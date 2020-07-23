Successfully reported this slideshow.
HABLARÉ SOBRE LAS TIC EN LA SOCIEDAD, DE CÓMO SE USAN EN LAS COMUNIDADES. EN TODOS LADOS SE USAN DE FORMA DIFERENTE Y PARA...
Proyecto integrador: Las TIC en la sociedad.
Una breve explicación de las TIC en mi comunidad

  2. 2. HABLARÉ SOBRE LAS TIC EN LA SOCIEDAD, DE CÓMO SE USAN EN LAS COMUNIDADES. EN TODOS LADOS SE USAN DE FORMA DIFERENTE Y PARA DIFERENTES OBJETIVOS. PERO MUCHAS VECES HAY PERSONAS QUE LAS USAN DE MANERA INCORRECTA Y PARA PERJUDICAR A LOS DEMÁS. EN ESTE CASO SON ALGUNAS FORMAS CORRECTAS Y PARA AYUDAR A LOS DE MÁS DE ALGUNA MANERA. PERO SIEMPRE HAY QUE ESTAR ATENTOS A LO QUE PUEDE SER BUENO O MALO PARA NUESTROS HIJOS, PORQUE ELLOS SON LOS QUE ESTÁN MÁS EN RIESGO Y MÁS AL DEJARLOS SÓLO SIN SUPERVISIÓN.
