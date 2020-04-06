Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Potenciação Relembrando o conteúdo estudado Professora Vanessa Novaes Franco
A potência é o resultado de uma multiplicação de fatores iguais.
Outros exemplos:
1)Em 8² , responda às seguintes perguntas: a) Qual é a base? b) Qual é o expoente? c) Qual é a potência? 2)Escreva na form...
Propriedades de Potências
4) Utilize as propriedades vistas anteriormente para resolver:
Multiplicação por potência de base 10  Número Inteiro multiplicado por potência de base 10: 15 . 10 = 150 (Expoente = 1 -...
 Número Decimal multiplicado por potência de base 10: 3,14 . 10 = 31,4 (andamos com a vírgula para a direita 1 casa decim...
Quando a potência tem expoente negativo, andamos com a vírgula para a ESQUERDA!  Exemplos: 38,79 . 10-1 = 3,879 (andamos ...
5)
Notação científica é expressar o número sempre entre 1 e 10, seguido de uma potência de base 10. Exemplos:  400,5 = 4,005...
(ENEM /2019)
6)
Bons estudos! #ficaemcasa Assista: Erros comuns: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9WSJ8TU5Nk Propriedades das potências: h...
Aula Semana 01 9 ano
Aula Semana 01 9 ano
Aula Semana 01 9 ano
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aula Semana 01 9 ano

19 views

Published on

Revisão de Potenciação

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aula Semana 01 9 ano

  1. 1. Potenciação Relembrando o conteúdo estudado Professora Vanessa Novaes Franco
  2. 2. A potência é o resultado de uma multiplicação de fatores iguais.
  3. 3. Outros exemplos:
  4. 4. 1)Em 8² , responda às seguintes perguntas: a) Qual é a base? b) Qual é o expoente? c) Qual é a potência? 2)Escreva na forma de potência,depois dê os resultados: a) 6 · 6 · 6 · 6 = c) 7 · 7 · 7 · 7 · 7 · 7 · 7 · 7 = b) 9 · 9 = d) 5 · 5 · 5 · 5 · 5 = 3) Calcule: a) (-2)³ = d) (-4)-3 = b) (-5)² = e) (-2)-7 = c) 7-2 = f) (-1)20 =
  5. 5. Propriedades de Potências
  6. 6. 4) Utilize as propriedades vistas anteriormente para resolver:
  7. 7. Multiplicação por potência de base 10  Número Inteiro multiplicado por potência de base 10: 15 . 10 = 150 (Expoente = 1 -> acrescentamos 1 zero ao número) 23 . 10² = 2300 (Expoente = 2 -> acrescentamos 2 zeros ao número) 281 . 10³ = 281000 (Expoente igual a 3 -> acrescentamos 3 zeros ao número)
  8. 8.  Número Decimal multiplicado por potência de base 10: 3,14 . 10 = 31,4 (andamos com a vírgula para a direita 1 casa decimal) 3,14 . 10² = 314 (andamos com a vírgula para a direita 2 casas decimais) 3,14 . 10³ = 3140 (andamos com a vírgula para a direita 3 casas decimais, observe que precisamos acrescentar 1 zero ao número pois inicialmente ele só tinha 2 casas decimais)
  9. 9. Quando a potência tem expoente negativo, andamos com a vírgula para a ESQUERDA!  Exemplos: 38,79 . 10-1 = 3,879 (andamos uma casa decimal para a esquerda) 45,3 . 10-2 = 0,453 (precisamos colocar o 0 na frente, pois não podemos começar o número com vírgula) 1,3 . 10-3 = 0,0013 (observe que andamos 3 casas decimais para a esquerda, completamos com zero os espaços que ficariam "vazios")
  10. 10. 5)
  11. 11. Notação científica é expressar o número sempre entre 1 e 10, seguido de uma potência de base 10. Exemplos:  400,5 = 4,005 . 10²  0,534 = 5,34 . 10  0,0017 = 1,7 . 10-3  71,3 = 7,13 . 10-1 Notação Científica
  12. 12. (ENEM /2019)
  13. 13. 6)
  14. 14. Bons estudos! #ficaemcasa Assista: Erros comuns: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9WSJ8TU5Nk Propriedades das potências: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sicJNwVe_3A Expressão com potência: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jM26wMQtIY

×