Unidad 07 patrones_geometricos (1)

  1. 1. Es una sucesión de signos (gráficos, orales, gestuales, etc.), que se construyen siguiendo una regla (algoritmo), ya sea de repetición o de recurrencia. Ejemplo: En la figura se observa una sucesión de figuras que se repiten después del rombo- Luego el patrón es: Recuerda: En todo patrón se aprecia una estructura de base o un núcleo el que da origen a la regla o ley de formación.
  2. 2. Es una figura geométrica que puede ensamblarse con otras idénticas para conformar un dibujo u otra figura de mayor extensión. Construir un patrón o una secuencia implica reconocer la unidad mínima o la figura que se repite (núcleo), a la cual se le aplica una transformación geométrica (traslación, reflexión o simetría y rotación). Ejemplo: Con el patrón o unidad mínima mostrado construye un teselado haciendo uso de las transformaciones geométricas Solución Patrón
  3. 3. Una teselación es cuando se cubre una superficie con un patrón de forma geométrica plana, de manera que no se superponen ni dejen espacios en blanco (huecos). Los encontramos en los pisos de las casas, paredes, etc.
  4. 4. Una teselación regular es un patrón que se consigue repitiendo un polígono regular. Solo existen 3 teselaciones regulares: * Con triángulos equiláteros * Con cuadrados * Con hexágonos regulares:
  5. 5. Existen otras teselaciones llamadas semiregulares y Son aquellas que contienen 2 o más polígonos regulares en su formación. Una teselación semiregular tiene las siguientes propiedades: a. Está formada solo por polígonos regulares. b. El arreglo de polígonos es idéntico en cada vértice. c. Existen solo 8 teselaciones semiregulares Veamos algunos de ellos
  6. 6. En cada caso que se presenta indica el núcleo y las dos figuras que continúan Resolución: a) En la primera sucesión el patrón o núcleo es Las dos figuras que continua son: b) En la segunda sucesión el patrón o núcleo es Las dos figuras que continua son: c) En la tercera sucesión el patrón o núcleo es Las dos figuras que continua son:
  7. 7. ¿Qué figura o figuras se pueden construir con el patrón mostrado? Resolución: Con una tijera cortamos y armamos, obteniendo como resultado ¿Cuál de las siguientes figuras no se puede construir con el patrón geométrico mostrado? Resolución: En la figura “B” el sector que se ubica en el primer cuadrante no es igual al patrón, sin embargo en las otras figuras “A” “C” y “D”, todas se podrán construir haciendo uso de las transformaciones geométricas
  8. 8. a) La cantidad de triángulos en la figura 4 sería: ………………… b) La cantidad de triángulos en la figura 6 sería: ………………… c) La figura ……………………… tendría 64 triángulos. Observe las siguientes secuencias y responde: Resolución: elaboramos una tabla para entender mejor el problema. Lugar Cantidad de triángulos 1 12 = 1 2 22 = 4 3 32 = 9 4 42 = 16 5 52 = 25 n n2 En la tabla se observa que el numero de triangulo se obtiene elevando al cuadrado el lugar que ocupa la figura. a)La cantidad de triángulo en la figura 4 sería 16 triangulo. b)La cantidad de triángulo en la figura 6 sería 36 triángulos. c)La figura 8 tendría 64 triángulos.

