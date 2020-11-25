LLC Resonant SMPS - Lower Cost, Higher Efficiency

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DEMO-BOARD OPTIMIZATION AND PRE-COMPLIANCE REPORT NXP TEA2016DB1519v2 12V - 240W High efficiency | Wide input range | Low ...
Introduction GOALS: ● cost saving; ● improved efficiency; ● same general properties of the original board. OPTIMIZATION AN...
Results overview OVERALL EFFICIENCY TEMPERATURE RISE 3 / 24 COST - 10-20% COMPONENTS ENCUMBRANCE - 40% EMC PRE-COMPLIANCE ...
Components encumbrance 4 / 24 Original Itacoil Original Itacoil Resonant transformer T1 12,3 7,25 -41% 31,1 15,0 -52% PFC ...
Design simulations (1/4) ● Powerful proprietary software tools developed by Itacoil, with Spice class simulations and opti...
Design simulations (2/4) 6 / 24
Design simulations (3/4) 7 / 24
Design simulations (4/4) 8 / 24
Steady-state (1/2) ● Steady-state tests at thermal regime performed on original board vs. Itacoil version at various outpu...
Steady-state (2/2) 10 / 24 Original - 230Vac Itacoil - 230Vac
IEC62301 no-load power (1/2) 11 / 24 Original - 115Vac Itacoil - 115Vac
IEC62301 no-load power (2/2) 12 / 24 Original - 230Vac Itacoil - 230Vac
EMC – EN55022 conducted noise (1/4) 13 / 24 115V Neutral - Comparison OriginalOriginal ItacoilItacoil ItacoilItacoil Origi...
EMC – EN55022 conducted noise (2/4) 14 / 24 115V Phase - Comparison OriginalOriginal ItacoilItacoil ItacoilItacoil Origina...
EMC – EN55022 conducted noise (3/4) 15 / 24 230V Neutral - Comparison OriginalOriginal ItacoilItacoil ItacoilItacoil Origi...
EMC – EN55022 conducted noise (4/4) 16 / 24 230V Phase - Comparison OriginalOriginal ItacoilItacoil ItacoilItacoil Origina...
EMC – IEC61000-3-2 harmonics (1/2) 17 / 24 Original - 115Vac Itacoil - 115Vac
EMC – IEC61000-3-2 harmonics (2/2) 18 / 24 Original - 230Vac Itacoil - 230Vac
Power Factor and Total Harmonic Distortion 19 / 24 The mains filter has not been entirely revised since it is not in the s...
Dynamic behavior (1/4) 20 / 24 115V/50Hz, 240W load - turn-on delay1 : about 165mSec Waweforms CH1CH1 YellowYellow LLC tra...
Dynamic behavior (2/4) 21 / 24 230V/50Hz, 240W load - turn-on delay1 : about 190mSec Waweforms CH1CH1 YellowYellow LLC tra...
Dynamic behavior (3/4) 22 / 24 Mains loss1 Waweforms CH2CH2 Ligth blueLigth blue Output voltageOutput voltage CH3CH3 Purpl...
Dynamic behavior (4/4) 23 / 24 Loadstep1 Waweforms CH1CH1 YellowYellow Output current 0-20Adc and vice-versa (not to scale...
DEMO-BOARD OPTIMIZATION AND PRE-COMPLIANCE REPORT Request the test report extended version Demo Board documents: NXP TEA20...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LLC Resonant SMPS - Lower Cost, Higher Efficiency

4 views

Published on

Producing PCB transformers since 1981, now Itacoil also provides support to SMPS designers and manufacturers for the design and pre-compliance of the converters equipped with Itacoil components.

The primary aim of the demo board optimization shown in this comparative test report was cost saving, maintaining the same general properties of the original NXP TEA2016DB1519v2 board, along with any possible efficiency improvement basically with no other action than the replacement of the LLC resonant transformer, PFC inductor, Common Mode and Differential noise mains filter.
No expensive materials such as nanocrystalline cores, costly alloy powders cores, etc. have been used.

