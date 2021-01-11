Linguistique 01

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mme. Valéria Gaite
c´est l´étude scientifique objective, descriptive et explicative de la structure du LANGAGE HUMAIN Activité humaine la LAN...
XVII XVIII XIX XX GRAMMAIRE DE PORT ROYAL LINGUISTIQUE HISTORIQUE ET COMPARATIVE LINGUISTIQUE SYNCHRONIQUE
COURS DE INGUISTIQUE à Genève Proposse des dichotomies pour décrire la Langue (C´est systmeme de signes d´une communauté l...
 Langage humain prescriptive LINGUISTIQUE descriptive La GRAMMAIRE est aussi une science qui s´occupe d´étudier le langag...
 étudie les systèmes de communication entre les individus.  le processus de signification, c'est-à-dire la production, l...
 sont deux branches de la LINGUISTIQUE Disciplines qui étudient les SONS distinction (Jakobson) . PHONÉTIQUE PHONOLOGIE é...
  1. 1. Mme. Valéria Gaite
  2. 2. c´est l´étude scientifique objective, descriptive et explicative de la structure du LANGAGE HUMAIN Activité humaine la LANGUE finalité « COMMUNIQUER ». La PAROLE
  3. 3. XVII XVIII XIX XX GRAMMAIRE DE PORT ROYAL LINGUISTIQUE HISTORIQUE ET COMPARATIVE LINGUISTIQUE SYNCHRONIQUE
  4. 4. COURS DE INGUISTIQUE à Genève Proposse des dichotomies pour décrire la Langue (C´est systmeme de signes d´une communauté linguistique) Il a établit les concepts de basse de la LINGUISTIQUE MODERNE
  5. 5.  Langage humain prescriptive LINGUISTIQUE descriptive La GRAMMAIRE est aussi une science qui s´occupe d´étudier le langage humain, mais elle a une intention prescriptive, c´est dire de juger ce qui est correct ou incorrect.
  6. 6.  étudie les systèmes de communication entre les individus.  le processus de signification, c'est-à-dire la production, la codification et la communication de signes.  Elle est née dans la tradition anglo-saxonne () marquée par la logique.  étudie les systèmes de communication par la parole et les signes  Ces disciplines ont pour objet d´étude les systèmes de communication. Pierce Morris Saussure, à Barthes, à Metz ; Saussure croyait que la Linguistique était une manifestation de la sémiotique. La Sémiologie est une partie De la Sémiotique
  7. 7.  sont deux branches de la LINGUISTIQUE Disciplines qui étudient les SONS distinction (Jakobson) . PHONÉTIQUE PHONOLOGIE étude les sons qui fonctionnent comme des unités langagières en tant que réalisation concrète de la Langue C´est l´étude descriptive des sons de la PAROLE, c´est à dire, de l´usage individuel de la Langue étudie la fonction linguistique des sons comme composant du système langagière. C´est l´étude les sons de la LANGUE qui est la partie social du Langage, c´est un système.
×