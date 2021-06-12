Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prevención de la Violencia de Género en el Contexto Comunitario Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente Capacitación y Proyectos para ...
El enfoque de género hace referencia a los procesos económicos, sociales y culturales que definen y determinan las diferen...
La violencia comunitaria son diversos tipos de violencia que se dan a nivel del micro, meso y exo sistema social, así como...
Fig 1. Modelo Ecológico para la Descripción de la Violencia. OMS 03 Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente - Capacitación y Proyectos...
Preguntas ¿Qué tipo de violencias pueden ocurrir en la comunidad y cómo nos afectan? Ejemplos de situaciones y dónde se ub...
05 Fig 2. La Violencia es un Continuum (Red Chilena) Modelo ecológico aplicado a VDG para identificar causas o riesgos Van...
Recursos y Estrategias de Prevención 06 Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente - Capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Gén...
¿Qué es Prevenir? Acción o conjunto de acciones cuyo objetivo es evitar la ocurrencia de algo o aminorar sus efectos, gest...
Liderazgos Metodologías Capacidades Información Personas Conectividad Experiencias 08 Recursos Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente...
Modelo Básico de Intervención para la Prevención de la Violencia en el Contexto Comunitario LAVIOLENCIANOESUNDRAMAINDIVIDU...
10 Estrategias de Prevención Diagnóstico e Identificación del problema Conocernos y generar lazos Generar canales de comun...
Ahora, Conversemos 11 ¿Cuál es nuestro diagnóstico? ¿Qué recursos tenemos? ¿Cuáles estrategias podemos implementar? Vaness...
Gracias 12 Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente Capacitación y Proyectos para el Desarrollo Organizacional con Enfoque de Género vr...
Prevencion de la Violencia en el Contexto Comunitario

Taller de Estrategias para Identificar y Prevenir la Violencia en el Contexto Comunitario

  1. 1. Prevención de la Violencia de Género en el Contexto Comunitario Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente Capacitación y Proyectos para el Desarrollo Organizacional con Enfoque de Género estudiosdegenero.org 01
  2. 2. El enfoque de género hace referencia a los procesos económicos, sociales y culturales que definen y determinan las diferencias de oportunidades y condiciones de vida de mujeres y hombres. ¿Qué es el Enfoque de Género? Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente - Capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com - +56945062424 02
  3. 3. La violencia comunitaria son diversos tipos de violencia que se dan a nivel del micro, meso y exo sistema social, así como aquellas violencias externas que impactan a las y los miembros de una comunidad, en donde se ve afectada la calidad de vida, seguridad y sana convivencia de las personas. Concepto de Violencia Comunitaria 03 Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente - Capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com - +56945062424
  4. 4. Fig 1. Modelo Ecológico para la Descripción de la Violencia. OMS 03 Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente - Capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com - +56945062424 Macrosistema Paradigma socio-cultural Exosistema Instituciones Mesosistema Relaciones Sociales Microsistema Historicidad y Subjetividad
  5. 5. Preguntas ¿Qué tipo de violencias pueden ocurrir en la comunidad y cómo nos afectan? Ejemplos de situaciones y dónde se ubican en el Modelo Ecológico ¿Cómo se relacionan los distintos sistemas? 04 Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente - Capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com - +56945062424
  6. 6. 05 Fig 2. La Violencia es un Continuum (Red Chilena) Modelo ecológico aplicado a VDG para identificar causas o riesgos Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente - Capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com - +56945062424
  7. 7. Recursos y Estrategias de Prevención 06 Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente - Capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com - +56945062424
  8. 8. ¿Qué es Prevenir? Acción o conjunto de acciones cuyo objetivo es evitar la ocurrencia de algo o aminorar sus efectos, gestionando con proactividad los factores que son parte del problema y los que podemos integrar a la solución. 07 Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente - Capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com - +56945062424
  9. 9. Liderazgos Metodologías Capacidades Información Personas Conectividad Experiencias 08 Recursos Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente - Capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com - +56945062424
  10. 10. Modelo Básico de Intervención para la Prevención de la Violencia en el Contexto Comunitario LAVIOLENCIANOESUNDRAMAINDIVIDUAL, SINOUNPROBLEMASOCIAL. 09 Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente - Capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com - +56945062424
  11. 11. 10 Estrategias de Prevención Diagnóstico e Identificación del problema Conocernos y generar lazos Generar canales de comunicación Fortalecer el sentido de pertenencia Educación y desarrollo de capacidades Cambios en los paradigmas socio-culturales y relacionales Articulación de redes que integren organizaciones, conocimientos y personas clave Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente - Capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com - +56945062424
  12. 12. Ahora, Conversemos 11 ¿Cuál es nuestro diagnóstico? ¿Qué recursos tenemos? ¿Cuáles estrategias podemos implementar? Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente - Capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com - +56945062424
  13. 13. Gracias 12 Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente Capacitación y Proyectos para el Desarrollo Organizacional con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com +56945062424 Aprende más en https://estudiosdegenero.org/

