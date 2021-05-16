Successfully reported this slideshow.
LE OBBLIGAZIONI
INDICE LIBRO IV – TITOLO I LIBRO IV – TITOLO I del codice civile del codice civile DELLE OBBLIGAZIONI DELLE OBBLIGAZIONI A...
LE FONTI DELLE OBBLIGAZIONI Art. 1173 c.c. Sono i fatti o gli atti che fanno sorgere un rapporto obbligatorio fra 2 o più ...
Il contenuto risulta dal titolo, cioè dalla fonte (art. 1173 c.c.) Clausola generale che si applica a tutti i rapporti obb...
LA PRESTAZIONE art. 1174 c.c. Carattere patrimoniale E’ suscettibile di valutazione economica Risponde ad un interesse del...
TIPI D’ OBBLIGAZIONE OBBLIGAZIONI PECUNIARIE Sono obbligazioni di dare ed hanno per oggetto la consegna di somme di denaro...
Definizione dell’adempimento L’esatta esecuzione della prestazione (diligenza del buon padre di famiglia / art. 1176 c.c.)...
LA MORA CREDENDI Artt. 1206-1217 c.c. Fattispecie nella quale il creditore rifiuti, senza legittimo motivo, di ricevere il...
NON IMPUTABILE AL DEBITORE L’inadempimento non è imputabile al debitore quando vi sia stata l’obiettiva ed assoluta imposs...
NOVAZIONE (art. 1230 c.c.) Accordo mediante il quale le parti costituiscono una nuova obbligazione facendo estinguere la p...
COMPENSAZIONE (art. 1241 c.c.) Ricorre compensazione allorquando due rapporti obbligatori, con i quali le parti sono obbli...
IL CASO SULLA NOVAZIONE Un artigiano, impegnatosi con un collezionista per il restauro di un mobile del Settecento, si acc...
IL CASO SULLA REMISSIONE Da alcuni anni il proprietario di un fondo non pretende il pagamento del canone di affitto. L’aff...
IL CASO SULLA COMPENSAZIONE Un imprenditore ha con un Istituto di credito un debito derivante dal pagamento degli interess...
IL CASO SULLA IMPOSSIBILITA’ SOPRAVVENUTA Un orefice ha venduto un bracciale ad un cliente. Prima che lo stesso lo ritiri,...
LA CIRCOLAZIONE DEI CREDITI 1. CESSIONE DEI CREDITI Il diritto di credito è suscettibile di CIRCOLAZIONE (principio di ced...
LA CIRCOLAZIONE DEI CREDITI 2. SURROGAZIONE Realizza una successione a titolo particolare nel lato attivo del rapporto obb...
MODIFICAZIONI SOGGETTIVE NEL LATO PASSIVO DEL RAPPORTO OBBLIGATORIO •Delegatio promittendi Il debitore delegante invita il...
ALTRI ATTI FONTI DI OBBLIGAZIONE Tali atti sono unilaterali ed idonei a far nascere effetti a contenuto obbligatorio a car...
ALTRI FATTI FONTI DI OBBLIGAZIONE Gestione d’affari: Si verifica nel caso in cui Tizio, pur senza esservi obbligato, assum...
Obbligazione naturale Obbligazione naturale: : Obbligazioni che trovano il loro fondamento in doveri morali o sociali Obbl...
MEZZI DI CONSERVAZIONE DELLA GARANZIA PATRIMONIALE AZIONE SURROGATORIA AZIONE SURROGATORIA Art. 2900 c.c. Art. 2900 c.c. •...
PRIVILEGIO PRIVILEGIO Art. 2745 c.c. e segg. Art. 2745 c.c. e segg. E’ accordato dalla legge ad alcuni crediti in consider...
Le obbligazioni

Le Obbligazioni

Le obbligazioni

  1. 1. LE OBBLIGAZIONI LE OBBLIGAZIONI
  2. 2. INDICE LIBRO IV – TITOLO I LIBRO IV – TITOLO I del codice civile del codice civile DELLE OBBLIGAZIONI DELLE OBBLIGAZIONI Art. 1173 c.c. e seguenti Art. 1173 c.c. e seguenti • ADEMPIMENTO (artt. 1176-1200 c.c.) • SURROGAZIONE (artt. 1201-1205 c.c.) • MORA DEL CREDITORE (artt. 1206-1217 c.c.) • INADEMPIMENTO (artt. 1218-1229 c.c.) • MODI D’ ESTINZIONE DELL’OBBLIGAZIONE DIVERSI DALL’ADEMPIMENTO (artt. 1230-1259 c.c.) • CESSIONE DEI CREDITI (artt. 1260-1267 c.c.) • DELEGAZIONE, ESPROMISSIONE E ACCOLLO (artt. 1268-1276 c.c.) • ALCUNE SPECIE D’ OBBLIGAZIONI (artt. 1277-1320 c.c.)
