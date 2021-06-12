Perspectiva de Género en Innovación Social

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nombre País Actividad ¿Qué se de Innovación Social? ¿Qué conozco sobre Enfoque de Género?
Innovación Social en Contexto Evidencia las desigualdades Nuevas formas de vivir y comprender la realidad COVID -19 Y NUES...
ELABORACIÓN, PLANIFICACIÓN O EJECUCIÓN DE ESTRATEGIAS, MODELOS, PRODUCTOS O SERVICIOS Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente- capacit...
La CEPAL definió la innovación social como nuevas formas de gestión, de administración, de ejecución, nuevos instrumentos,...
Innovación Social Ciencia Tecnología Crecimiento Económico Producción Medio Ambiente Igualdad de Oportunidades Agenda 2030...
OLLAS COMUNES Y ASAMBLEAS Organización comunitaria para hacer frente a la precarización económica TELESALUD Y SERVICIOS DE...
Relaciones de Poder Factores Socio-Economicos Cultura Roles operativos Espacios Narrativas sociales/ subjetividad Limitaci...
Caso para la discusión La tasa total de alfabetización en la India es de 74,00 por por ciento y la tasa de alfabetización ...
ENFOQUE DE GÉNERO EN INNOVACIÓN SOCIAL Empoderamiento Mujeres Empoderamiento Comunitario NUEVA NORMALIDAD CRISIS/OPORTUNID...
Caso para la discusión En nuestro barrio hay muchas mujeres adultas mayores de origen rural, con conocimientos de herbolar...
La Innovación Social es la Fuerza de lo Colectivo
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com / estudiosdegenero.org
  1. 1. Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente Capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género https://estudiosdegenero.org/
  2. 2. Nombre País Actividad ¿Qué se de Innovación Social? ¿Qué conozco sobre Enfoque de Género?
  3. 3. Innovación Social en Contexto Evidencia las desigualdades Nuevas formas de vivir y comprender la realidad COVID -19 Y NUESTRO PUNTO DE INFLEXIÓN Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente- capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com / estudiosdegenero.org
  4. 4. ELABORACIÓN, PLANIFICACIÓN O EJECUCIÓN DE ESTRATEGIAS, MODELOS, PRODUCTOS O SERVICIOS Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente- capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com / estudiosdegenero.org
  5. 5. La CEPAL definió la innovación social como nuevas formas de gestión, de administración, de ejecución, nuevos instrumentos, contenidos o herramientas, así como nuevas combinaciones de factores orientadas a mejorar las condiciones de vida de la población con la activa participación de la comunidad.
  6. 6. Innovación Social Ciencia Tecnología Crecimiento Económico Producción Medio Ambiente Igualdad de Oportunidades Agenda 2030 Etica y RSE DESARROLLO HUMANO Innovación Procesos Personas Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente- capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com / estudiosdegenero.org
  7. 7. OLLAS COMUNES Y ASAMBLEAS Organización comunitaria para hacer frente a la precarización económica TELESALUD Y SERVICIOS DE BIENESTAR Brindar servicios de salud y bienestar a pesar de las restricciones de la cuarentena REDES PARA LA ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS CUIDADOS Visibilizar el trabajo de cuidados para dar cuenta de la situación de las y los cuidadores y establecer redes de apoyo y educación. Innovación Social en la Respuesta al COVID19
  8. 8. Relaciones de Poder Factores Socio-Economicos Cultura Roles operativos Espacios Narrativas sociales/ subjetividad Limitaciones Violencia Interseccionalidad Oportunidades Impacto diferenciado Enfoque de Género Describe la situación y relaciones de poder entre las mujeres y los hombres en sus diferentes ámbitos y como esto influye en el acceso a oportunidades y ejercicio de derechos Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente- capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com / estudiosdegenero.org
  9. 9. Caso para la discusión La tasa total de alfabetización en la India es de 74,00 por por ciento y la tasa de alfabetización entre las mujeres es del 65,46 por ciento. Las tasas de deserción escolar de las niñas llegan al 57% cuando llega el momento de ingresar en la escuela secundaria ¿Qué factores relacionados con el género podrían explicar esto?
  10. 10. ENFOQUE DE GÉNERO EN INNOVACIÓN SOCIAL Empoderamiento Mujeres Empoderamiento Comunitario NUEVA NORMALIDAD CRISIS/OPORTUNIDAD DEMOGRAFIA ESTRATEGIA Transformación Social Vanessa Rivera de la Fuente- capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com / estudiosdegenero.org
  11. 11. Caso para la discusión En nuestro barrio hay muchas mujeres adultas mayores de origen rural, con conocimientos de herbolaria, que sienten solas y deprimidas porque no pueden salir o ver a sus parientes por la cuarentena y no encuentran algo útil que hacer. Piense en una respuesta desde la innovación social aplicando el enfoque de género
  12. 12. La Innovación Social es la Fuerza de lo Colectivo
  13. 13. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN capacitación y Proyectos Sociales con Enfoque de Género vrivera.de@gmail.com / estudiosdegenero.org

