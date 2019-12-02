Innovation manageriale paris dec 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PARIS #agiletourparis2019 #agiletour #agile Agile Paris Merci à nos sponsors Gold Platinum
Vanessa Humphreys Coach, agiliste, facilitatrice, formatrice – passionnée de coaching et d’innovation managériale www.akar...
« Manières d’inventer des formes de management dans une logique de co-construction avec les principaux intéressés »
➢ Innovateurs ? ➢ Inno-vanteurs ? ➢ Restaurateurs ?
Quelques références ...
4 types d’innovateurs : ➢ Ceux qui créent une start-up ➢ Les intrapreneurs ➢ Les innovateurs de produits ➢ Les innovateurs...
5 types d’innovations : ➢ Stratégique ➢ Structurelle ➢ Systémique ➢ Scientifique ➢ Sociale
3 types d’Innovation Managériale 1 : Inexistante 2 : Nouvelle et adaptée pour l’organisation mais existante 3 : Nouvelle s...
4 piliers de l’Innovation Managériale 1. La Confiance 2. Le choix 3. La coopération 4. La convivialité
Nous le sommes tous un peu sûrement….
L’innovation managériale n’est pas un concept nouveau mais a constitué, depuis toujours, une forme de contre-pouvoir et de...
Nous restaurons une relation managériale inefficiente ….
« Le manager est celui qui décrit ce qui doit être fait, puis s’assure de sa réalisation à travers différents dispositifs ...
Les managers ont perdu la main sur les aspects personnels et humains des collaborateurs. Les fonctions RH semblent de plus...
« Transformation radicale des modes de collaboration en entreprise en vue d’évoluer d’une relation « Parent / Enfant » (pr...
Passer d’une relation souvent Parent / Enfant à une relation plus professionnelle Adulte / Adulte … un petit tour du côté ...
Les Etats du moi s’expriment par différents canaux lors des échanges (transactions) entre les personnes : paroles, ton de ...
Permet à notre créativité de s’exprimer. C’est la partie de nous plus spontanée, émotive, intuitive, inventive, impulsive....
Transmission des valeurs morales. Le moi Parent amène la personne à se sentir et à agir de la même manière qu’elle a vu ag...
Devrait être le plus utilisé dans le contexte professionnel. L’Adulte se caractérise par l’esprit d’analyse et de déductio...
A : Avez-vous envoyé le rapport ? B : Oui, je l’ai envoyé. Communication simple Adulte / Adulte :
A : vous devriez savoir que la ponctualité est importante ! B : C’est bon… 10 minutes c’est pas non plus un drame… Communi...
Transaction croisée simple AA-PE: A : Où a lieu la réunion ? B : T’aurais pu le noter quand on te l’a dit.
Transaction croisée simple EP-AA: A : Vous pensez que je vais avoir cette promotion? B : Si vous continuez comme cela vous...
Transaction croisée double: A : Vous savez, patron, maintenant, de nombreuses entreprises arrêtent de travailler à 3 heure...
Transaction piégée – quand il y a des doubles messages. A : Je suis bien content de te voir arriver … B : Merci.
Choisir l’Adulte : Savoir repérer le déséquilibre, faire preuve d’écoute pour comprendre le point de vue de l’autre, ce qu...
Le rôle du manager doit évoluer afin de faire face à une incohérence temporelle et répondre aux nouveaux besoins : devient...
« Nous sommes passés ➢ d’une économie industrielle où on embauchait des bras ➢ à une économie de la connaissance où on emb...
La génération Y n’adhère pas au modèle de management mécaniste.
Le top 10 des compétences recherchées en 2020 est : 1. Résolution de problèmes complexes 2. Pensée critique 3. Créativité ...
Capacité de reconnaître, comprendre et maîtriser ses propres émotions et à composer avec les émotions des autres personnes.
Ce sont les premiers qui ont considéré l’intelligence émotionnelle comme une forme d’intelligence à part entière
L’IE est La manifestation concrète de certaines compétences en temps voulu, de manière adéquate et proportionnée afin d’êt...
La capacité de passer d’une tâche cognitive à une autre, d’un comportement à un autre, en fonction des exigences et de réf...
➢ Des techniques de facilitation d’ateliers ➢ Agrémentées de serious games ➢ Design Thinking ➢ Du co-développement ➢ Des e...
L’innovation managériale ne fonctionnera qu’avec un changement social qui requiert de l’accompagnement : ➢ Formation ➢ Coa...
Au travers de l’innovation managériale, je me vois comme une « restauratrice » d’une relation managériale inefficiente, un...
Innovation manageriale paris dec 2019
Innovation manageriale paris dec 2019
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Innovation manageriale paris dec 2019

