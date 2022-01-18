Western Alaska Minerals corporate deck

Western Alaska Minerals (TSX-V: WAM) successfully acquired 100% ownership of all claims in the historic "Illinois Creek Mining District", covering >49,000 acres. This district was originally discovered by Anaconda Minerals Co. in the early 1980's and the Illinois Creek Mine was the first fully-permitted operating gold mine in Alaska. Since 2010, WAM has been exploring and advancing the district and is now focused on proving up the economic potential at the high-grade (silver-lead-zinc) Waterpump Creek target within the Illinois Creek Mining District.