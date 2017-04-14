1 O PLANEJAMENTO TRIBUTÁRIO E A RENTABILIDADE PARA EMPRESAS MOVIMENTADAS PELO LUCRO REAL. Vanessa Ferras Leandro1 Prof.ª E...
2 1 INTRODUÇÃO Muito se tem discutido acerca de um bom planejamento tributário voltado a Empresas que optam pelo regime do...
3 - Detectar as dificuldades para manter suas tributações em dia com o Fisco. - Descrever ações que viabilizam de maneira ...
4 § 1º A determinação do lucro real será precedida da apuração do lucro líquido de cada período de apuração com observânci...
5 creditórios resultantes de vendas mercantis a prazo ou de prestação de serviços (factoring); VII - que explorem as ativi...
6 Diante desta contabilização, podem ocorrer casos de prejuízos fiscais e base de cálculos CSLL negativa, sendo assim, pod...
7 menos dolosa, fazer uso de sistemas, softwares capacitados e autorizados de forma legal em seus geoprocessamentos, podem...
8 Princípio da Competência: As receitas e despesas devem ser lançadas correspondentes aos períodos em que foram geradas, i...
9 4 PREVENDO OS CUSTOS TRIBUTÁRIOS COM BASE NO AVANÇO DA TECNOLOGIA E EM NORMAS VIGENTES ATUALIZADAS. Uma das primeiras ob...
10 § 2º O disposto no caput não dispensa o empresário e as pessoas jurídicas, inclusive imunes ou isentas, de manter sob s...
11 Segundo o Site de informações da Receita Federal do Brasil, existem 12 módulos de entrega das obrigações fiscais para u...
12 - Amplo Planejamento Tributário. Possui uma grande abertura para planejamento dos empresários, pois pode apresentar mud...
13 A necessidade da constante atualização de leis e normas é um dos pontos primordiais, assim como o controle de lançament...
14 Brasil. Lei Nº10.637, de 30 de Dezembro de 2002. Dispõe sobre a não- cumulatividade na cobrança da contribuição para os...
15 SÃO PAULO. Institui O Sistema Público De Escrituração Digital - Sped n. 6.022/2007, de 22 de jan. de 2007. DECRETO Nº 6...
  1. 1. 1 O PLANEJAMENTO TRIBUTÁRIO E A RENTABILIDADE PARA EMPRESAS MOVIMENTADAS PELO LUCRO REAL. Vanessa Ferras Leandro1 Prof.ª Esp. Karla Knihs 2 RESUMO O presente trabalho foi escrito com o intuito de trazer a compreensão de maneira a abranger desde o conceito do Regime Lucro Real até suas vantagens, desvantagens e obrigações fiscais, estas que devem ser de suma importância o seu cumprimento para evitar futuras fiscalizações e auditorias por conta de um mal planejamento tributário. Dedica-se aos empresários e profissionais da área que buscam um conhecimento que mostra resumidamente de maneira simples e prática o passo-a -passo deste regime tributário que ainda demonstra uma imagem confusa aos olhos de muitos. O leitor poderá obter uma pequena noção de como funciona seus recolhimentos, quais as situações que os empresários podem amenizar seus custos tributários e como a tecnologia e seu geoprocessamento atualmente podem ajudar no processo de responder ao fisco. Acima de tudo, mostra a necessidade de um bom planejamento tributário sempre apoiado em normas, leis atualizadas e a correta contabilização de uma empresa. Este estudo esta pautado em informações confiáveis que irá trazer uma noção para aqueles que possuírem a curiosidade e adquirir maiores informações de entender como funciona o Lucro Real e as empresas que estão obrigadas a ele. As informações decorridas nas páginas a seguir irão trazer conhecimento e criar um ponto de partida para aqueles que desejam entender um pouco sobre o Regime Lucro Real e suas peculiaridades. Palavras chaves: Planejamento tributário. Tributos. Lucro Real. Análise tributária. 1 Secretária Executiva. Cursando 2º graduação em Administração (5º período). Artigo apresentado ao Centro Universitário UNINTER como requisito parcial para a obtenção do título de Especialista em Gestão e Legislação Tributária. E-mail: vanessafl32@gmail.com 2 Mestranda em Direito pelo Centro Universitário UNINTER. Especialista em Direito do Trabalho pelo Centro Universitário UNINTER. Graduada em Direito pela Faculdade Internacional de Curitiba - FACINTER. Advogada atuante nas áreas trabalhista, previdenciária e cível. Professora Orientadora de TCC no Centro Universitário UNINTER