36 views

Published on

Innovation managériale, nouveauté du moment ou ré-équilibrage nécessaire d’une relation managériale inefficiente?

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Innovation manageriale paris dec 2019

  1. 1. PARIS #agiletourparis2019 #agiletour #agile Agile Paris Merci à nos sponsors Gold Platinum
  2. 2. Vanessa Humphreys Coach, agiliste, facilitatrice, formatrice – passionnée de coaching et d’innovation managériale www.akaru-sa.com @vhumphreys33
  3. 3. « Manières d’inventer des formes de management dans une logique de co-construction avec les principaux intéressés »
  4. 4. ➢ Innovateurs ? ➢ Inno-vanteurs ? ➢ Restaurateurs ?
  5. 5. Quelques références ...
  6. 6. 4 types d’innovateurs : ➢ Ceux qui créent une start-up ➢ Les intrapreneurs ➢ Les innovateurs de produits ➢ Les innovateurs de processus
  7. 7. 5 types d’innovations : ➢ Stratégique ➢ Structurelle ➢ Systémique ➢ Scientifique ➢ Sociale
  8. 8. 3 types d’Innovation Managériale 1 : Inexistante 2 : Nouvelle et adaptée pour l’organisation mais existante 3 : Nouvelle sans être adaptée
  9. 9. 4 piliers de l’Innovation Managériale 1. La Confiance 2. Le choix 3. La coopération 4. La convivialité
  10. 10. Nous le sommes tous un peu sûrement….
  11. 11. L’innovation managériale n’est pas un concept nouveau mais a constitué, depuis toujours, une forme de contre-pouvoir et de remise en question du modèle classique aﬁn de le faire évoluer…
  12. 12. Nous restaurons une relation managériale inefficiente ….
  13. 13. « Le manager est celui qui décrit ce qui doit être fait, puis s’assure de sa réalisation à travers différents dispositifs de contrôle. Le management est envisagé comme une démarche contractuelle et le manager comme une tour de contrôle » (cf L’innovation managériale – David Autissier, Kevin Johnson, Jean Michel Moutot)
  14. 14. Les managers ont perdu la main sur les aspects personnels et humains des collaborateurs. Les fonctions RH semblent de plus en plus gérer l’humain et de façon centralisée.
  15. 15. « Transformation radicale des modes de collaboration en entreprise en vue d’évoluer d’une relation « Parent / Enfant » (principe de subordination unilatérale) à «Adulte / Adulte » (principe de Co-responsabilité) dans le but de trouver le plus juste équilibre entre épanouissement personnel et performance professionnelle et créer de nouvelles valeurs pour l’entreprise, ses collaborateurs et son environnement. » (https://www.innovationmanageriale.com/concepts/definition-de-linnovation- manageriale/)
  16. 16. Passer d’une relation souvent Parent / Enfant à une relation plus professionnelle Adulte / Adulte … un petit tour du côté de l’Analyse Transactionnelle
  17. 17. Les Etats du moi s’expriment par différents canaux lors des échanges (transactions) entre les personnes : paroles, ton de la voix, gestes, lapsus, …
  18. 18. Permet à notre créativité de s’exprimer. C’est la partie de nous plus spontanée, émotive, intuitive, inventive, impulsive. Quand on parle et agit sous le coup de l’émotion, nous sommes en contact avec l’Enfant.
  19. 19. Transmission des valeurs morales. Le moi Parent amène la personne à se sentir et à agir de la même manière qu’elle a vu agir les figures d’autorité de son passé.
  20. 20. Devrait être le plus utilisé dans le contexte professionnel. L’Adulte se caractérise par l’esprit d’analyse et de déduction. C’est notre côté plus rationnel, plus objectif, en contact avec la réalité.
