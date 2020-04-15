Ensayo act. 5 pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UTILIDAD DEL DOMICILIO COMO FACTOR DE CONEXIÓN EN EL DERECHO INTERNACIONAL PRIVADO
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO ENSAYO UTILIDAD DEL DOMICILIO COMO FACTOR DE CONEXIÓN EN EL DERECHO INTERNACIONAL PRIVADO Ramirez Valeria Cátedra: Derecho Internacional Privado Barquisimeto, Abril 2020
  2. 2. UTILIDAD DEL DOMICILIO COMO FACTOR DE CONEXIÓN EN EL DERECHO INTERNACIONAL PRIVADO En principio, el domicilio es una relación jurídica que existe entre una persona y el lugar donde se tiene el asiento principal de sus negocios es intereses; sin embargo, en materia de derecho internacional privado, el domicilio de la persona física se encuentra dentro del territorio del Estado en donde esta tenga su residencia de manera habitual. De este modo, en caso de que una persona física se mudase de un país a otro, el cambio de domicilio producirá efecto una vez transcurrido un año desde el ingreso al territorio de otro Estado, además de tener el animus mendi, es decir, el ánimo de permanecer allí. Asimismo, es menester recalcar que una de las modificaciones más importantes de la Ley de Derecho Internacional Privado, ha sido la sustitución de la Nacionalidad por el Domicilio como factor de conexión entre las personas en relación a materia de Estado, capacidad y relaciones familiares y sucesorias, vinculando así, a la persona con las cosas, situaciones, relaciones jurídicas, entre otros. En el Derecho Comparado, se suele distinguir entre domicilio real y domicilio especial, siendo el primero el lugar donde la persona tiene su asiento principal o residencia habitual y el segundo, aquel que las partes eligen en los contratos. Es de gran importancia vincular a la persona con el domicilio, puesto que a través de ello se determinará la jurisdicción para la resolución de algún conflicto que pueda presentarse, es por ello que los gobiernos que forman parte de los Estados Miembros de la Organización de los Estados Americanos, en donde se incluye a Venezuela, acordaron y dictaron la Convención Interamericana sobre Domicilio de las Personas Físicas en el Derecho Internacional Privado, la cual tiene como objetivo regular de manera uniforme el domicilio y de este modo crear una igualdad de criterios en la determinación del domicilio de las personas para que así
  3. 3. puedan relacionarse y vincularse, como por ejemplo, celebrar matrimonios en diferentes países con personas de diferentes nacionalidades, así como también podrán tener relaciones patrimoniales, puesto que su factor de conexión será el domicilio, tal como se establece en la Ley de Derecho Internacional Privado “Art. 22 Los efectos personales y patrimoniales del matrimonio se rigen por el derecho del domicilio común de los cónyuges. Si tuvieren domicilios distintos, se aplicará el Derecho del último domicilio común”. En consecuencia, dicho factor de conexión también hará posible el divorcio de los cónyuges, la adopción de niños y por lo tanto la relación filial, así como también lo relativo a sucesiones y régimen de bienes en general, entre otros, puesto que el domicilio constituye un medio para determinar cual será el derecho aplicable a la jurisdicción de los tribunales.
  4. 4. REFERENCIAS ELECTRÓNICAS Convención Interamericana sobre el Domicilio de las Personas Físicas en el Derecho Internacional Privado. Hecha en la ciudad de Montevideo, República Oriental del Uruguay, 8 de mayo de 1969. Derecho Internacional Privado. Documento disponible en línea (http://derechointernacionalprivado2012-2013.blogspot.com/2009/11/tema- 4-el-domicilio.html). 20 de noviembre de 2012 Ley de Derecho Internacional Privado. GACETA OFICIAL DE LA REPÚBLICA DE VENEZUELA Nº 36.511 DE 6 DE AGOSTO DE 1998.