  2. 2. 2 1 INTRODUÇÃO Muito se tem discutido acerca de um bom planejamento tributário voltado a Empresas que optam pelo regime do Lucro Real no Brasil. Podemos dizer que um bom planejamento no que se refere ao recolhimento de tributações torna-se mais que essencial para que redes empresariais possam sobreviver a longo prazo, sem que ocorram registros de débitos perante o fisco e até falência geral por descumprimento de normas baseadas em suas receitas. Em consequência disso, vê-se, a todo instante, empresas de médio e pequeno porte ao passo de falência devido a um embasamento ilusório de um planejamento no que envolve tributações, e no caso, qual seria o melhor regime de recolhimento que se enquadra baseando-se em suas reais necessidades e atividades, assim como seu faturamento/ receitas. É notório que a nossa Legislação Brasileira é um tanto complexa, o que torna a vida dos empresários mais difícil no que tange as suas interpretações e atualizações constantes, estas das quais o Governo oferece de maneira incontestável. Este estudo visa e oferece a capacidade de organizar o que se torna mais viável e rentável para uma empresa na opção por seu regime tributário sem que a parte da qual é direito do fisco, seja de percentuais maiores, e economicamente, estas empresas saiam com prejuízos por não se enquadrar em um regime tributário eficiente e eficaz. Este estudo, aborda o regime tributário de Lucro Real aplicado nas empresas que possuem na receita total, um valor de receita superior a R$ 78.000.000,00 no ano calendário anterior, pautando-se em suas atividades, podemos assimilar de maneira mais acentuada o Regime de Lucro Real, suas vantagens e desvantagens para um bom desempenho econômico interno organizacional. Diante desta alegação faz-se a seguinte pergunta: Uma empresa de Lucro Real possui a capacidade de diminuir suas obrigações de recolhimentos tributários ao Fisco e ainda obter créditos de suas atividades? Na presença desta questão descrita, poderemos entender alguns objetivos deste estudo como: - O que é o regime de Lucro Real? - Levantar informações de empresas que se enquadram neste regime.
  3. 3. 3 - Detectar as dificuldades para manter suas tributações em dia com o Fisco. - Descrever ações que viabilizam de maneira exata e confiável através do planejamento tributário prevendo seus custos. -Vantagens e Desvantagens do Lucro Real. A descrição deste trabalho está embasada em materiais de pesquisa como coletas de dados e informações empresariais, análise de livros, normativas, artigos e textos que relatam sobre o assunto através do entendimento sobre este regime tributário. Ao final, seremos capaz de entender como é a classificação tributária baseada neste regime, suas compensações, a tecnologia a favor das atividades das empresas e a distribuição tributária, sendo assim, podemos dizer que, diante de um bom planejamento tributário e análise de profissionais e empresários preparados para assinar as escolhas mais cabíveis, este regime poderá ser a melhor opção para se adotar , e assim, reduzir gastos tributários, multas e obter vantagens no mercado. 2 CONHECENDO O REGIME DE TRIBUTAÇÃO LUCRO REAL. 2.1 O que é o Lucro Real? Para Santos e Oliveira (2009) apresentam o significado como: ”A palavra “real” é utilizada em oposição ao termo presumido, com o principal objetivo de exprimir o que existe de fato, verdadeiramente, no sentido de ser aceito para todos os fins e efeitos de direito.” Podemos transcrever ainda a seguinte análise sobre ideia de Lucro Real de: Lucro Real é o lucro líquido do período, apurado com observância das normas das legislações comercial e societária, ajustado pelas adições, exclusões ou compensações prescritas pela legislação do Imposto de Renda (SILVA, 2006, p.01). Lucro real consiste no lucro líquido que foi apurado da escrituração contábil, sempre observando normas e leis escriturados e apurados no conhecido Livro de Apuração do Lucro Real(LALUR). Segundo o Regulamento do Imposto de Renda do Decreto nº 3000 de 26 de março de 1999, Seção II em seu artigo 247: Art. 247. Lucro real é o lucro líquido do período de apuração ajustado pelas adições, exclusões ou compensações prescritas ou autorizadas por este Decreto .