  3. 3. LE FONTI DELLE OBBLIGAZIONI Art. 1173 c.c. Sono i fatti o gli atti che fanno sorgere un rapporto obbligatorio fra 2 o più parti -Contratto (art. 1321 c.c.) -Fatto illecito (art. 2043 c.c.) -Altri atti o fatti (es. art. 2041 c.c.) I SOGGETTI DELL’OBBLIGAZIONE Sono il creditore (soggetto attivo) e il debitore (soggetto passivo) fra i quali nasce un vincolo obbligatorio. Oltre alle obbligazioni fra due parti, esistono obbligazioni con pluralità di soggetti -Obbligazione parziaria: i vincoli sono distinti e la prestazione è frazionata e può manifestarsi sia nel lato attivo che passivo -Obbligazione solidale: i vincoli sono collegati e i debitori o i creditori sono uniti da un interesse comune LE OBBLIGAZIONI Si tratta di un rapporto giuridico patrimoniale fra 2 o più parti, per il quale una parte (il debitore) è tenuta ad effettuare una determinata prestazione in favore di un’altra (il creditore)
  4. 4. Il contenuto risulta dal titolo, cioè dalla fonte (art. 1173 c.c.) Clausola generale che si applica a tutti i rapporti obbligatori Comportamento secondo CORRETTEZZA (art. 1175 c.c.) CONTENUTO DEL RAPPORTO OBBLIGATORIO
  5. 5. LA PRESTAZIONE art. 1174 c.c. Carattere patrimoniale E’ suscettibile di valutazione economica Risponde ad un interesse del creditore L’intesse può anche essere non patrimoniale La valutazione economica può derivare anche dalla natura della controprestazione
  6. 6. TIPI D’ OBBLIGAZIONE OBBLIGAZIONI PECUNIARIE Sono obbligazioni di dare ed hanno per oggetto la consegna di somme di denaro. Nelle obbligazioni pecuniarie si applica il principio nominalistico, cioè si usa la moneta avente corso legale nello Stato ove ha luogo l’adempimento dell’obbligazione OBBLIGAZIONE FACOLTATIVA Il debitore ha la facoltà di liberarsi adempiendo ad un’altra obbligazione OBBLIGAZIONE COMULATIVA Obbligazione che contiene più prestazioni stabilite OBBLIGAZIONE ALTERNATIVA Il debitore deve prestare una certa obbligazione, ma può scegliere quale eseguire tra le disponibili. N.B.: diversa dall’obbligazione con facoltà alternativa OBBLIGAZIONI DIVISIBILI E INDIVISIBILI Divisibili per cose che si possono ripartire. Indivisibili per cose che non si possono ripartire OBBLIGAZIONI GENERICHE E DI SPECIE Generiche, dal momento che hanno per oggetto cose fungibili. Di specie, quando ci si obbliga a consegnare un oggetto individuato nella sua identità
  7. 7. Definizione dell’adempimento L’esatta esecuzione della prestazione (diligenza del buon padre di famiglia / art. 1176 c.c.) Tempo dell’adempimento Le parti possono aver stabilito un termine. Nel caso in cui il tempo non sia stato specificato, il creditore può pretendere l’immediato adempimento. Altri tipi di termine stabiliscono un -Favor per debitore: il debitore può eseguire la prestazione anche prima della scadenza, ma il creditore non può pretendere la stessa prima del tempo. -Favor per creditore: quando questi può pretendere l’adempimento della prestazione da parte del debitore anche prima della scadenza accordata. -Favor per entrambi: quando sia il creditore che il debitore non possono pretendere, né ricevere la prestazione prima della scadenza. Luogo dell’adempimento Nel luogo stabilito dalle parti o in quello determinato dagli usi delle natura o della prestazione o da altre circostanze. In mancanza di tali presupposti, si osservano le seguenti indicazioni codicistiche: -Quando l’oggetto è una cosa, la consegna avviene presso il luogo in cui è nata l’obbligazione. -Quando l’oggetto è il denaro, la consegna avviene presso il domicilio del creditore. -Per ogni altra obbligazione l’adempimento avviene presso il domicilio del debitore. ADEMPIMENTO DELL’OBBLIGAZIONE Soggetti dell’adempimento Il debitore deve sempre eseguire la prestazione. L’art. 1180 c.c., in deroga a questo principio, prevede che un terzo estraneo al rapporto obbligatorio possa adempiere; ciò, purché la prestazione sia conforme agli obblighi che aveva assunto il debitore. Modalità dell’adempimento Il debitore deve eseguire integralmente la prestazione anche se, in presenza di accordo tra creditore e debitore, il creditore può accettare una prestazione diversa. In questo caso, l’obbligazione si estingue ad avvenuto adempimento della nuova prestazione.
