Web 1.0 2.0 3.0 Valeria Fernanda Gustín Martínez 10-3
¿Qué es una web? WEB (World Wide Web, o www), es un conjunto de documentos (webs) interconectados por enlaces de hipertext...
Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Definición Web 1.0 es una frase que se refiere a un estado de la World Wide Web, y cualquier págin...
Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Características -Esta web primitiva es estática, centralizada, secuencial. - Tiene interacción pas...
Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Ventajas -Es considerado como el acceso más sencillo y comprensible al universo de la información ...
Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Desventajas - Se limita a mostrar información y que no se actualiza -Es de solo lectura, el usuari...
Web 1.0 2.0 y 3.0

Comparación entre la web 1.0 2.0 y 3.0

Web 1.0 2.0 y 3.0

  1. 1. Web 1.0 2.0 3.0 Valeria Fernanda Gustín Martínez 10-3
  2. 2. ¿Qué es una web? WEB (World Wide Web, o www), es un conjunto de documentos (webs) interconectados por enlaces de hipertexto, disponibles en Internet que se pueden comunicar a través de la tecnología digital. Se entiende por “hipertexto” la mezcla de textos, gráficos y archivos de todo tipo, en un mismo documento.
  3. 3. Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Definición Web 1.0 es una frase que se refiere a un estado de la World Wide Web, y cualquier página web diseñada con un estilo anterior del fenómeno de la Web 2.0. Es en general un término que ha sido creado para describir la Web antes del impacto de la fiebre punto com en el 2001, que es visto por muchos como el momento en que el internet dio un giro. El término Web 2.0 fue acuñado por Tim O’Reilly en 2004 para referirse a una segunda generación en la historia del desarrollo de tecnología Web basada en comunidades de usuarios y una gama especial de servicios. Web 3.0 es un neologismo que se utiliza para describir la evolución del uso y la interacción en la red a través de diferentes caminos. El término Web 3.0 apareció por primera vez en 2006 en un artículo de Jeffrey Zeldman, crítico de la Web 2.0 y asociado a tecnologías comoAJAX. Actualmente existe un debate considerable en torno a lo que significa Web 3.0, y cual es la definición acertada.
  4. 4. Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Características -Esta web primitiva es estática, centralizada, secuencial. - Tiene interacción pasiva (solo lectura, y es no interactiva). - Sirve para utilizar el correo electrónico, navegadores, motores de búsqueda, etc. -Está basada en comunidades de usuarios y una gama especial de servicios, como las redes sociales. -Fomenta la colaboración y el intercambio ágil de información entre los usuarios de una comunidad o red social. -El software y la aplicación no se descargan. -Está gestionada en la nube y ejecutada desde cualquier dispositivo. - Ofrece un flujo de información y de contenidos adaptados a nuestros gustos y preferencias. -Es conocida como la “web semántica” porque utiliza de forma más eficiente de los datos: “data web”. -Es inter-operativa y el usuario tiene el control para hacer los cambios que desee.
  5. 5. Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Ventajas -Es considerado como el acceso más sencillo y comprensible al universo de la información disponible en Internet. -El presentador de la información tiene total control sobre ella. -Exposición al mundo entero a través del internet. - Posibilita la conexión de personas con personas. -Es dinámica, interactiva, de lectura y escritura, desarrolla la inteligencia colectiva y favorece el trabajo colaborativo, etc. -Estandariza los lenguajes para un mejor uso de la re- utilización del código, permite una mejor interoperabilidad entre las aplicaciones y las máquinas. -Está disponible desde cualquier lugar. -Ofrece un flujo de información y de contenidos adaptados a nuestros gustos y preferencias. -Los buscadores hallan información más fácilmente. -Es mucho más sencillo hacer modificaciones y compartir información.
  6. 6. Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Desventajas - Se limita a mostrar información y que no se actualiza -Es de solo lectura, el usuario no puede interactuar con el contenido de la página,(nada de comentarios, respuestas, citas, etc). - Saturación. -Riesgo en la seguridad de datos. -Dependencia del sistema a la conexión de internet. -Hay que tener más cuidado con la seguridad de la información del sitio. -Más ordenadores vulnerables a ataques de virus.