This is a synthetic version of the full test report, that you can request by clicking on the dedicated link in the slides or by email to contatto@itacoilmail.it.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LLC Resonant SMPS - Lower Cost, Higher Efficiency

  1. 1. DEMO-BOARD OPTIMIZATION AND PRE-COMPLIANCE REPORT NXP TEA2016DB1519v2 12V - 240W High efficiency | Wide input range | Low stand-by power PFC + LLC resonant power supply www.itacoilweb.com NXP TEA2016DB1519v2 OPTIMIZATION REPORT Rev. 0 Date: 6 November 2020
  2. 2. Introduction GOALS: ● cost saving; ● improved efficiency; ● same general properties of the original board. OPTIMIZATION AND ADAPTION: ● replacement of the original inductive components with Itacoil LLC resonant transformer, PFC inductor, common mode and differential noise mains filters; ● in order to avoid the necessity of air cooling to run up to 240W and guarantee a better comparison, minor changes were applied to the board before every test so to have identical test conditions. 2 / 24
  3. 3. Results overview OVERALL EFFICIENCY TEMPERATURE RISE 3 / 24 COST - 10-20% COMPONENTS ENCUMBRANCE - 40% EMC PRE-COMPLIANCE 5dBμV more margin against EN55022 maximum noise limits STAND-BY POWER - 14% worst case no load consumption Request full report @ 240W 230V: +1,16% 115V: +1,25% @ 240W LLC transformer (115-230V): -21°C PFC (115V): -2°C
  4. 4. Components encumbrance 4 / 24 Original Itacoil Original Itacoil Resonant transformer T1 12,3 7,25 -41% 31,1 15,0 -52% PFC inductor L104 11,5 8,03 -30% 24,4 23,0 -6% Common mode fiter LF102 6,59 2,678 -59% 20,1 6,3 -68% Differential noise filter L103 2,48 1,85 -25% 5,65 3,83 -32% Total 32,8 19,8 -40% 81,3 48,2 -41% Footprint (cm2) Volume (cm3)
  5. 5. Design simulations (1/4) ● Powerful proprietary software tools developed by Itacoil, with Spice class simulations and optimization algorithms; ● examples of simulation reports at rated load for Itacoil components: - PFC inductor; - LLC integrated resonant transformer; in the following slides. 5 / 24
  6. 6. Design simulations (2/4) 6 / 24
  7. 7. Design simulations (3/4) 7 / 24
  8. 8. Design simulations (4/4) 8 / 24
  9. 9. Steady-state (1/2) ● Steady-state tests at thermal regime performed on original board vs. Itacoil version at various output power levels; ● extrats from the tests reports showing the record at nominal power in the following images: 9 / 24 Original - 115Vac Itacoil - 115Vac
  10. 10. Steady-state (2/2) 10 / 24 Original - 230Vac Itacoil - 230Vac
  11. 11. IEC62301 no-load power (1/2) 11 / 24 Original - 115Vac Itacoil - 115Vac
  12. 12. IEC62301 no-load power (2/2) 12 / 24 Original - 230Vac Itacoil - 230Vac
  13. 13. EMC – EN55022 conducted noise (1/4) 13 / 24 115V Neutral - Comparison OriginalOriginal ItacoilItacoil ItacoilItacoil OriginalOriginalAVG QPeak
  14. 14. EMC – EN55022 conducted noise (2/4) 14 / 24 115V Phase - Comparison OriginalOriginal ItacoilItacoil ItacoilItacoil OriginalOriginalAVG QPeak
  15. 15. EMC – EN55022 conducted noise (3/4) 15 / 24 230V Neutral - Comparison OriginalOriginal ItacoilItacoil ItacoilItacoil OriginalOriginalAVG QPeak
  16. 16. EMC – EN55022 conducted noise (4/4) 16 / 24 230V Phase - Comparison OriginalOriginal ItacoilItacoil ItacoilItacoil OriginalOriginalAVG QPeak
  17. 17. EMC – IEC61000-3-2 harmonics (1/2) 17 / 24 Original - 115Vac Itacoil - 115Vac
  18. 18. EMC – IEC61000-3-2 harmonics (2/2) 18 / 24 Original - 230Vac Itacoil - 230Vac
