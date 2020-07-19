Cse assignment lesson 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
I.S.F.D LENGUAS VIVAS BARILOCHE PRÁCTICA DOCENTE III ENTREGA DE PLANIFICACIÓN ALUMNOS PRACTICANTES: Iannaci, Mariela and S...
Language Focus LEXIS FUNCTIONS STRUCTURE R E V ❖ Vocabulary related to gender stereotypes: Pink, beautiful, dogs, sports, ...
Materials: ● Whiteboard ● The song´s audio: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Vzrr64ZrVU&list=RD3Vzrr64ZrVU&start_radio= 1 ...
PRESENTATION (10 minutes) In order to reflect on gender stereotypes, we will ask students “How are you supposed to behave ...
DEVELOPMENT (PRACTICE and PRODUCTION): Activity 1: (10 minutes) In order to practise the past tense, we will give students...
Rewrite each sentence using the Past Simple. Example: They run every day. (Present tense) Every day, she fights because sh...
Every day, she kicks the ball. Every day, the fight affects her feelings.. She is a good player. Yesterday,…………………………………… ...
● Transition comments to link each stage of the lesson with the next one: “Excellent job! Now we are going to do a writing...
● Transition comments to link each stage of the lesson with the next one: “Fantastic! Now, we are going to post our wonder...
To be completed by your tutor: Lesson plan component Excellent 5 Very Good 4 Good 3 Acceptable 2 Needs improvement 1 Visua...
  1. 1. I.S.F.D LENGUAS VIVAS BARILOCHE PRÁCTICA DOCENTE III ENTREGA DE PLANIFICACIÓN ALUMNOS PRACTICANTES: Iannaci, Mariela and Schneider, Vanesa. TUTOR: Aurelia Velázquez Institución educativa: Escuela Secundaria N° 6 Año y sección: Year 2. Secondary School. Nivel lingüístico del curso: Elementary Cantidad de alumnos: 28 Tipo de Planificación: Clase Unidad Temática: Gender stereotypes Clase Nº: 2 Duración de la clase: 60 minutes Fecha de entrega de la planificación: March 26th Learning Aims: ● To help students identify gender stereotypes represented in the media and their social environment; ● To raise students´ awareness of gender stereotypes; ● To promote critical judgements; ● To promote working collaboratively; ● To encourage appropriate use of the internet, ● To foster students´ development of their listening skill by watching and listening to the video; ● To foster students´ development of their oral skill by speaking about themselves; ● To foster students´ development of their reading skill by reading their reflections; ● To foster students´ development of their writing skill by writing their own reflections; ● To help students acquire new regular and irregular verbs in the past simple tense.
  2. 2. Language Focus LEXIS FUNCTIONS STRUCTURE R E V ❖ Vocabulary related to gender stereotypes: Pink, beautiful, dogs, sports, music, cooking, cleaning, watching series, shopping, babies, firefighter, teacher, money, long hair, play football, play with dolls,Strong, tough, athletic, optimistic, confident, make up,sensitive, cry, political. ❖ Verbs “have got”, “like” and “to be”; ❖ Simple present ❖ Past tense of the verb to be: was/were ❖ Regular and irregular verbs in the past tense. N E W ❖ The Past form of the following verbs: run, fight, throw, hit, swim, wake up, kick, affect and say. ❖ Understanding and using new structures. ❖ They ran yesterday. Comentario [A1]: No language function? What will they do with the language? Comentario [A2]: This is not a language function. I´ll open a Forum on this issue.
  3. 3. Materials: ● Whiteboard ● The song´s audio: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Vzrr64ZrVU&list=RD3Vzrr64ZrVU&start_radio= 1 ● Students´ cellphones and internet access ● Worksheets ● Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjJQBjWYDTs ● Pictures ● Laptop Procedures ROUTINE (2 minutes) We will greet students and ask them how they are. Then, we will ask them what date it is and write it on the blackboard. WARM-UP (10 minutes) To revise the contents learnt in the previous lesson, we will start this lesson with a listening activity based on the song “ Born this way” which we worked with before. To do so, we will divide students into seven groups of four students each one and we will split the song up into short stanzas and mix them. Then, we will give the students the stanzas and we will ask them to listen to the song and put them in order. In this way, students will be able to revise both, vocabulary and grammar. Scaffolding strategies: - Explain to students what they have to do by demonstrating the activity; - Provide them with the necessary help; - Encourage them. Comentario [A3]: Not exactly… In fact, they will concentrate on their listening skills.
  4. 4. PRESENTATION (10 minutes) In order to reflect on gender stereotypes, we will ask students “How are you supposed to behave in your society – to act like a girl or like a boy?”. Students will be expected to give their own opinions. After that, we will say “It doesn't matter if you are a girl or a boy, it is important to consider that girls as well as boys can do the same activities, and have the same jobs and professions.” After having said this, we will invite students to watch the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjJQBjWYDTs After watching the video, we will focus on the verbs which are included in the video. We will teach them the meaning of those which are new for them through flashcards and gestures and also the past form of all of them. To do so, we will write all the verbs on the blackboard “RUN, FIGHT, THROW, HIT, SWIM, WAKE UP, KICK, AFFECT and SAY”. Then, we will ask them if they remember the difference between regular and irregular verbs we taught in the previous lesson. We expect them to answer that regular verbs ends in -ed and irregular verbs change forms. If they don´t remember, we will explain it again. After that, we will teach students the past forms of the verbs in the video. To do so, we will stick a picture with the verb “run”, for example, on the blackboard. Then, we will write the following sentence on the blackboard “They run every day”. We will ask students “Do you know what tense is used in this sentence?”. The students are expected to answer that the present tense is used. Then, we will say to them that the verb “Run” is an irregular verb and its past form is “Ran”. We will exemplify it by writing the following sentence on the blackboard “They ran yesterday”. We will explain that each verb has its past forms Fight - Fought, Hit - Hit, Swim - Swam, Wake - Woke, Kick - Kicked, Throw - Threw, Affect - Affected and Say - Said. Scaffolding strategies: - Explain what they have to do and demonstrate it; - Provide students with the necessary help. ● Transition comments to link each stage of the lesson with the next one: “Now, we are going to put these verbs and their past forms into practice”. Con formato: Inglés (Estados Unidos) Comentario [A4]: Before watching, you should assign a purpose for watching. Do so explicitly. Comentario [A5]: After watching the video, you must work on MEANING. What was the message? Comment on the idea Then, you can move on to FORM (verbs, in this case). Comentario [A6]: No context… You should provide examples of past forms in context.
