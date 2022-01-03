Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TableauTraining
Tableau is a robust growing data visualization tool that is used in the Business Intelligence Industry. EduXFactor Trainin...
What Does Tableau Do? •It has many analytics capabilities •Tableau connects with most leading Big Data Tools •Collaborates...
What Do You Learn In Tableau Course At EduXFactor? •Tableau is for public users who wanted to connect to an excel workbook...
Why Should You Learn Tableau Training From EduXFactor? •Well-Tailored Comprehensive Course covers the in-depth knowledge f...
Course Curriculum • Module 1:What Is Data Visualization? • Module 2: Tableau – Data Visualization Tool • Module 3: Tableau...
• Tableau is the business intelligence software tool. It allows anyone to connect to the respective data, Visualizes & cre...
• Yes, data visualization is mandatory for all data enthusiasts because they are expected to present the products/solution...
Gain demanding skills & get Certified. Learn the skills needed to solve complex data problems • 4 – 5 weeks • 35 Lectures ...
Get In Touch With us Dwaraka One, Ground Floor, Plot no. 6 & 7, Survey no. 85 Madhapur Near Raheja Mindspace, Hyderabad, T...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

How much does Tableau training cost? Slide 1 How much does Tableau training cost? Slide 2 How much does Tableau training cost? Slide 3 How much does Tableau training cost? Slide 4 How much does Tableau training cost? Slide 5 How much does Tableau training cost? Slide 6 How much does Tableau training cost? Slide 7 How much does Tableau training cost? Slide 8 How much does Tableau training cost? Slide 9 How much does Tableau training cost? Slide 10
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Education
Jan. 03, 2022
35 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

How much does Tableau training cost?

Download to read offline

Education
Jan. 03, 2022
35 views

Tableau is a robust growing data visualization tool that is used in the Business Intelligence Industry. EduXFactor Training helps you to simplify raw data in a straightforward format. The data Analysis is high-speed tracking with Tableau tool presenting creations in dashboards and worksheets
This course welcomes anyone who are passionate about playing around with data, regardless of technical or analytical background. Users can create and distribute interactive & sharable dashboards that depict the large data into easily readable graphs and charts.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(5/5)
Free
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

How much does Tableau training cost?

  1. 1. TableauTraining
  2. 2. Tableau is a robust growing data visualization tool that is used in the Business Intelligence Industry. EduXFactor Training helps you to simplify raw data in a straightforward format. The data Analysis is high-speed tracking with Tableau tool presenting creations in dashboards and worksheets This course welcomes anyone who are passionate about playing around with data, regardless of technical or analytical background. Users can create and distribute interactive & sharable dashboards that depict the large data into easily readable graphs and charts. EduXFactor Tableau course is exclusively designed to help you to learn, practice & explore various tools. This certification will be a stepping -stone to your Business Intelligence journey. Through the entire course, you will get an opportunity to work on varied Tableau active projects. Overvie w
  3. 3. What Does Tableau Do? •It has many analytics capabilities •Tableau connects with most leading Big Data Tools •Collaborates to other native databases & servers •Tableau has verified licensing costs for different uses of different customers. •It is specially designed for end users so that customers directly make changes as required.
  4. 4. What Do You Learn In Tableau Course At EduXFactor? •Tableau is for public users who wanted to connect to an excel workbook. •Reader mode for users who want to read the developed visualizations. •Exploration of Tableau Mobile for the users using a pad (iPad, notepad, etc.) •Trained with the dashboard for tableau Software certification •Tableau Server for managing security & sharing the report is the essential concept. •Tableau Online customers who allow viewing Visualizations from anywhere.
  5. 5. Why Should You Learn Tableau Training From EduXFactor? •Well-Tailored Comprehensive Course covers the in-depth knowledge from basic to advanced topics to master the concepts deeply & thoroughly. •Certified Trainers & Industry Experts with extraordinary real-time hands-on experience in the Domain and an immense passion for teaching. Not only that loves to tackle business data challenges. •A Versatile way of presenting the case studies, live projects, and assignments of every taught concept. •100% Job Placement assurance- EduXFactor will conduct frequent mock interviews to evaluate & improve your knowledge. Moreover, Team EduXFactor helps in building a great Resume, optimizing an advanced LinkedIn profile, improve your Profile marketability & finally make you market-ready. We facilitate interviews with top companies globally, and thus we make your vision to reality.
  6. 6. Course Curriculum • Module 1:What Is Data Visualization? • Module 2: Tableau – Data Visualization Tool • Module 3: Tableau User Interface • Module 4: Basic Chart Types • Module 5:Intermediate Chart • Module 6: Advanced Charts • Module 7: Maps In Tableau • Module 8:Adding Background Image • Module 9: Data Connectivity In-Depth Understanding • Module 10: Creating Calculated Fields • Module 11: Responsive Tool Tips • Module 12: Connecting Tableau With Tableau Server • Module 13: Connecting Tableau With R
  7. 7. • Tableau is the business intelligence software tool. It allows anyone to connect to the respective data, Visualizes & creates interactive, and share enable dashboards. What Is Tableau? • There is no particular preferred educational background to learn Tableau course; anyone willing to learn, either an Aspirant or Professional, is most welcome to take this course from EduXFactor. The Educational background with the below certifications might give an additional boost to your career. • Engineers • Marketing Professionals • Software Professionals • IT Professionals Who Can Learn The Tableau Course? FAQs
  8. 8. • Yes, data visualization is mandatory for all data enthusiasts because they are expected to present the products/solutions to the clients. There are many job opportunities on data visualization alone & Tableau separately. Is This Required To Learn Data Visualization Concepts To Master Tableau? • Are you ready to spend a healthy amount of time? Then, you can learn Tableau very quickly. After completing the course, you are eligible to give the certification exam. It is an additional value-added benefit if your regular professional work spins around the data. Is A Fresher Is Eligible To Learn Tableau? FAQs
  9. 9. Gain demanding skills & get Certified. Learn the skills needed to solve complex data problems • 4 – 5 weeks • 35 Lectures • 700 Student Enrolled Tableau Training 4.6
  10. 10. Get In Touch With us Dwaraka One, Ground Floor, Plot no. 6 & 7, Survey no. 85 Madhapur Near Raheja Mindspace, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081,India. Reach us through Google Maps Share Your Valuable Experience which could help us to improve our services & offerings Please click here to reach EduXfactor

Tableau is a robust growing data visualization tool that is used in the Business Intelligence Industry. EduXFactor Training helps you to simplify raw data in a straightforward format. The data Analysis is high-speed tracking with Tableau tool presenting creations in dashboards and worksheets This course welcomes anyone who are passionate about playing around with data, regardless of technical or analytical background. Users can create and distribute interactive & sharable dashboards that depict the large data into easily readable graphs and charts.

Views

Total views

35

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×