  4. 4. 4 § 1º A determinação do lucro real será precedida da apuração do lucro líquido de cada período de apuração com observância das disposições das leis comerciais. Podemos acrescentar às informações acima, dizendo que o propósito do regime Lucro Real é a apuração do imposto de renda das pessoas jurídicas através de base de cálculos apuradas para sua devida tributação. Pode-se ainda dizer que, através da apuração do lucro líquido do período, que poderá ser anualmente ou período definido conforme a legislação atendida. Neste regime se enquadra o cálculo do IRPJ, CSLL e ainda PIS e COFINS, sendo que estes dois últimos não são cumulativos e possuem a desvantagem de serem calculados com taxas que podem superar ao Lucro Presumido. Por outro lado, poderá haver descontos de créditos através de bases em alguns fatores e atividades como consumo de energia elétrica, aluguéis, vale transporte, vale refeição dentre outros. 2.2 Empresas obrigadas ao Lucro Real A Receita Federal do Brasil administra normas e esclarecimentos para que os empresários possam entender de uma melhor forma se esta ou não enquadrado no regime Lucro Real seguindo Instrução Normativa RFB Nº 1515, de 24 de Novembro de 2014, segue: Art. 22. Estão obrigadas ao regime de tributação com base no lucro real as pessoas jurídicas: I - cuja receita total, no ano-calendário anterior, tenha excedido o limite de R$ 78.000.000,00 (setenta e oito milhões de reais) ou de R$ 6.500.000,00 (seis milhões e quinhentos mil reais) multiplicado pelo número de meses do período, quando inferior a 12 (doze) meses; II - cujas atividades sejam de bancos comerciais, bancos de investimentos, bancos de desenvolvimento, agências de fomento, caixas econômicas, sociedades de crédito, financiamento e investimento, sociedades de crédito imobiliário, sociedades corretoras de títulos, valores mobiliários e câmbio, distribuidoras de títulos e valores mobiliários, empresas de arrendamento mercantil, cooperativas de crédito, empresas de seguros privados e de capitalização e entidades de previdência privada aberta; III - que tiverem lucros, rendimentos ou ganhos de capital oriundos do exterior; IV - que, autorizadas pela legislação tributária, usufruam de benefícios fiscais relativos à isenção ou redução do imposto; V - que, no decorrer do ano-calendário, tenham efetuado pagamento mensal pelo regime de estimativa, na forma prevista no art. 4º; VI - que explorem as atividades de prestação cumulativa e contínua de serviços de assessoria creditícia, mercadológica, gestão de crédito, seleção e riscos, administração de contas a pagar e a receber, compras de direitos
  5. 5. 5 creditórios resultantes de vendas mercantis a prazo ou de prestação de serviços (factoring); VII - que explorem as atividades de securitização de créditos imobiliários, financeiros e do agronegócio. § 1º Considera-se receita total, o somatório: a) da receita bruta mensal; b) das demais receitas e ganhos de capital; c) dos ganhos líquidos obtidos em operações realizadas nos mercados de renda variável; d) dos rendimentos nominais produzidos por aplicações financeiras de renda fixa; e) da parcela das receitas auferidas nas exportações às pessoas vinculadas ou aos países com tributação favorecida que exceder ao valor já apropriado na escrituração da empresa, na forma prevista na Instrução Normativa RFB nº 1.312, de 28 de dezembro de 2012. § 2º A obrigatoriedade a que se refere o inciso III do caput não se aplica à pessoa jurídica que auferir receita de exportação de mercadorias e da prestação direta de serviços no exterior. § 3º Para fins do § 2º, não se considera direta a prestação de serviços realizada no exterior por intermédio de filiais, sucursais, agências, representações, coligadas, controladas e outras unidades descentralizadas da pessoa jurídica que lhes sejam assemelhadas. § 4º Estão obrigadas ao regime de tributação do lucro real as pessoas jurídicas que explorem a atividade de compras de direitos creditórios, ainda que se destinem à formação de lastro de valores mobiliários (securitização). Uma das obrigações da contabilidade além do controle patrimonial, é também averiguar a carga tributária e assim providenciar fundos para as melhores escolhas fiscais e tributarias que sejam viáveis, baseada em legislações que suportem suas atividades de maneira a produzir a rentabilidade positiva financeira para as empresas. Conforme a afirmação de Fabretti (2009, p.05): “Contabilidade tributária é o ramo da contabilidade que tem por objetivo aplicar na prática conceitos, princípios e normas básicas da contabilidade e da legislação tributária, de forma simultânea e adequada” O Lucro Real possui a base geral e regra para sua apuração do (CSLL) Contribuição Social sobre o Lucro Líquido e do Imposto de Renda da Pessoa Jurídica, tributos de competência da União, onde seu cálculo do IRPJ, esta embasado no lucro contábil, acrescido de ajustes (positivos e negativos) requeridos pela legislação fiscal, conforme o método a seguir: Lucro (Prejuízo) Contábil: (+) Ajustes fiscais positivos (adições) (-) Ajustes fiscais negativos (exclusões) (=) Lucro Real ou Prejuízo Fiscal do período
