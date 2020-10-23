At NCS Soft, our client base includes over 30+ banks and financial institutions. Processing volumes of over $ 600 bn in assets on our systems annually through eTHIC, our e-Audit platform. The highly customizable solution has been a trusted partner for leading banks in the industry.

To know more about NCS Soft: https://ncssoft.in/

#NCSSoft #CelebratingMilestones #eAudit #FinTech #AuditTechnology #BFSI #Banking



NCSSoft is a product development company primarily focused on developing products for financial sector. Completing a decade of delivering comprehensive solutions for Banking and media industries, NCSSoft is the preferred Auditing solution provider for top financial institutions across India. With a user base exceeding 1 lac, we are poised to become a global leader in the Auditing and Compliance space.