  8. 8. LA MORA CREDENDI Artt. 1206-1217 c.c. Fattispecie nella quale il creditore rifiuti, senza legittimo motivo, di ricevere il pagamento offertogli dal debitore, ovvero ometta di compiere gli atti preparatori per il ricevimento della prestazione EFFETTI DELLA MORA EFFETTI DELLA MORA -Il rischio della impossibilità sopravvenuta della prestazione resta in capo al creditore -Il debitore va risarcito dei danni derivanti dalla mora, nonché dalle spese sostenute per custodia e conservazione del bene -Il debitore non è più tenuto a corrispondere gli interessi ed i frutti della cosa che da lui non siano stati percepiti La mora credendi non estingue l’obbligazione. Per ottenere liberazione, il debitore dovrà procedere al deposito di res debita con successiva accettazione del creditore o convalida giudiziale COSTITUZIONE IN MORA COSTITUZIONE IN MORA Il debitore deve fare offerta di adempiere la prestazione al creditore in modo solenne, cioè per mezzo di pubblico ufficiale e nei modi previsti dalla legge
  9. 9. NON IMPUTABILE AL DEBITORE L’inadempimento non è imputabile al debitore quando vi sia stata l’obiettiva ed assoluta impossibilità di eseguire la prestazione per fatti in nessun modo addebitabili all’obbligato. Se non è imputabile al debitore, la sopravvenuta impossibilità della prestazione, determina l’estinzione dell’obbligazione. INADEMPIMENTO PER DOLO Pur avendo la possibilità di adempire, egli ha omesso volontariamente di eseguire la prestazione INADEMPIMENTO PER COLPA Pur avendo l’intenzione di adempiere, egli ha agito con negligenza, imprudenza, imperizia ed inosservanza delle regole. Il debitore inadempiente è tenuto al risarcimento del danno che comprende (art. 1223 c.c.) -DANNO EMERGENTE La spesa a carico del creditore a causa del danno subito - LUCRO CESSANTE (mancato guadagno) Il profitto che il creditore avrebbe potuto ricevere attraverso l’utilizzazione della prestazione - LIQUIDAZIONE DEL DANNO Rendere liquido, stabilire l’ammontare del danno INADEMPIMENTO DELLE OBBLIGAZIONI MANCATA O INESATTA ESECUZIONE DELLA PRESTAZIONE IMPUTABILE AL DEBITORE L’inadempimento dà luogo a responsabilità quando è il debitore consapevole di essere tenuto ad una prestazione N.B.: La prova del danno resta a carico del creditore danneggiato. Nel caso in cui questi non riesca a provarlo nel suo preciso ammontare, il giudice potrà intimare una liquidazione secondo valutazione equitativa (art. 1226 c.c.)