  6. 6. 6 Diante desta contabilização, podem ocorrer casos de prejuízos fiscais e base de cálculos CSLL negativa, sendo assim, poderá não ocorrer recolhimentos de IRPJ, CSLL ao Fisco. Ainda podemos dizer conforme afirmação: Como o próprio nome sugere, a tributação é feita levando-se em conta o lucro realmente apurado em um exercício financeiro. Então, se a empresa não der lucro, ela não terá uma base de cálculo do Imposto de Renda Pessoa Jurídica nem da Contribuição Social sobre o Lucro Líquido, portanto não recolherá esses tributos. Zanatta e Neto (2006) É importante ressaltar que empresas que não são obrigadas a este regime também podem optar pelo mesmo, sendo consolidado através do primeiro recolhimento de IRPJ sendo irrevogável para todo o ano calendário. 3 AS DIFICULDADES DE MANTER-SE AJUSTADOS OS RECOLHIMENTOS E LANÇAMENTOS FISCAIS. PLANEJAMENTO TRIBUTÁRIO. Para manter-se atualizado com os recolhimentos no que tange às obrigações tributárias, se faz mais que necessário antes, um bom planejamento tributário, assim como o acompanhamento de normas da legislação tributária que sempre estão passando por atualizações perante o Fisco. Um bom planejamento tributário se faz através de um conjunto de atitudes e atividades desempenhadas dos quais podemos apontar o conhecimento de atualizações de leis, normas tributárias assim como a guarda e zelo dos lançamentos em livros fiscais, arquivos digitais e documentações contábeis em geral para que não possam ocorrer lançamentos incompatíveis e assim provocando erros de cálculos e obrigações acessórias prestadas erroneamente que serão entregues e que para retifica-las costuma ser um retrabalho muito oneroso. Assim, podemos acrescentar que: Planejamento Tributário é como uma técnica gerencial que visa projetar as operações industriais, os negócios mercantis e as prestações de serviços, visando conhecer as obrigações e os encargos fiscais inseridos em cada uma das respectivas alternativas legais pertinentes para, mediante meios e instrumentos legítimos, adotar aquela que possibilita a anulação, redução ou adiantamento do ônus fiscal. (BORGES. 2002, p. 152) Sabemos que no Brasil possui uma vasta legislação que estabelece variadas tributações e para que uma organização possa acompanhar este processo de forma
  7. 7. 7 menos dolosa, fazer uso de sistemas, softwares capacitados e autorizados de forma legal em seus geoprocessamentos, podem minimizar erros de cálculos assim como o cumprimento de prazos exigidos por cada obrigação fiscal. Com todo este processo que incorre ás empresas, causando ainda mais custos, com setores de prestações de serviços de contabilidade para ter acesso á profissionais mais capacitados que possuam uma técnica apropriada e assim possam entregar a prestação de serviço e obrigações fiscais com maior qualidade, em contrapartida os mesmos custos se empenhados de maneira correta e com qualidade será garantido formas para acumular créditos e diminuir erros fiscais a curto e longo prazo. Outra forma é a de gerir os prazos das entregas de obrigações tributárias/fiscais, que também se enquadram na rotina contábil da empresa, assim poderá diminuir suas taxas de multas e juros, obedecer a prazos de vencimentos e fazer acompanhamentos através de relatórios também são formas de minimizar prejuízos fiscais. Os corretos lançamentos e classificações tributárias respeitando a legislações tributárias Estadual ,Federal e Municipal em notas e documentos fiscais também garantirão sua saúde contábil/fiscal. Segundo as Normas do Conselho Federal de Contabilidade ( CFC, 2008 ): ”Os princípios simplesmente são e, portanto, preexistem às normas, fundamentando e justificando a ação, enquanto aquelas a dirigem na prática.” Diante deste, podemos citar como exemplo, dois dos sete Princípios da Contabilidade que são de muita importância para manter as empresas corretamente atualizadas com as obrigações fiscais e tributárias perante o Fisco, ressaltando que respeitar a todos os Princípios, faz-se mais que dever e um complementa o outro, é obrigação do profissional capacitado respeita-los. Princípio da Entidade: Este princípio, deixa esclarecido que uma organização para ter sucesso deve saber separar/diferenciar o Patrimônio pessoal dos sócios do Patrimônio Empresarial, sendo assim, como exemplo, a hora de efetivar a devida tributação e lançamentos do período, a ideia de misturar os Patrimônios empresarial e pessoal ,enquadrando-os em lançamentos tributário ou alterando, a fim de diminuir valores tributários poderá resultar em prejuízos fiscais ou até mesmo auditorias penosas. Este princípio merece uma visão necessária para seu cumprimento adequadamente.
