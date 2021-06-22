Successfully reported this slideshow.
Direct admission in bvp bba bharati vidyapeeth management quota

Direct Admission in BVP BBA | Bharati Vidyapeeth Management Quota
Get direct admission in Bharati Vidyapeeth management quota seats. BVP is recognized as a Deemed to be University by the Government of India. Call/WhatsApp us at 7409347449 for information regarding direct admission process, fee structure, eligibility criteria and other details.

https://quotaadmission.com/direct-admission-in-bharati-vidyapeeth-management-quota-seats/

  1. 1. 1/4 May 26, 2021 Direct Admission in BVP BBA | Bharati Vidyapeeth Management Quota quotaadmission.com/direct-admission-in-bharati-vidyapeeth-management-quota-seats/ Get direct admission in Bharati Vidyapeeth management quota seats. BVP is recognized as a Deemed to be University by the Government of India. Call/WhatsApp us at7409347449 for information regarding direct admission process, fee structure, eligibility criteria and other details. Established in 1964, Bharati Vidyapeeth [BVP] is a group of higher educational institutions located in Pune. It has two campuses in Pune – Dhankawadi and Erandwane. It has sixmore campuses in other cities across India (Mumbai, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Karad and New Delhi). Bharati Vidyapeeth is an AIU Member and has been accredited ‘A’ grade by NAAC. Top Courses 1. Bachelor of Technology [B.Tech] Duration – 4 years Fee – 3.85 L – 5.04 L Exam – BVP CeT 2. MBBS Duration – 5 years Fee – 9.8 L – 10.2 L Exam – NEET 3. Bachelor of Business Administration [BBA] Duration – 3 years Fee – 85 K- 2.97 L Exam – BUMAT
  2. 2. 2/4 4. Bachelor of Computer Applications [BCA] Duration – 3 years Fee – 1.4 L Exam – BVP CET 5. Bachelor of Architecture [B.Arch] Duration – 5 years Fee – 5.6 L Exam – NATA 6. Master of Technology [M.Tech] Duration – 2 years Fee – 1.02 L Exams – GATE, BVP CET 7. Doctor of Medicine [MD] Duration – 2 years Fee – 15.9 L 8. Master of Business Administration Duration – 2 years Fee – 4.8 L – 6.5 L Exam – BMAT With a plethora of courses and specializations being offered at Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune, the institute is one of the most sought after colleges. You can get direct admission in Bharati Vidyapeeth management quota seats. Call/WhatsApp us at to know more regarding direct admission process, fee structure, eligibility and other details. Admissions at BVP, Pune BVP admissions are conducted online through the official website of the University. Admission to most of the programmes is based on Common Entrance Test (CET) B-UMAT is conducted for admission to BBA/ BCA programme University conducts B-MAT for MBA/ MCA/ MHA admissions BTech admissions are based on JEE Main scores Admission to B.Arch is based on NATA NEET PG is accepted for MS/ MD admissions MBBS/ BDS admissions are based on NEET UG scores GPAT/ University Entrance Test is required for MPharm admissions Application Process Candidate can apply online through the official website of BVDU. Follow the below- mentioned steps for complete application process. Visit the official website of University bvuniversity.edu.in
  3. 3. 3/4 Click on “Apply Online for Admissions” Choose a course and click on “Apply” Fill the registration form and login using your email id and password Upload your passport-size photograph and scanned signature Pay course-wise application fee online via debit/credit cards or net banking Print confirmation page after a successful transaction List of documents to be submitted with the application: 1. Academic certificate 2. Migration certificate 3. Leaving certificate 4. Character certificate 5. Caste certificate 6. Experience certificate 7. Medical fitness certificate 8. Five passport-size photographs To avoid the extensive application and selection process, students can opt for direct admission in management quota seats. Call/WhatsApp us at (+91) 7409347449 to get direct admission in Bharati Vidyapeeth management quota seats. About Bharati Vidyapeeth Pune [BVP] Placements Details: The university has a central placement cell. It arranges pre-placement talks and different training programmes. The training prepares them for the recruitment drive. The highest salary package offered at BVP placements is Rs 34 LPA. Some of the recruiting companies include JP Morgan, HCL, BYJUs, Bosch, Infosys, TCS, Honda, L&T among many more. Infrastructure Review: The university library has a rich collection of books, volumes, magazines, international and national journals etc. BVP is also a member of UGC-INFLIBNET/N-List through which many international journals can be accessed by the researchers. It provides e- resource like “Sakshat” to provide high quality knowledge with right e-contents. Hostels, Sports Complex, Cafeteria, Hospital, Labs are some of the other key facilities that are present at the BVP campus. More about Faculty: According to the students’ reviews, the teachers at BVP are helpful, and their teaching quality is good. They provide proper notes and other helpful necessities to help students. They arrange presentations on various topics on a daily basis and also assignments as
  4. 4. 4/4 per the syllabus. Other curricular activities are also conducted to improve students’ profiles. Final Words – Conclusion With excellent placement record, state-of-art infrastructure and various rankings, Bharati Vidyapeeth has grown to become one of the leading institutes for undergraduate and postgraduate studies in India. The students who wish to secure their seat in this prestigious institute but are unable to crack the entrance examinations, can opt for direct admission in Bharati Vidyapeeth management quota seats. Call/WhatsApp us at (+91) 7409347449 to secure your seat at Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune.