  10. 10. NOVAZIONE (art. 1230 c.c.) Accordo mediante il quale le parti costituiscono una nuova obbligazione facendo estinguere la preesistente Presupposto: l’obbligazione che si va ad estinguere non deve esser già stata adempiuta o lo è stata solo in parte La novazione può essere: 1. Oggettiva: la nuova obbligazione ha un oggetto o un titolo diverso da quella precedente 2. Soggettiva: sostituzione di un nuovo debitore a quello precedente, che viene liberato La novazione deve essere distinta dalla datio in solutum (prestazione in luogo dell’adempimento) art. 1197 c.c. REMISSIONE DEL DEBITO (art. 1236 c.c.) Atto unilaterale mediante il quale il creditore rinuncia volontariamente (espressamente o tacitamente) al proprio credito Presupposto: il creditore non deve aver ricevuto la prestazione CONFUSIONE (art. 1253 c.c.) Sussiste confusione quando nella stessa persona si uniscono la qualità del debitore e quella del creditore SEGUE… FATTI E ATTI ESTINTIVI Tutti gli atti o fatti distinti dall’adempimento di una obbligazione, con i quali si estingue un rapporto obbligatorio
  11. 11. COMPENSAZIONE (art. 1241 c.c.) Ricorre compensazione allorquando due rapporti obbligatori, con i quali le parti sono obbligate l’una verso l’altra, vengono estinti. Può essere totale o parziale Presupposto: I rapporti obbligatori da cui derivano i rispettivi crediti e debiti devono avere diverso titolo e sono, perciò stesso, autonomi e distinti l’uno dall’altro. Tuttavia, i due soggetti devono essere reciprocamente obbligati, cioè l’uno è al contempo debitore e creditore nei confronti dell’altro La compensazione può essere: 1. Legale: viene decisa dalla legge ed i presupposti sono: due crediti certi, esigibili, liquidi ed omogenei (art. 1242 c.c.). Opera automaticamente;estingue dal giorno di coesistenza dei debiti 2. Giudiziale: viene decisa dal giudice ed i presupposti sono: due crediti, certi, esigibili, omogenei ma non liquidi • Volontaria: quando viene decisa attraverso un accordo tra le parti IMPOSSIBILITA’ SOPRAVVENUTA per causa non imputabile al debitore (art. 1256 c.c.) • Nelle obbligazioni di fare si verifica allorquando è essenziale che l’obbligazione sia eseguita personalmente dal debitore e lo stesso si trova nell’impossibilità di adempiere (es. il musicista che si ammala e non può partecipare al concerto). • Nelle obbligazioni di dare si verifica quando l’obbligazione ha per oggetto un bene infungibile (es. quadro d’autore rovinato, mobile antico distrutto da un incendio, …)
  12. 12. IL CASO SULLA NOVAZIONE Un artigiano, impegnatosi con un collezionista per il restauro di un mobile del Settecento, si accorda poi con l’altra parte per la sostituzione dell’obbligazione originaria con quella di consegnare un orologio antico. Se l’orologio viene sottratto durante una rapina, il cliente può ancora pretendere che l’antiquario restauri il mobile? RISPOSTA: Il cliente non può pretendere l’esecuzione della prestazione originaria se la prestazione che l’ha sostituita è divenuta impossibile
  13. 13. IL CASO SULLA REMISSIONE Da alcuni anni il proprietario di un fondo non pretende il pagamento del canone di affitto. L’affittuario ritiene, pertanto, vi sia stata da parte del proprietario una rinuncia a tale diritto. La sua condizione è giuridicamente fondata? RISPOSTA: Il semplice fatto di non esercitare un diritto per un certo periodo di tempo non costituisce una rinuncia tacita, perché il titolare può riprendere ad esercitarlo successivamente, in qualsiasi momento
  14. 14. IL CASO SULLA COMPENSAZIONE Un imprenditore ha con un Istituto di credito un debito derivante dal pagamento degli interessi per un prestito che ha ottenuto ed un credito con lo stesso, il quale deriva dal pagamento del canone di affitto di un locale di sua proprietà. A fine anno l’Istituto può limitarsi a pagare l’imprenditore la differenza tra il canone dovuto per l’affitto e gli interessi maturati sul prestito? RISPOSTA: Ricorrono qui gli estremi per la compensazione legale. L’Istituto di credito può legittimamente pagare al proprietario del locale solo la differenza tra il canone di affitto, che ha l’obbligo di pagare come debitore, e gli interessi, che ha diritto di ricevere come creditore
  15. 15. IL CASO SULLA IMPOSSIBILITA’ SOPRAVVENUTA Un orefice ha venduto un bracciale ad un cliente. Prima che lo stesso lo ritiri, alcuni ladri entrano nel negozio, lasciato incustodito per qualche attimo, e lo rubano. Il commerciante è responsabile nei confronti del cliente per l’inadempimento dell’obbligazione di consegna del gioiello venduto? RISPOSTA: Il furto in questione non libera affatto il venditore. Egli, infatti, non ha adottato alcuna misura idonea alla custodia del negozio. Proprio per questa ragione, lo stesso è obbligato a restituire all’acquirente la somma che ha pagato e a risarcirgli il danno subito