  8. 8. 8 Princípio da Competência: As receitas e despesas devem ser lançadas correspondentes aos períodos em que foram geradas, independentemente do recebimento ou pagamento. Este, pode ser considerado a base para o correto lançamento fiscal-tributário para empresas que possuem movimentações fiscais e precisa fazer o registro rotineiramente de maneira adequada. Para reforçarmos nossa interpretação sobre o valor dos Princípios Contábeis: Os princípios, quando entendidos como preceitos fundamentais de uma ciência são imutáveis, quaisquer que sejam as circunstâncias de tempo ou lugar em que uma doutrina é estudada. Os princípios permitem que a contabilidade forneça informações e orientação uniforme e precisa para a interpretação dos fenômenos patrimoniais e dos efeitos que eles produzem no patrimônio e no resultado do exercício. Almeida (2012) . Com estas informações, podemos dizer que toda a carga tributária de uma organização esta basicamente enraizada em um bom planejamento tributário sequenciados de datas estabelecidas, profissionais capacitados, gerência de prazos, lançamentos fiscais adequados, zelo por documentações físicas e digitais para que ao fazer os devidos cálculos e lançamentos, possam gerar adequadamente e corretamente sua bagagem tributária, evitando assim, futuros prejuízos fiscais e monetários. O Planejamento Tributário também possui o entendimento de: É uma forma lícita de reduzir a carga fiscal, o que exige alta dose de conhecimento técnico e bom-senso dos responsáveis pelas decisões estratégicas no ambiente corporativo. Trata-se do estudo prévio à concretização dos fatos administrativos, dos efeitos jurídicos, fiscais e econômicos de determinada decisão gerencial. Campana de Souza et al. (2014) Podemos entender que a contabilidade efetivada de maneira harmônica em seus lançamentos, a classificação fiscal e contábil, andam juntas, e após suas apurações transformam-se em informações que precisam estar em acordo uma com a outra, ou seja, uma deve complementar a outra obtendo resultados balanceados e coerentes. Antes de tudo, uma empresa deve primeiro pautar-se em regras e regimes tributários que sejam baseados de acordo com suas atividades econômicas e receitas e assim, obter um conhecimento sobre os tipos de regimes é mais que necessário para fazer as escolhas certeiras de sucesso.
  9. 9. 9 4 PREVENDO OS CUSTOS TRIBUTÁRIOS COM BASE NO AVANÇO DA TECNOLOGIA E EM NORMAS VIGENTES ATUALIZADAS. Uma das primeiras observações que devemos centralizar nossa atenção para que possamos desde o princípio efetuar um bom planejamento tributário, é que a empresa ao obter seu CNPJ, deve ter um cadastro de como será as atividades que se enquadram aos seus CNAES(Classificação Nacional de Atividades Econômicas), estas atividades também irão nortear as bases fiscais e seu planejamento e enquadrar as empresas em todos os órgãos públicos do Brasil. Via de regra existe uma tabela que estrutura estes códigos através de classes hierárquicas e mantém o controle fiscal e a administração tributária de acordo com os registros e autorizações feitos pelos órgãos públicos responsáveis. Com o avanço tecnológico no século XXI, assim podemos dizer que a tecnologia e a globalização estão cercando cada vez mais as empresas e a forma de como cada uma destas precisam atualizar-se para realmente se tornarem desenvolvidas e assim manter seus dados e informações fiscais corretamente lançados e em dia com o Fisco. Acompanhando estas atualizações também estão as normas e leis que vão se adaptando na medida que novas tecnologias vão surgindo e assim, desenvolvendo regras essenciais e atualizadas para que uma empresa possa realmente fazer seus registro de entradas e saídas de acordo com suas atividades e cadastros, compra e venda não deixando passar falhas que em um curto prazo poderão acarretar prejuízos fiscais. Existem Norma Federais, Estaduais e Municipais que regem sobre atividades empresariais para se obter um correto registro fiscal e assim o correto recolhimento ao fisco de acordo com seus faturamentos, atividades desempenhadas e receitas periódicas. Segundo o Decreto nº 6.022, de 22 de janeiro de 2007, em seu artigo 2º diz: O Sped é instrumento que unifica as atividades de recepção, validação, armazenamento e autenticação de livros e documentos que integram a escrituração contábil e fiscal dos empresários e das pessoas jurídicas, inclusive imunes ou isentas, mediante fluxo único, computadorizado, de informações. (Redação dada pelo Decreto nº 7.979, de 8 de abril de 2013) § 1º Os livros e documentos de que trata o caput serão emitidos em forma eletrônica, observado o disposto na Medida Provisória n o 2.200-2, de 24 de agosto de 2001.