  5. 5. DEVELOPMENT (PRACTICE and PRODUCTION): Activity 1: (10 minutes) In order to practise the past tense, we will give students the following worksheet and we will ask them to rewrite each sentence using the past simple. Comentario [A7]: Are they expected to provide the same sentence but in the past form? H meaningful is that? Comentario [A8]: I cannot find a clear connection between this activity and the previous and following ones.
  6. 6. Rewrite each sentence using the Past Simple. Example: They run every day. (Present tense) Every day, she fights because she is angry. They ran yesterday. (Past tense) Yesterday, …………………………………… Every day, her sister hits her on her arm. Every day, he throws a disc. Yesterday, ……………………………….. Yesterday, …………………………………... Every day, she swims. Every day, he wakes up early. She is a good athleteic. Yesterday, ................................................ Yesterday, ………………………………
  7. 7. Every day, she kicks the ball. Every day, the fight affects her feelings.. She is a good player. Yesterday,…………………………………… Yesterday, …………………………………. ………………………………………………... He says to his friends that he is very happy. Yesterday,………………………………………… Scaffolding strategies: - Explain what they have to do and demonstrate it; - Monitor students while they are doing the activity; - Provide them with the necessary help.
  8. 8. ● Transition comments to link each stage of the lesson with the next one: “Excellent job! Now we are going to do a writing activity”. Activity 2: WRITING (15 minutes) To reinforce and practices everything learnt in these two lessons, we will ask students to do a writing activity individually in which they have to write about themselves. We will ask them to use the vocabulary learnt to write their reflections. To do so, we will give students the following worksheet for them to complete. Before starting the task, we will ask students to read the worksheet. After that, as a model for them to understand better, we will show them our own worksheets, which were completed previously, and we will read them aloud. Then, we will encourage/invite students to discuss their answers orally so as to promote their speaking skill. After this discussion, we will ask them to complete the writing activity. You were born this way! How many ways can you think of to answer the following three questions about yourself can you think of? I have……………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………….. I like ………………………………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………………………………….. I am………………………………………………………………………………………….. ……………………………………………………………………………………………….. After students have finished the task, we will invite them to read it aloud in order to share their reflections with their classmates. Scaffolding strategies: - Explain what they have to do and demonstrate it by showing them our own descriptions; - Provide students with different questions to elicit their answers; - Monitor students while they are doing the activity; - Provide them with the necessary help.
  9. 9. ● Transition comments to link each stage of the lesson with the next one: “Fantastic! Now, we are going to post our wonderful job on our own instagram accounts.” CLOSURE: (13 minutes) To round up this lesson, we will ask students to post the following on their own instagram Instagram accounts: the images they searched in the previous lesson, the writing they did in activity two in this lesson and one photo or selfie of their own. In addition, we will ask them to add the hashtag #againstgenderstereotypes to their publication. In this way, all their contacts and classmates will appreciate their final work. Scaffolding strategies: - Explaining the activity; - Monitor students while they are working; - Provide the necessary help. When the activity is finished, we will say “It was a wonderful class. You did very well. Congratulations! ” ★ In order to cater for possible SpLD students, we have planned the following in case we have a student with DYSLEXIA In order to help the student with dyslexia solve the listening activity properly, we will play the video of the song not only the audio, so that the images in the video can help him/her understand the text. In addition, we will split the song into 3 parts only for the student to put in order. We will also play the video many times, pausing when necessary. In Activity 1, where students have to rewrite sentences in past simple, we have included the pictures in the worksheet in order to help the student with dyslexia make connections between the pictures and the meaning of the sentences. Moreover, in his/her worksheet, we will also highlight the verbs so that it is easier for him/her to find the verb he/she has to write in past simple. In addition, we will point to the past form of the verb previously written on the blackboard. As regards the writing activity, we will ask him/her to use his/her cellphone to do it (we will let him/her choose the app he/she likes most) since handwriting may be a difficult task for him/her. However, we will scaffold his/her writing and help him/her overcome difficulties. We will also ask him/her to write shorter texts than the rest of the class. Comentario [A9]: This may take place if students agree on postin all this. Their Instagram account, in case they do have one, is theirs. They might not feel like sharing this school work on it. Which plan B may you have? Comentario [A10]: This might b useful for everyone! Comentario [A11]: Great!!
  10. 10. To be completed by your tutor: Lesson plan component Excellent 5 Very Good 4 Good 3 Acceptable 2 Needs improvement 1 Visual organization X Coherence and sequencing x Variety of resources X Stages and activities X Scaffolding strategies X Language accuracy X Observations Interesting ideas! Please, revise my comments. I hope they are clear. Con formato: Inglés (Estados Unidos) Con formato: Inglés (Estados Unidos)