  19. 19. Power Factor and Total Harmonic Distortion 19 / 24 The mains filter has not been entirely revised since it is not in the scope of this optimization, so THD of the Itacoil version is no different than that of the original board. Also Power Factor has not changed.
  20. 20. Dynamic behavior (1/4) 20 / 24 115V/50Hz, 240W load - turn-on delay1 : about 165mSec Waweforms CH1CH1 YellowYellow LLC transformer prim. currentLLC transformer prim. current CH2CH2 Ligth blueLigth blue Output voltageOutput voltage CH3CH3 PurplePurple Mains voltageMains voltage CH4CH4 GreenGreen DC link voltageDC link voltage 1 Performed only on Itacoil components; no significant differences expected on original components.
  21. 21. Dynamic behavior (2/4) 21 / 24 230V/50Hz, 240W load - turn-on delay1 : about 190mSec Waweforms CH1CH1 YellowYellow LLC transformer prim. currentLLC transformer prim. current CH2CH2 Ligth blueLigth blue Output voltageOutput voltage CH3CH3 PurplePurple Mains voltageMains voltage CH4CH4 GreenGreen DC link voltageDC link voltage 1 Performed only on Itacoil components; no significant differences expected on original components.
  22. 22. Dynamic behavior (3/4) 22 / 24 Mains loss1 Waweforms CH2CH2 Ligth blueLigth blue Output voltageOutput voltage CH3CH3 PurplePurple Mains voltageMains voltage CH4CH4 GreenGreen DC link voltageDC link voltage 115V/50Hz, 240W load 230V/50Hz, 240W load The converter supports 20mSec hold-up time with very stable output voltage and no intervention of capacitive protection. 1 Performed only on Itacoil components; no significant differences expected on original components.
  23. 23. Dynamic behavior (4/4) 23 / 24 Loadstep1 Waweforms CH1CH1 YellowYellow Output current 0-20Adc and vice-versa (not to scale)Output current 0-20Adc and vice-versa (not to scale) CH2CH2 Ligth blueLigth blue Output voltageOutput voltage CH4CH4 GreenGreen DC link voltageDC link voltage 115V/50Hz, 0-240W steps 230V/50Hz, 0-240W steps 1 Performed only on Itacoil components; no significant differences expected on original components.
  24. 24. DEMO-BOARD OPTIMIZATION AND PRE-COMPLIANCE REPORT Request the test report extended version Demo Board documents: NXP TEA2016DB1519v2 Other Demo Board reports: https://www.itacoilweb.com/portfolio_category/demo-boards/ LLC resonant transformers: https://www.itacoilweb.com/portfolio_category/llc-integrated-resonant-transformers/ PFC inductors: https://www.itacoilweb.com/portfolio_category/active-pfc-inductors/ Common Mode inductors: https://www.itacoilweb.com/portfolio_category/common-mode-inductors/ Itacoil services: https://www.itacoilweb.com/services/ Contact us at contatto@itacoilmail.it Notes This information remains the sole property of Itacoil. Itacoil has used reasonable efforts to ensure its accuracy but it does not guarantee that it is error-free, completely accurate or up-to-date. No oral or written information of advice given by Itacoil or its distributors, agents or employees will operate to create any warranty or vary any provision or information herein. Itacoil reserves the right to change any portion of these data at any time without notice. All rights reserved. Any reproduction without written authorization is forbidden. The Itacoil components are samples for lab test purposes only, not available as production samples. A tailored design is provided on request. www.itacoilweb.com

×