  10. 10. 10 § 2º O disposto no caput não dispensa o empresário e as pessoas jurídicas, inclusive imunes ou isentas, de manter sob sua guarda e responsabilidade os livros e documentos na forma e prazos previstos na legislação aplicável. (Redação dada pelo Decreto nº 7.979, de 8 de abril de 2013) Para intensificar as informações, segundo Esperandío, Melo, Mata (s.d) declaram que: ... consiste na modernização da sistemática atual do cumprimento das obrigações acessórias, transmitidas pelos contribuintes às administrações tributárias e aos órgãos fiscalizadores, utilizando-se da certificação digital para fins de assinatura dos documentos eletrônicos, garantindo assim a validade jurídica dos mesmos apenas na sua forma digital. Este sistema digital foi empregado com objetivos visando vantagens a fim de diminuir a sonegação fiscal , criar uma padronização no envio das informações fiscais das organizações, reduziu gastos com “papel”, a simplificação de obrigações acessórias deixando as empresas com mais facilidades aos invés de recebimento de visitas periódicas de auditores em seus imóveis para consultas fiscais. Sabemos que o Sistema SPED compõem-se de obrigações das empresas contribuintes por todos os regimes de tributação e para cada um deste regimes existem declarações acessórias a serem cumpridas. Estas obrigações iniciaram a partir de a partir segundo Decreto nº 6.022, de 22 de janeiro de 2007: Art. 2º O Sped é instrumento que unifica as atividades de recepção, validação, armazenamento e autenticação de livros e documentos que integram a escrituração contábil e fiscal dos empresários e das pessoas jurídicas, inclusive imunes ou isentas, mediante fluxo único, computadorizado, de informações. Este Sistema iniciou-se com três grandes ferramentas de escrituração formando um tripé como segue: - NF-e (Nota Fiscal Eletrônica). - SPED Fiscal (Escrituração Fiscal Digital). - SPED Contábil ( Escrituração Contábil Digital). Outra visão que podemos citar sobre o Sistema Sped é: O principal objetivo do SPED, do ponto de vista da ação governamental, através de seus órgãos de administração tributária, é evitar a sonegação de impostos, e ao mesmo tempo dispor de muitas informações importantes em seus bancos de dados. (OLIVEIRA, EDSON, 2014, p. 91 e 92)
  11. 11. 11 Segundo o Site de informações da Receita Federal do Brasil, existem 12 módulos de entrega das obrigações fiscais para uma empresa seguir sua rotina fiscal de apuração, todos os módulos são baseados em normativas que esclarecem como proceder, seus prazos e quais tipos jurídicos estão obrigados à entrega. Podemos entender que diante do exposto, a tecnologia tem sido uma aliada para a rapidez na entrega de informações e dados salientado que existem prazos para entrega das obrigações acessórias que devem ser respeitadas para evitar ocorrências de multas e suspensão do CNPJ. O planejamento tributário através de profissionais capacitados e atualizados se faz mais que necessário para o cumprimento das mesmas para que os resultados ao final de cada período sejam concretizados corretamente. Ressalvamos que a partir da data de abertura de uma empresa, a mês esta obrigada a prestar informações fiscais, contábeis e cadastrais perante a Receita Federal, Secretaria do Estado da Fazenda e de seu Município sendo estas obrigações prestadas em periodicidade distintas. 5 AS VANTAGENS E DESVANTAGENS DE EMPRESAS OPTANTES PELO LUCRO REAL. Podemos dizer que o regime tributário de Lucro Real costuma ser a melhor escolha Tributária- Fiscal quando depois de analisar toda a apuração de uma empresa, baseando-se em resultados contábeis no tocante a DREs, Balanços Patrimoniais, Lançamentos Contábeis, Receitas, Despesas, este, garante suas contribuições aos tributos IRPJ,CSLL sobre seus resultados contábeis seguindo normas que são constantemente atualizadas pelo fisco. Este regime em que se enquadra grande parte das empresas costuma ser muito burocrático por muitos empresários ,contadores e administradores, sendo seus valores de tributações como o PIS e COFINS a não cumulatividade visando e gerando alíquotas maiores,e assim, em contrapartida, gerando créditos de suas contribuições. A seguir, algumas vantagens que o Lucro Real oferece a sua empresa optante: - Admissão de créditos em PIS e COFINS, segundo a Lei Nº10.637, de 30 de Dezembro de 2002 onde dispõe sobre reaproveitamento de créditos. Exemplos como: no consumo de energia elétrica, depreciação de ativos.
