-12 m x-rays 1017 - 1020 1 nm - 1 pm ultraviolet 1015 - 1017 400 nm - 1 nm visible 4 - 7.5*1014 750 nm - 400 nm near-infrared 1*1014 - 4*1014 2.5 μm - 750 nm infrared 1013 - 1014 25 μm - 2.5 μm microwaves 3*1011 - 1013 1 mm - 25 μm radio waves < 3*1011 > 1 mm
  4. 4. MONO CRYSTALLINE PV CELLS: (mono-Si), also called single-crystalline silicon (single-crystal-Si) are made out of silicon ingots, which are cylindrical in shape. ADVANTAGES Monocrystalline solar panels have the highest efficiency rates since they are made out of the highest-grade silicon. Monocrystalline silicon solar panels are space-efficient. Monocrystalline solar panels live the longest. DISADVANTAGES Monocrystalline solar panels are the most expensive. If the solar panel is partially covered with shade, dirt or snow, the entire circuit can break down. Monocrystalline solar panels tend to be more efficient in warm weather.
  5. 5. POLYCRYSTALLINE PV CELLS: The first solar panels based on polycrystalline silicon, which also is known as polysilicon (p-Si) and multi-crystalline silicon (mc-Si). Polycrystalline silicon is a multicrystalline form of silicon with high purity and used to make solar photovoltaic cells. Advantages The process used to make polycrystalline silicon is simpler and cost less. The amount of waste silicon is less compared to monocrystalline. Polycrystalline solar panels tend to have slightly lower heat tolerance than monocrystalline solar panels. Disadvantages The efficiency of polycrystalline-based solar panels is typically 13-16%. Because of lower silicon purity, polycrystalline solar panels are not quite as efficient as monocrystalline solar panels. Lower space-efficiency. Amorphous silicon (a-Si) is the non-crystalline form of silicon used for solar cells and thin- film transistors in LCDs. Used as semiconductor material for a-Si solar cells Polycrystalline silicon, also called polysilicon or poly-Si, is a high purity ,polycrystalline form of silicon, used as a raw material. Advantages The process used to make polycrystalline silicon is simpler and cost less. Polycrystalline solar panels tend to have slightly lower heat tolerance than monocrystalline solar panels. Disadvantages The efficiency of polycrystalline-based solar panels is typically 13-16%. Lower space-efficiency.
  6. 6. Temperature Tolerance : indicates the peak of the optimum temperature range of solar panels. Durability : of solar panels last about 25-30 years. However, this doesn't mean that they stop producing electricity after 25 years – it just means that energy production has declined by what manufacturers consider to be a significant amount.
  7. 7. CONSTRUCTION • The semiconductor materials like arsenide, indium, cadmium, silicon, selenium and gallium are used for making the PV cells. Mostly silicon and selenium are used for making the cell. • Consider the figure below shows the constructions of the silicon photovoltaic cell. The upper surface of the cell is made of the thin layer of the p-type material so that the light can easily enter into the material. The metal rings are placed around p-type and n-type material which acts as their positive and negative output terminals respectively. •
  8. 8. • The multi-crystalline or monocrystalline semiconductor material make the single unit of the PV cell. The mono-crystal cell is cut from the volume of the semiconductor material. The multicell are obtained from the material which has many sides. • The output voltage and current obtained from the single unit of the cell is very less. The magnitude of the output voltage is 0.6v, and that of the current is 0.8v. The different combinations of cells are used for increasing the output efficiency. There are three possible ways of combining the PV cells. • Series Combination of PV Cells • If more than two cells are connected in series with each other, then the output current of the cell remains same, and their input voltage becomes doubles. The graph below shows the output characteristic of the PV cells when connected in series.
  9. 9. Parallel Combination of PV cells In the parallel combination of the cells, the voltage remains same, and the magnitude of current becomes double. The characteristic curve of the parallel combination of cells is represented below.
  10. 10. Series-Parallel Combination of PV cells In the series-parallel combination of cells the magnitude of both the voltage and current increases. Thereby, the solar panels are made by using the series-parallel combination of the cells.
  11. 11. WORKING • The light incident on the semiconductor material may be pass or reflected through it. The PV cell is made of the semiconductor material which is neither a complete conductor nor an insulator. This property of semiconductor material makes it more efficient for converting the light energy into electric energy. • When the semiconductor material absorbs light, the electrons of the material starts emitting. This happens because the light consists small energise particles called photons. When the electrons absorb the photons, they become energised and starts moving into the material. Because of the effect of an electric field, the particles move only in the one direction and develops current. The semiconductor materials have the metallic electrodes through which the current goes out of it. • Consider the figure below shows the PV cell made of silicon and the resistive load is connected across it. The PV cell consists the P and N-type layer of semiconductor material. These layers are joined together to form the PN junction. • The junction is the interface between the p-type and n-type material. When the light fall on the junction the electrons starts moving from one region to another.
