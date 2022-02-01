Data science online training in hyderabad

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Exploring the EduXfactor Data Science Training program, you will learn components of the Data Science lifecycle such as Big Data, Hadoop, Machine Learning, Deep Learning & R programming. Our professional experts will teach you how to adopt a blend of mathematics, statistics, business acumen, tools, algorithms & machine learning techniques. You will learn how to handle a large amount of data information & process it according to any firm business strategy.