  12. 12. 12 - Amplo Planejamento Tributário. Possui uma grande abertura para planejamento dos empresários, pois pode apresentar mudanças de campos e novos produtos financeiros e novas organizações societárias. - Compensação de prejuízos anteriores. - Empresa que obteve prejuízo poderá se abster de recolhimentos ou reduzir seus recolhimentos frente às tributações IRPJ e da CSLL baseando-se em análises de balanços, lançamentos contábeis- fiscais. Devemos lembrar que não existem uma margem pré-estabelecida de faturamento para o lucro real e temos que entender que para algumas atividades empresarias este torna-se obrigatório. As margens de cálculos de PIS e COFINS podem ser altas, em contrapartida, diante de empresas que possuem um faturamento baixo este método de cálculo também poderá ser muito vantajoso. Em suma, é importante deter todas as informações necessárias para pautar- se em bons resultados. Este regime exige um controle regulável e transparente das margens de lucro, ressalvamos a importância de várias simulações antes de aderir a este regime, pois, após enquadrado, somente no próximo ano calendário poderá alterar suas atividades e seu tipo de regime. Em regra geral, segundo o Conselho Regional de Contabilidade de Sergipe(2013), afirma que este regime: ” é mais burocrático e leva ao sistema de não cumulatividade do PIS e COFINS (com alíquotas maiores e crédito das contribuições).” Podemos ainda citar a rigidez dos ajustes fiscais, atualizações , aumentos de alíquotas e da forma que deverá ser entregue para que não ocorra erros de escrituração fiscal e contábil. 6 CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS Diante do exposto, o presente trabalho possui o intuito de informar quais as consequências, vantagens e obrigações que uma empresa terá ao assumir o regime de tributação pelo Lucro Real. Este, mostra esclarecimentos do que é, como se inicia a obrigação de uma empresa enquadrada neste regime, passando por esclarecimentos e regras através de normas que são constantemente atualizadas, assim como a necessidade de um bom planejamento tributário que pode ser efetuado através de profissionais qualificados na área, aliados a bons softwares de gestão que o Governo começou a disponibilizar à Sociedade Empresarial.
  13. 13. 13 A necessidade da constante atualização de leis e normas é um dos pontos primordiais, assim como o controle de lançamentos adequados de uma empresa. Uma empresa que recém- aberta poderá contar com as vantagens deste regime, e a curto prazo poderá realmente obter um controle positivo de seus gastos se assim o fizer concretamente. A primeira vista pode não parecer uma boa opção por conta de suas elevadas alíquotas, mas através de boas simulações, consultas e comparação com outros regimes, as empresas poderão obter respostas vantajosas se seguirem corretamente suas regras estabelecidas perante a este regime tributário. Concluímos que uma empresa para manter-se negativa a débitos junto ao fisco, terá que respeitar seus recolhimentos da forma como foi prevista em suas informações contábeis e fiscais lançadas, e o respeito aos princípios da contabilidade irá nortear seus registros adequadamente. O regime de Lucro Real possui várias vantagens para serem analisadas, devemos levar em conta que para muitas atividades ele se torna obrigatório, e como nossas legislações são muitas vezes extensas e complexas em compreensões, apoiar-se em profissionais com capacidade técnica, boa interpretação de normas e leis também considera-se uma base forte para alcançar o sucesso. REFERÊNCIAS ALMEIDA, E. S. Princípios Contábeis. Conteúdo Jurídico, Brasília-DF: 14 jan. 2012. Disponível em: <http://www.conteudojuridico.com.br/?artigos&ver=2.35514&seo=1>. Acesso em: 22 dez. 2016. BORGES, H. B. Gerência de impostos: IPI, ICMS e ISS. 2 ed. São Paulo, Saraiva, 2002 p. 152. BRASIL. Decreto Nº 3.000, DE 26 de Março de 1999. Regulamenta a tributação, fiscalização, arrecadação e administração do Imposto sobre a Renda e Proventos de Qualquer Natureza. Diário Oficial [ da União],Brasília, 26 de março de 1999. Brasil. Decreto nº 6.022, de 22 de janeiro de 2007. Institui o Sistema Público de Escrituração Digital - Sped. Diário Oficial [ da União],Brasília, 22 de Janeiro de 2007.