  16. 16. LA CIRCOLAZIONE DEI CREDITI 1. CESSIONE DEI CREDITI Il diritto di credito è suscettibile di CIRCOLAZIONE (principio di cedibilità dei crediti presente all’art. 1260 c.c.) •Il creditore ha diritto di poter disporre ed alienare il credito verso il debitore (cessione a titolo gratuito/titolo oneroso) •Il creditore può DONARE, VENDERE, PERMUTARE il credito senza che alcuna autorizzazione gli pervenga dal debitore •L’atto di cessione è un contratto BILATERALE tra creditore cedente e cessionario acquirente, a titolo oneroso o gratuito, del credito Sussistono casi di INCEDIBILITA’: - espressi divieti di legge ex art. 1261 c.c. - convenzioni (pactum de non cedendo) SOGGETTI DELLA CESSIONE CREDITORE CEDENTE CEDENTE CESSIONARIO CESSIONARIO DEBITORE CEDUTO CEDUTO
  17. 17. LA CIRCOLAZIONE DEI CREDITI 2. SURROGAZIONE Realizza una successione a titolo particolare nel lato attivo del rapporto obbligatorio, in base al quale il pagamento del terzo estingue l’obbligazione (deroga al disposto ex art. 1180 c.c.) Per volontà del creditore Il creditore, ricevendo il pagamento da un terzo, dichiara espressamente di volerlo far subentrare nei propri diritti verso il debitore (s. per quietanza) Per volontà del debitore Il debitore, prendendo a mutuo una somma per pagare il creditore, può surrogare il mutuante nella posizione del creditore pagato (s. da prestito) Per disposizione di legge Fattispecie previste ex art. 1203 c.c. In esse la legge autorizza il terzo, il quale paghi debito altrui, a surrogarsi nei diritti del creditore, indipendentemente dalla volontà di debitore e creditore (s. legale)
  18. 18. MODIFICAZIONI SOGGETTIVE NEL LATO PASSIVO DEL RAPPORTO OBBLIGATORIO •Delegatio promittendi Il debitore delegante invita il terzo ad assumere l’obbligo •Delegatio solvendi Il debitore delegante ordina od invita il terzo delegato a pagare DELEGAZIONE DELEGAZIONE ESPROMISSIONE ESPROMISSIONE ACCOLLO ACCOLLO Operazione Trilaterale, la quale realizza la successione del debito mediante il coinvolgimento del debitore delegante, del creditore delegatario e del terzo delegato (che diventa nuovo debitore) Accordo intercorrente tra terzo e debitore, per il quale il primo assume il debito del secondo Contratto con il quale un terzo espromittente conviene con il creditore esprimissario di assumere il debito di un terzo espromesso Non c’è alcuna iniziativa spontanea del debitore, bensì del terzo espromittente. Può essere cumulativa Può essere interno o esterno, liberatorio o cumulativo
  19. 19. ALTRI ATTI FONTI DI OBBLIGAZIONE Tali atti sono unilaterali ed idonei a far nascere effetti a contenuto obbligatorio a carico del soggetto che li pone in essere (PROMESSE UNILATERALI, per le quali il regime è di chiara tipicità; cfr. art. 1987 c.c.) Promessa di pagamento (o ricognizione di debito): consiste di una dichiarazione unilaterale astratta o titolata (a seconda che ci riferisca o meno al rapporto sottostante all’obbligazione). Solo parte della dottrina considera queste come fonti delle obbligazioni, giacché la loro rilevanza sussiste non tanto sul piano sostanziale, quanto su quello processuale (cfr. art. 1988 c.c.) Promessa al pubblico: il promittente fa al pubblico la promessa di una prestazione da rendersi in favore di colui il quale compia una determinata azione o si trovi in una determinata situazione. Il creditore di tale obbligazione, dunque, è indeterminato (e, tuttavia, successivamente determinabile) al momento in cui sorge il vincolo obbligatorio (cfr. art. 1990 c.c.; revoca ammessa solo per giusta causa)
  20. 20. ALTRI FATTI FONTI DI OBBLIGAZIONE Gestione d’affari: Si verifica nel caso in cui Tizio, pur senza esservi obbligato, assuma in modo consapevole la gestione di altrui affare. In tal caso, il gestore può agire tanto spendendo il proprio nome, quanto utilizzando quello del soggetto nel cui interesse gestisce l’affare. Una volta sorta l’obbligazione, essa deve continuare fino al momento in cui l’interessato non sia in grado di provvedervi da sé (si veda art. 2028 c.c.). Pagamenti dell’indebito: L’esecuzione di una prestazione o di un pagamento privo di giustificazione (ossia privo di titolo contrattuale o extracontrattuale) costituisce indebito oggettivo ai sensi dell’art. 2033 c.c. In tali casi, e allorquando chi ha ricevuto il pagamento fosse in malafede, il soggetto che ha adempiuto può ripetere quanto pagato, tutti i frutti, gli interessi maturati dal giorno del pagamento. Qualora, invece, adempie alla prestazione colui il quale creda per errore scusabile di essere il debitore, si verifica indebito soggettivo.
