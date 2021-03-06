⚡[Download]✔ Nash: 1936-1957 Photo Archive

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=1583880860 Throughout its history⭐ Nash remained one of the financially strongest independent auto manufacturers. Although under appreciated by collectors today⭐ Nash was a truly innovative automobile manufacturer⭐ introducing many advances that have been universally adopted today. Among its many innovations were: fresh air heating and ventilating systems (1938); modern unit construction bodies in a low priced mass produced car (1941); the first successful postwar compact car⭐ the Rambler (1950); the first combined air conditioning and heating system⭐ dash mounted (1954); reclining seats (1950); and convertible beds (1936). Sharp black & white photography and authoritative captions tell the story.