  14. 14. 14 Brasil. Lei Nº10.637, de 30 de Dezembro de 2002. Dispõe sobre a não- cumulatividade na cobrança da contribuição para os Programas de Integração Social (PIS) e de Formação do Patrimônio do Servidor Público (Pasep), nos casos que especifica; sobre o pagamento e o parcelamento de débitos tributários federais, a compensação de créditos fiscais, a declaração de inaptidão de inscrição de pessoas jurídicas, a legislação aduaneira, e dá outras providências. Diário Oficial [da União], Brasília, 30 de Dezembro de 2002. BRASIL. Receita Federal. Instrução Normativa RFB nº1515 de 24 de novembro de 2014. Dispõe sobre a determinação e o pagamento do imposto sobre a renda e da contribuição social sobre o lucro líquido das pessoas jurídicas, disciplina o tratamento tributário da Contribuição para o PIS/Pasep e da Cofins no que se refere às alterações introduzidas pela Lei nº 12.973, de 13 de maio de 2014 da outras providências. Diário Oficial [da União], Brasília Publicado em 26/11/2014, seção 1, pág. 52 Contabilidade, C. F. Princípios Fundamentais e Normas Brasileiras de Contabilidade. Brasília. 3ºed. 414 pág. 2008. ESPERANDÍO, A. S. ; MELO, R. M. Sistema Público de Escrituração Digital - Vantagens e Importância. [s.d]. p. 11. Artigo Científico. Instituto de Nível Superior de Londrina, Londrina-PR,[s.d]. Disponível em: <https://www.inesul.edu.br/revista/arquivos/arqidvol_14_1311020463.pdf>. Acesso em: 20 nov. 2016 FABRETTI, L. C. Contabilidade Tributária. 11. ed. São Paulo: Editora Atlas, 2009. OLIVEIRA, E. Contabilidade Digital, Editora Atlas S.A, 2014, São Paulo. SANTOS, A. R.; OLIVEIRA, R. C. M. Planejamento Tributário com ênfase em Empresas optantes pelo Lucro Real . 2009. 14 p.. FATEB-PR, Paraná, 2009. Disponível em: <http://congressocfc.org.br/hotsite/trabalhos_1/361.pdf>. Acesso em: 26 dez. 2016.
  15. 15. 15 SÃO PAULO. Institui O Sistema Público De Escrituração Digital - Sped n. 6.022/2007, de 22 de jan. de 2007. DECRETO Nº 6.022, DE 22 DE JANEIRO DE 2007.. Institui o Sistema Público de Escrituração Digital - Sped.. Brasília, p. 1- 3, jan. 2007. Disponível em: <http://legislacao.planalto.gov.br/legisla/legislacao.nsf/Viw_Identificacao/DEC%206.0 22-2007? OpenDocument>. Acesso em: 30 nov. 2016. SILVA, J. M.; RODRIGUES, A. I. LALUR – Guia Prático de Escrituração do Livro de Apuração do Lucro Real 2006. 4. ed. São Paulo, Cenofisco, 2006 p. 01 SOUZA, K. C. et al. Planejamento tributário e sua importância para a economia da empresa: estudo de caso de um comércio varejista de combustível no município de Peruíbe (SP). 17 f. 2014. Artigo Científico. União das Instituições de Serviços, Ensino e Pesquisa LTDA, Amparo - SP. Disponível em:<http://unifia.edu.br/revista_eletronica/revistas/gestao_foco/artigos/ano2014/plan ejamento_tributario.pdf>. Acesso em: 22 dez 2016 ZANATTA, D.; MARONI, R. N. Algumas considerações sobre o planejamento tributário: uma comparação por meio de uma simulação entre o Simples, o Lucro Presumido e o Lucro Real. [2006]. P 9. Disponível em <http://www.pgsskroton.com.br/seer/index.php/rcger/article/viewFile/2707/2572>. Acesso em: 25 nov. 2016.

×