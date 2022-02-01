Successfully reported this slideshow.
Data science online training in hyderabad

Feb. 01, 2022
Exploring the EduXfactor Data Science Training program, you will learn components of the Data Science lifecycle such as Big Data, Hadoop, Machine Learning, Deep Learning & R programming. Our professional experts will teach you how to adopt a blend of mathematics, statistics, business acumen, tools, algorithms & machine learning techniques. You will learn how to handle a large amount of data information & process it according to any firm business strategy.

  1. 1. Data Science Online Training in Hyderabad
  2. 2. A comprehensive up-to-date Data Science course that includes all the essential topics of the Data Science domain, presented in a well-thought-out structure. Taught and developed by experienced and certified data professionals, the course goes right from collecting raw digital data to presenting it visually. Suitable for those with computer backgrounds, analytic mindset, and coding knowledge. Data Science Online Training in Hyderabad Course Overview
  3. 3. • Grasp the key fundamentals of data science, coding, and machine learning. Develop mastery over essential analytic tools like R, Python, SQL, and more. • Comprehend the crucial steps required to solve real-world data problems and get familiar with the methodology to think and work like a Data Scientist. • Learn to collect, clean, and analyze big data with R. Understand how to employ appropriate modeling and methods of analytics to extract meaningful data for decision making. • Implement clustering methodology, an unsupervised learning method, and a deep neural network (a supervised learning method). • Build a data analysis pipeline, from collection to analysis to presenting data visually. What You'll Learn
  4. 4. The world has witnessed explosive digital growth in the last two decades, which has led to a data deluge. This data may be holding some key business insights or solutions to crucial problems. Data Science is the key that unlocks this possibility to extract vital insights from the raw digital data. These findings can then be visualized, and communicated to the decision-makers to be acted upon. Data Science is an interdisciplinary field requiring statistics, data analysis, programming, and business knowledge. Listed below are some of the tasks of a typical data scientist. • Ask the right set of questions to identify the data-based problems that hold the greatest opportunity for the business. • Collect large sets of relevant structured and unstructured data from diverse channels. • Process and clean the data to ensure its accurate, complete, and uniform. • Choose and apply appropriate data science models and algorithms to mine the big data stores. • Perform analysis to identify patterns, trends, and relationships within data. Look for fitting solutions and opportunities. • Convert data-based insights into compelling visualizations and present that to stakeholders. Make adjustments to the approach based on the received feedback. What’s Data Science? What Does A Data Scientist Do?
  5. 5. To be able to look at various pieces of data and draw out conclusions is the most valuable skill you can have, a skill that's often missing even amongst technically advanced employees. Hailed as the "sexiest job of the 21st Century" (Harvard Business Review), here are a few solid reasons to learn Data Science. • Expand your problem-solving skills, a skill that's not useful for the professional world, but also in everyday life as well. • Data Science is a lucrative career option with an abundance of high paying job opportunities ($113k/yr base pay in the USA (Glassdoor), Rupees 8.15 lakhs in India (PayScale)) Generate side income with your data science skill set (Freelance, Start an informative blog/YouTube channel, sell a data science course, or create something innovative with your data knowledge) • Get to make the world a better place with data science solutions Why Should You Learn Data Science?
  6. 6. No matter what your background is, you can take this data science course provided you're passionate about numbers, and love challenging problems. But your journey to becoming a successful data scientist would be much easier if: • You have a background in analytical disciplines such as mathematics, physics, computer science, or engineering. • You love coding and have a basic understanding of programming languages. • You are patient enough to keep working on the project even when it seems to have hit a roadblock. Who Can Take Up This Course?
  7. 7. Most comprehensive and well-structured course covering basics to advanced topics, allowing you to master the complete niche. • Certified Trainers with extensive real-time experience in the Data Science domain and an immense passion for teaching. • Top-notch course with a perfect blend of theory, case studies, and capstone projects, along with an assignment for every taught concept. • 100% Job Placement assistance. Frequent mock interviews to evaluate and improve your knowledge and expertise. Facilitation of interviews with various top companies. Help in building a great resume, optimizing LinkedIn profile, and improving your marketability. Why Should You Learn Data Science At EduXFactor?
  8. 8. Listed below are some of the leading data science careers you can break into after completing the data science course. Data Scientist Data Analyst Data Engineer Business Intelligence Analyst Marketing Analyst Statistician Database administrator Database developer Data Architect Application Architect Enterprise Architect Infrastructure Architect Machine Learning Engineer Machine Learning Scientist What Job Options Would Be Available To You After Learning Data Science?
  9. 9. • Module 1 – Data Science Project Lifestyle • Module 2 – Introduction To Basic Statistics Using R & Python • Module 3 – Probability And Hypothesis Testing • Module 4 – Exploratory Data Analysis – 1 • Module 5 – Linear Regression • Module 6 – Logistic Regression • Module 7 – Deployment • Module 8 – Data Mining unsupervised Clustering • Module 9 – Dimension Reduction Techniques • Module 10 – Association Rules • Module 11 – Recommender System • Module 12 - Introduction to supervised Machine Learning • Module 13 – Decision Tree • Module 14 – Exploratory Data Analysis – 2 • Module 15 – Feature Engineering Course Curriculum
  10. 10. • Module 16 – Model Validation Methods • Module 17 – Ensembled Techniques • Module 18 – KNN & Support Vector Machines • Module 19 – Regularization Techniques • Module 20 – Neural Networks • Module 21 – Natural Language Processing • Module 22 – Naive Bayes • Module 23 - Forecasting Course Curriculum
  11. 11. Listed below are the five most popular algorithms that all data scientist should know (we cover all of these): • Logistic Regression • Naive Bayes • K-Nearest Neighbors • Support Vector Machines • Random Forest Do I Need A Powerful Computer To Implement Data Science? No! Just a basic laptop should be sufficient for most of your personal projects. FAQ’s
  12. 12. Can You Explain Big Data, Data Analytics, And Data Science? Big Data refers to the enormous amount of data with various formats (structured, unstructured, semi-structured) generated from a variety of data sources or channels. Data Analysis is the process of collecting and organizing raw data with the purpose to extract helpful information from it. Data Science is a blend of various tools, algorithms, and machine learning principles for gaining useful insights from raw data. It involves designing and constructing data modelling and other data-centered operations such as preprocessing, data cleaning, analysis, etc. FAQ’s
  13. 13. Where Can I Get Datasets From For My Personal And Coursework Projects? Here are a few datasets sources you can rely on: • Kaggle • Socrata • Non-profit research group websites FAQ’s
  14. 14. Is The Course Content Recently Developed, Or Just Randomly Repurposed? This data science course is the most comprehensive, relevant, and contemporary, meeting all the present demands of the Data Industry. Don’t expect it to be some repurposed or repackaged content of redundant archaic course materials. What’s more is that we continually upgrade the content of this course with the changes in technology, trends, and demands to provide you the best learning resource. FAQ’s
  15. 15. Master Data Science: Learn the skills needed to solve complex data problems • 10 - 20 weeks • 102 Lectures • 502 Student Enrolled Data Science Training 4.5
  16. 16. Get In Touch With us Dwaraka One, Ground Floor, Plot no. 6 & 7, Survey no. 85 Madhapur Near Raheja Mindspace, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081,India. Reach us through Google Maps Share Your Valuable Experience which could help us to improve our services & offerings Please click here to reach EduXfactor