  21. 21. A : Avez-vous envoyé le rapport ? B : Oui, je l’ai envoyé. Communication simple Adulte / Adulte :
  22. 22. A : vous devriez savoir que la ponctualité est importante ! B : C’est bon… 10 minutes c’est pas non plus un drame… Communication complémentaire :
  23. 23. Transaction croisée simple AA-PE: A : Où a lieu la réunion ? B : T’aurais pu le noter quand on te l’a dit.
  24. 24. Transaction croisée simple EP-AA: A : Vous pensez que je vais avoir cette promotion? B : Si vous continuez comme cela vous avez de grandes chances d’y arriver.
  25. 25. Transaction croisée double: A : Vous savez, patron, maintenant, de nombreuses entreprises arrêtent de travailler à 3 heures le vendredi après- midi! B : Chaque entreprise fait comme elle veut .
  26. 26. Transaction piégée – quand il y a des doubles messages. A : Je suis bien content de te voir arriver … B : Merci.
  27. 27. Choisir l’Adulte : Savoir repérer le déséquilibre, faire preuve d’écoute pour comprendre le point de vue de l’autre, ce qu’il désire vraiment. Puis orienter la discussion vers une issue favorable pour chacun en utilisant un raisonnement objectif. Dans un jeu, cela doit avoir pour effet de casser la permutation infinie et déboucher sur une communication d’Adulte à Adulte.
  28. 28. Le rôle du manager doit évoluer afin de faire face à une incohérence temporelle et répondre aux nouveaux besoins : devient celui d’un leader, d’un coach. Il se recentre sur l’humain, sur la mise à profit et la mise en valeur de toutes les compétences présentes chez les collaborateurs.
  29. 29. « Nous sommes passés ➢ d’une économie industrielle où on embauchait des bras ➢ à une économie de la connaissance où on embauchait des têtes ➢ et maintenant une économie humaine où on embauche des cœurs »
  30. 30. La génération Y n’adhère pas au modèle de management mécaniste.
  31. 31. Le top 10 des compétences recherchées en 2020 est : 1. Résolution de problèmes complexes 2. Pensée critique 3. Créativité 4. Management des personnes 5. Coordination avec autrui 6. Intelligence émotionnelle 7. Prise de décision 8. Sens du service 9. Négociation 10.Flexibilité cognitive (cf WEF, The Future of Jobs : Employement, Skills and Workforce Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 2017)
  32. 32. Capacité de reconnaître, comprendre et maîtriser ses propres émotions et à composer avec les émotions des autres personnes.
  33. 33. Ce sont les premiers qui ont considéré l’intelligence émotionnelle comme une forme d’intelligence à part entière
  34. 34. L’IE est La manifestation concrète de certaines compétences en temps voulu, de manière adéquate et proportionnée afin d’être efficace dans une situation donnée
  35. 35. La capacité de passer d’une tâche cognitive à une autre, d’un comportement à un autre, en fonction des exigences et de réfléchir à plusieurs possibilités à un moment donné pour résoudre les problèmes.
  36. 36. ➢ Des techniques de facilitation d’ateliers ➢ Agrémentées de serious games ➢ Design Thinking ➢ Du co-développement ➢ Des espaces collaboratifs ➢ Du management visuel
  37. 37. L’innovation managériale ne fonctionnera qu’avec un changement social qui requiert de l’accompagnement : ➢ Formation ➢ Coaching
  38. 38. Au travers de l’innovation managériale, je me vois comme une « restauratrice » d’une relation managériale inefficiente, une « jardinière » qui vient prendre soin des plantes qui s’étiolent sous les effets nocifs des intempéries.

×