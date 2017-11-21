Ricardo Romanha Gabriel Nalesso Júlia Leitão Júlia Falopa
 i
 - Drogas são tudo aquilo que é material natural ou sintético, injetável ou por pílulas e que causam algumas mudança no o...
 Curiosidade  Influencia de amigos  Depressão (para diminuir a tristeza)  Quebra de laços sociais (amigos, família, et...
 Drogas depressoras: - diminui a atividade do cérebro e os reflexos Exemplo: álcool  Drogas estimulantes: - Aumenta a at...
1. Álcool 2. Tabaco(cigarro) 3. Drogas licitas 4. Maconha 5. Solventes 6. Ansiolíticos 7. Cocaína 8. Metafetamina
 Física: - É o uso repetido da droga que gera transtornos fisiológicos mais ou menos intensos, pois o organismo do usuári...
Drogas ilícitas: são drogas que são liberadas para o consumo e comércio liberadas pela legislação do país. Exemplos:  Álc...
São drogas que não podem ser consumidas nem comercializadas, podendo causar muito distúrbio e muitos danos, além de causar...
Embora a venda seja proibida para menores de 18 anos muitos lugares ainda mesmo vendem. A taxa de dependência química entr...
Esta droga, se fumada em pequenas doses, pode alterar a percepção do individuo quanto ao gosto, olfato, tato e tempo. Prej...
 Tem alguns componentes do cigarro podem provocar câncer  Causam problemas respiratórios entre elas câncer de pulmão, de...
O uso e a dependência são fenômenos diferentes  Uso: - É uma forma de usar a droga não causando problemas maiores ao indi...
www.programadeolhonomundo.blogspot.com
Projeto Corpo e Saúde ( 8º ano )
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Projeto Corpo e Saúde ( 8º ano )

21 views

Published on

Tema: Drogas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Projeto Corpo e Saúde ( 8º ano )

  1. 1. Ricardo Romanha Gabriel Nalesso Júlia Leitão Júlia Falopa
  2. 2.  i
  3. 3.  - Drogas são tudo aquilo que é material natural ou sintético, injetável ou por pílulas e que causam algumas mudança no organismo.
  4. 4.  Curiosidade  Influencia de amigos  Depressão (para diminuir a tristeza)  Quebra de laços sociais (amigos, família, etc...)  Busca por sensação de prazer
  5. 5.  Drogas depressoras: - diminui a atividade do cérebro e os reflexos Exemplo: álcool  Drogas estimulantes: - Aumenta a atividade do cérebro Exemplo: cafeína e cocaína  Drogas pertubadoras: - Causam paranoia Exemplo: maconha e LSD
  6. 6. 1. Álcool 2. Tabaco(cigarro) 3. Drogas licitas 4. Maconha 5. Solventes 6. Ansiolíticos 7. Cocaína 8. Metafetamina
  7. 7.  Física: - É o uso repetido da droga que gera transtornos fisiológicos mais ou menos intensos, pois o organismo do usuário metabolicamente já se acostumou com a droga  Psíquica: - É um estado psicológico de vontade de incontrolável de ingerir a droga periódicas ou continuadamente, embora não haja transtornos fisiológicos.
  8. 8. Drogas ilícitas: são drogas que são liberadas para o consumo e comércio liberadas pela legislação do país. Exemplos:  Álcool,  Tabaco(cigarro),  Cafeína,  Anorexígenos ( moderadores de apetite )
  9. 9. São drogas que não podem ser consumidas nem comercializadas, podendo causar muito distúrbio e muitos danos, além de causarem dependência. Exemplos:  Maconha,  Cocaína,  Crack,  LSD ( alucinógeno ),  Heroína,  Chá de cogumelo.
  10. 10. Embora a venda seja proibida para menores de 18 anos muitos lugares ainda mesmo vendem. A taxa de dependência química entre os jovens é de 7% no Brasil. Ele age em nosso corpo primeiramente como um estimulante e deixa a pessoa desinibida e eufórica. Seus efeitos causam a perda de reflexos e movimentos rápidos a seu consumidor, além de efeito depressor que leva a diminuição do sono e pera de paciência enquanto seu consumidor estiver embriagado, podendo fazer seu consumidor fazer coisas sem pesar.
  11. 11. Esta droga, se fumada em pequenas doses, pode alterar a percepção do individuo quanto ao gosto, olfato, tato e tempo. Prejudica a memória, diminuem os reflexos, pode causar problemas no aparelho respiratório, e aumenta as chances de ter câncer no pulmão.
  12. 12.  Tem alguns componentes do cigarro podem provocar câncer  Causam problemas respiratórios entre elas câncer de pulmão, de faringe, de boca e também problemas circulatórios
  13. 13. O uso e a dependência são fenômenos diferentes  Uso: - É uma forma de usar a droga não causando problemas maiores ao individuo. - Entretanto esse uso pode se tornar mais frequente e é chamado de uso abusivo.
  14. 14. www.programadeolhonomundo.blogspot.com

×