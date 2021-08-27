Successfully reported this slideshow.
August 26, 2021 How to Get Direct Admission in MICA Management Quota Seat?
2/3 MICA was established in 1991. It is considered among the top MBA colleges in India. If you are seeking admission in MB...
3/3 Fill the following form to get direct admission in MBA/BBA/LLB/BTECH under management quota seat. Disclaimer: We provi...
Aug. 27, 2021
Get direct admission in MICA management quota seats. Call us at (+91) 7409347449 to discuss more about the admission process, eligibility and placements. When it comes to getting admission in one of the best MBA colleges or business schools in India, you need to go through CAT/XAT/MAT/other examinations. Obviously, if you score great in a respective entrance examination, you are likely to get admission in your chosen MBA colleges in India. But what if you couldn't score well in an entrance exam, will you not get admission?

https://managementadmission.com/direct-admission-in-mica-management-quota-seat/

How to get direct admission in mica management quota seat

  Admission Team August 26, 2021 How to Get Direct Admission in MICA Management Quota Seat? Get direct admission in MICA management quota seats. Call us at (+91) 7409347449 to discuss more about the admission process, eligibility and placements. When it comes to getting admission in one of the best MBA colleges or business schools in India, you need to go through CAT/XAT/MAT/other examinations. Obviously, if you score great in a respective entrance examination, you are likely to get admission in your chosen MBA colleges in India. But what if you couldn't score well in an entrance exam, will you not get admission? Of course, you can still get admission in management course of your choice. For this, you need to seek direct admission through management quota seats. MICA (Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad) provides direct admission in management courses under MICA management/NRI quota seats. About Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad
  MICA was established in 1991. It is considered among the top MBA colleges in India. If you are seeking admission in MBA in marketing and communications, MICA can be a final choice. MICA provides different types of PG management courses in communications and marketing. What Is the Eligibility Criteria for Direct Admission in MICA? Without knowing the required eligibility criteria for getting in MICA, you won't be able to get it. So, you first need to know the eligibility criteria for taking direct admission in MICA under management quota seat. Applicants who are seeking admission in PGDM or PG courses need to have a bachelor's degree from an authorized university. Applicants need to have at least 50% marks in their respective 10+2 certificates. Students who are going to face final year examination can also apply for management courses in MICA. How Apply under MICA Management Quota Seats? Whether you want to get into MICA MBA or Executive MBA or PGDM, you first need to know the process of getting admission in MICA. So, let's keep reading the exact process of getting direct admission in MBA in MICA under management quota seat. Applicants need to have scored great in entrance examinations such as GMAT, XAT, or CAT. If you are among the successful students who scored well in respective GMAT/CAT/XAT, you will be asked for facing MICAT entrance. MICA conducts MICAT entrance exam. So, students need to score well in this entrance examination in order to get admission in MICA. If you are among the applicants who have successfully cleared both entrance tests, you will be called for a third-round test. Successful applicants need to go through group exercise and personal interview. Finally, MICA will publish a merit list of successful candidates. But I Don't Have Good Score in Entrance Examinations Usually students get frustrated when they couldn't score well in entrance examination. But you don't need to worry as you can still get admission in your choice of management course through MICA management quota seat. Get direct admission in MICA management quota seats. Call us at (+91) 7409347449 to discuss more about the admission process, eligibility and placements.
  3. 3. 3/3 Fill the following form to get direct admission in MBA/BBA/LLB/BTECH under management quota seat. Disclaimer: We provide career counselling and education guidance. You can call us at (+91) 7409347449.. This advertisement is regarding guidance for admissions through Management Quota in a Private MBA/BBA/LLB/BTECH College. The listed college is not subjected to any authorization with us and also in no way concerned with this advertisement. The sole purpose is to reach prospects using search engine optimization (SEO). ***It is our request to the concerned authority of the listed colleges and any third party that if you find any defamatory language, lying, exaggerating, copyrighted materials, and other such practices, kindly let us notify soon as immediate reforms shall be made.***

Get direct admission in MICA management quota seats. Call us at (+91) 7409347449 to discuss more about the admission process, eligibility and placements. When it comes to getting admission in one of the best MBA colleges or business schools in India, you need to go through CAT/XAT/MAT/other examinations. Obviously, if you score great in a respective entrance examination, you are likely to get admission in your chosen MBA colleges in India. But what if you couldn’t score well in an entrance exam, will you not get admission? https://managementadmission.com/direct-admission-in-mica-management-quota-seat/

