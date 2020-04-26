Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Encabezado:TALLER DE TECNOLOGIA 1 TALLER DE TECNOLOGIA VALERIA ZAPATA DUARTE GRADO: 9-8 GUILLERMO MONDRAGON TECNOLOGIA LIC...
Encabezado:TALLER DE TECNOLOGIA 2 BASURAS TECNOLOGICAS Bueno en mi opinión o lo que pude entender de las basuras tecnológi...
Encabezado:TALLER DE TECNOLOGIA 3 EJEMPLOS DE ALGUNOS ARTEFACTOS TECNOLOGICOS: • Licuadora • Televisor • Horno microondas ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Taller de tecnologia 2

40 views

Published on

basura tecnologica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Taller de tecnologia 2

  1. 1. Encabezado:TALLER DE TECNOLOGIA 1 TALLER DE TECNOLOGIA VALERIA ZAPATA DUARTE GRADO: 9-8 GUILLERMO MONDRAGON TECNOLOGIA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL 2020
  2. 2. Encabezado:TALLER DE TECNOLOGIA 2 BASURAS TECNOLOGICAS Bueno en mi opinión o lo que pude entender de las basuras tecnológicas es que estas están compuestas por residuos de aparatos electrónicos. A este concepto se le conoce como RAEE (residuos de aparatos eléctricos y electrónicos) PARTES O APARATOS INCLUIDOS:  aire acondicionado  televisores, monitores y pantallas  lámparas  pequeños electrodomésticos  neveras o congeladores COMPONENTES DE LA BASURA ELECTRONICOS DAÑINOS PARA LA SALUD: 1. Plomo: el plomo incluye la función cognitiva, alteraciones de la conducta, déficit de atención, hiperactividad, problemas de conducta y un menor coeficiente intelectual. 2. Mercurio: los efectos en la salud incluyen deterioro sensorial, dermatitis, pérdida de memoria y debilidad muscular. 3. Azufre: los efectos o síntomas en la salud que incluyen daño hepático, daño renal, daño al corazón, irritación de ojos y garganta. ARTEFACTOS TECNOLOGICOS Son aparatos creados por el ser humano para facilitar ciertas tareas de nuestra vida cotidiana.
  3. 3. Encabezado:TALLER DE TECNOLOGIA 3 EJEMPLOS DE ALGUNOS ARTEFACTOS TECNOLOGICOS: • Licuadora • Televisor • Horno microondas • Secador de cabello • Cámara fotográfica MATERIALES TECNOLOGICOS. Hay muchos material tecnológico pero solo voy a decir los principales: 1. Metales 2. Maderas 3. Productos químicos 4. Plásticos 5. Reciclados

×