  12. 12. INDIAN SCENARIO • Largest Solar Power Plants in India: • 1. Pavagada Solar Park, Karnataka :Pavagada Solar Park is a solar park spread over a total area of 13,000 acres (53 km2) in Pavagada taluk, Tumkur district, Karnataka. 600 MW of power was commissioned by 31 January 2018.and a further 1,400 MW are planned. The total investment required to build 2,000 MW of capacity was estimated at 14,800 crore (US$2.1 billion). By the end of 2019, the park is planned to have a total capacity of 2,050 MW and will be one of the world's biggest solar farms
  13. 13. 2.Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park, Andhra Pradesh • Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park is a solar park spread over a total area of 5,932.32 acres (24.0072 km2) in Panyam mandal of Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, with a capacity of 1,000 MW. The Kurnool Solar Park is spread over a total area of 5,932.32 acres (24.0072 km2) in the Gani and Sakunala villages of Kurnool district. The park utilizes over 4 million solar panels with capacities of 315 and 320 Watts. The panels are connected to four 220/33 kV pooling stations of 250 MW each and a 400 / 220kV grid substation through nearly 2,000 circuit kilometres of cables.
  14. 14. 3.Kamuthi Solar Power Project • Kamuthi Solar Power Project is a photovoltaic power station spread over an area of 2,500 acres (10 km2) in Kamuthi, Ramanathapuram district, 90 km from Madurai, in the state of Tamil Nadu, India.The project was commissioned by Adani Power.With a generating capacity of 648 MWp at a single location, it is the world's sixth largest solar park.
  15. 15. 4. Bhadla Solar Park, Rajasthan • Bhadla Solar Park is one of the largest solar parks in India which is spread over a total area of 10,000 acres (40 km2) in Bhadla, Phalodi tehsil, Jodhpur district, Rajasthan, India. The park will have ultimate capacity of 2,255 MW.[5] The park has witnessed one of the lowest bids for tariff of Rs 2.44 per kWh, which is lowest for solar in India so far. In September 2018 Acme Solar announced that it had commissioned India's cheapest solar power, 200 MW at Bhadla .
  16. 16. • 5. Charanka Solar Park, Gujarat • Solar power in Gujarat is a fast developing industry given that the large state is mostly arid. Gujarat was one of the first states to develop solar generation capacity in India. • A total of about 1100 MW were commissioned as of March 2016, with individual solar parks ranging from hundreds of kW to 40 MW capacity.[1] • The state's installed solar power generation capacity stood at 1637 MW in December, 2018.
  17. 17. APPLICATIONS
  18. 18. APPLICATIONS
  19. 19. PROS CONS We will never run out of solar energy Initial installation is expensive Solar energy = environmentally friendly Solar energy is an investment, not an expense Solar is low maintenance Solar energy promotes energy independence Solar energy isn’t consistent Solar energy storage is expensive Solar panel production emits GHE Disrupting traditional energy models
  20. 20. REFERENCES • "20110504-RD-LSC-0621 - Flickr - USDAgov" by U.S. Department of Agriculture. Licensed under CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons - http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:20110504-RD-LSC-0621_-_Flickr_- _USDAgov.jpg#/media/File:20110504-RD-LSC-0621_-_Flickr_-_USDAgov.jpg • Jump up↑ C. Julian Chen. Physics of Solar Energy, 1st ed. Hoboken, NJ, USA: John Wiley & Sons Inc., 2011. • Jump up↑ Wikimedia Commons [Online], Available: http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/7d/Operation_of_a _basic_photovoltaic_cell.gif • Jump up↑ Created internally by a member of the Energy Education team. Adapted from: Ecogreen Electrical. (August 14, 2015). Solar PV Systems [Online]. Available: http://www.ecogreenelectrical.com/solar.htm • Jump up↑ G. Boyle. Renewable Energy: Power for a Sustainable Future, 2nd ed. Oxford, UK: Oxford University Press, 2004. • R. Wolfson, "Photovoltaic Solar Energy" in Energy, Environment, and Climate, 2nd ed., New York, NY: W.W. Norton & Company, 2012, ch. 9, sec. 5, pp. 244-252
  21. 21. THANK YOU Prepared By: VARUN SHARMA