  21. 21. Obbligazione naturale Obbligazione naturale: : Obbligazioni che trovano il loro fondamento in doveri morali o sociali Obbligazioni che trovano il loro fondamento in doveri morali o sociali generalmente riconosciuti come tali. Non si applicano in tal sede le regole generalmente riconosciuti come tali. Non si applicano in tal sede le regole dell’indebito. dell’indebito. Arricchimento senza causa Arricchimento senza causa: : Strumento di difesa residuale e sussidiario in favore di colui che, subito un Strumento di difesa residuale e sussidiario in favore di colui che, subito un danno, non possa esperire altre azioni in sua tutela (cfr. art. 2042 c.c.); Tale danno, non possa esperire altre azioni in sua tutela (cfr. art. 2042 c.c.); Tale azione è proponibile solo quando l’arricchimento di un altro soggetto sia il azione è proponibile solo quando l’arricchimento di un altro soggetto sia il risultato di quel pregiudizio in menzione o di una diminuzione risultato di quel pregiudizio in menzione o di una diminuzione patrimoniale subita. patrimoniale subita.
  22. 22. MEZZI DI CONSERVAZIONE DELLA GARANZIA PATRIMONIALE AZIONE SURROGATORIA AZIONE SURROGATORIA Art. 2900 c.c. Art. 2900 c.c. •Consente al creditore di esercitare i diritti e le azioni, spettanti al proprio debitore, che questi trascura di esercitare. •I presupposti affinché essa si verifichi sono l’inerzia del debitore e la diminuzione del patrimonio •Possono essere esercitati solo diritti ed azioni a contenuto patrimoniale •Nel corso dell’azione il creditore agisce per il proprio interesse, m a sempre in nome del suo debitore AZIONE REVOCATORIA AZIONE REVOCATORIA Artt. 2901-2904 c.c. Artt. 2901-2904 c.c. Ha lo scopo di far dichiarare inefficaci nei confronti del creditore gli atti di disposizione del patrimonio con i quali il debitore rechi pregiudizio alle ragioni dello stesso creditore. Presupposti: -Pregiudizio a carico del creditore -Malafede del debitore -Malafede dell’acquirente L’azione non invalida l’atto di disposizione, ma lo rende inefficace solo per se medesimo (Inopponibilità) SEQUESTRO CONSERVATIVO SEQUESTRO CONSERVATIVO Artt. 2905-2906 c.c. Artt. 2905-2906 c.c. E’ una misura cautelare che ha l’effetto di vincolare uno o più beni del debitore alla garanzia del creditore e di impedirne, quindi, ogni atto di disposizione. Esso è chiesto dal creditore quando ha il fondato timore di perdere la garanzia del proprio credito Si crea, in tal modo, un vincolo di indisponibilità a carico del debitore e, dunque, un’inefficacia relativa nei confronti del solo creditore sequestrante
  23. 23. PRIVILEGIO PRIVILEGIO Art. 2745 c.c. e segg. Art. 2745 c.c. e segg. E’ accordato dalla legge ad alcuni crediti in considerazione della loro natura. Generale: si esercita su tutti i beni mobili del debitore Speciale: si esercita su determinati beni mobili o immobili PEGNO PEGNO Art. 2784 c.c. e segg. Art. 2784 c.c. e segg. E’ un diritto reale di garanzia. Esso si costituisce mediante contratto e si perfeziona con la consegna della cosa IPOTECA IPOTECA Art. 2808 c.c./2852 e segg. Art. 2808 c.c./2852 e segg. E’ un diritto reale di garanzia. Può essere Legale: quando deriva da una disposizione di legge Giudiziale: quando deriva da una sentenza di condanna al pagamento di somme di denaro o da altro provvedimento giudiziale Volontaria: quando deriva da un contratto o da una dichiarazione unilaterale LE CAUSE DI PRELAZIONE La legge offre al creditore il diritto di essere soddisfatto prima di chiunque altro

