Education
Apr. 18, 2021

Իմ մայրիկը

Ձոն նախագիծ Մխիթար Սեբաստացի կրթահամալիր. երրորդ դասարան

Իմ մայրիկը

  1. 1. Մայրիկիս
  2. 2. Նկար
  3. 3. Մայրիկիս մասին • Բարև, իմ մայրիկի անունը Տաթևիկ է: • Իմ մայրիկը սիրում է, երբ միասին ֆիլմ ենք նայում և միասին ժամանակ ենք անցկացնում: • Չի սիրում, երբ մենք չենք կատարում մեր դասերը կամ ինքնուրյուն չենք անում մեր գործերը:
  4. 4. Ակրոստիքոս մայրիկիս Մանուշակի պես գեղեցիկ ես, Արևի պես փայլուն, Յուրահատուկ ես, Րոպեյում ամեն ինչ հասցնում ես, Իսկ առավոտյան ինձ արթնացնում ես Կարմիր վարդի անուշ բույրով:
  5. 5. Մաղթանքներ Սիրելի՛ մայրիկ, մաղթում եմ, որպեսզի ժպիտը դեմքիցդ չպակասի,որ միշտ խելացի և գեղեցիկ լինես:
  6. 6. Իմ կողմից Նկար • մայրի՛կ, այս նկարը քեզ համար եմ նկարել:
  7. 7. Հեղինակ՝ Գայանե Հարությունյան • • Վերջ

×