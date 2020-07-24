Successfully reported this slideshow.
Discovering the Right Approach to ICO Marketing
Discovering the right approach to ico marketing

Follow all the above guidelines to implement ICO marketing successfully by satisfying the requirements of stakeholders such as users and investors.

Discovering the right approach to ico marketing

  1. 1. Discovering the Right Approach to ICO Marketing
  2. 2. Meaning of ICO Marketing • It involves promoting the ICO offer of the company across different channels. • Both free and paid tools must be utilized to capture the attention of the target audience. • The ultimate aim must be on improving the credibility of the campaigns and generating more leads. • Creating the right team with adequate technology is necessary for driving the benefits of the unique solution in the minds of the audience.
  3. 3. Whitepaper and Website Creation • A comprehensive whitepaper must disclose the project vision, describe the team members, and the strategy for distribution of tokens. • Hire a professional writer and focus on transparency while disclosing sensitive details. • Develop an attractive layout for your website portraying all the necessary information in separate sections.
  4. 4. Utilize Social Media and Email Marketing • Promote the benefits of the ICO by creating blogs, videos and infographics and post it on different social networks such as Facebook and Linkedin. • Ideas for new topics can be tapped from discussion forums such as Reddit and Quora. • By establishing sign-up campaigns through email, professional investors would be gained by sending newsletters and regular updates. • Information about new features and discounts offered can be sent to a selected group of an
  5. 5. Paid Advertising and Public Relations • A quicker method to gain high-end clients is through paid advertising on search engines and social media applications. • Profitable campaigns can be executed through tools like Google Ads which help in strategic targeting. • Be aware of the regulations related to paid advertising in each platform as concerns regarding exploitation and competition are yet to be addressed. • Improve investor relationships by sending
  6. 6. Affiliate Marketing • An interested team would be hired at modest rates for performing specific tasks. • They can be asked to promote the company’s products and offered a commission or attractive tokens for the same. • Affiliates can be an individual or a small agency. • The ultimate aim must be to persuade the
  7. 7. Listing ICO on Reputed Websites • The official launch of the ICO can be posted on high traffic generating websites such as CoinCodex and ICO Marks. • It would generate a positive hype and necessary frenzy during the countdown to the release. • Simultaneously, the benefits of the offerings can be disclosed in prominent positions without the need to display advertisements. Performance can also be tracked in different platforms. • Through reliable networking with leading exchanges, crowdsale platforms can be
  8. 8. Why Choose the Blockchain App Factory • They have a team of proficient developers who deliver tailor-made strategies for attracting your target audience. • Productivity and greater conversions will be ensured through optimum utilization of resources. • With a responsive team in place, effective communication will be executed across different channels. • Every client’s business goals will be achieved
  9. 9. CONTACT US Website : https://www.blockchainappfactory.com/ico-marketing- services Email Id : info@blockchainappfactory.com Contact No : +91 6382 665 366

