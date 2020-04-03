Successfully reported this slideshow.
lucky MUTT
TABLE OF CONTENTs /Ads ..................................25 Extras ..........................................................
LOGO
PRIMARY LOGO lucky MUTT lucky MUTT Full color Reversed out
SECONDARY LOGO lucky MUTT lucky MUTT Full color Reversed out
SEEING BLACK & WHITE. lucky MUTT lucky MUTT Black on white White on black
ROOM TO BREATHE. xx x x xx x x lucky MUTT Primary logo Secondary logo lucky MUTT
WHAT NOT TO DO. DO NOT use oﬀ brand colors DO NOT stretch logo DO NOT add outline to logo DO NOT place logo on a busy back...
SCALE IT RIGHT. Primary Logo Secondary Logo 1 inch wide lucky MUTT 0.50 inch wide lucky MUTT
WE ARE cOLORFUL.
COLOR PALETTE
COLOR PALETTE water bowl bluegrass green bedtime purplechalking blue pom pom pink clippings yellow
COLOR PALETTE PMS 19-4010 TCX C79 M69 Y53 K53 R43 G49 B60 Hex: #2B313C PMS 120-4C C69 M24 Y30 K0 R82 G156 B169 Hex: #529CA...
TYPOGRAPHY
TYPOGRAPHY ROUNDS BLACK Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll Mm Nn Oo Pp Qq Rr Ss Tt Uu Vv Ww Xx Yy Zz 0123456789 !@#$%^&* ...
Whether your pet needs a quick shampoo or“the works,”our expert groomers will make your furry friend fabulous. Each appoin...
ICONOGRAPHY
WE ARE ICONIC.
PATTERNS
Logo PATTERN lucky MUTT luc MU lucky MUTT lucky MUTT ucky MUTT luc MU lucky MUTT ky TT luck MUTT lucky MUTT cky UTTlucky M...
Icon PATTERN y T l MUTT
Photography
picture perfect!
Web banners/ads
advertising lucky MUTT LOREM IPSUM DOLOR lucky MUTT button lucky MUTT Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consec > button > lucky ...
EXTRAS
Instagram Post lucky MUTT lucky MUTT Lorem ipsum!
Thank you!
Style Guide
