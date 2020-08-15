New 121102013034-phpapp02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The present English word derives from the Latin novella for "new", "news", or "short story of something new”.
A novel is a fictional piece of prose usually written in a narrative style.
Novelette Novella Novel
Lengthy fictional narratives written in prose, 18th century • Decameron (1351-1353) - Giovanni Boccaccio’s • Le Morte d’Ar...
Pamela, or Virtue Rewarded (1740-1742) - Samuel Richardson’s
• Clarissa (1748) Richardson’s • Henry Fielding’s Joseph Andrews (1742) • Tom Jones (1749) • Tobias Smollett’s Roderick Ra...
We have the strict definition of a modern novel: a lengthy fictional narrative, written in prose, presenting a realistic picture of believable characters and events.
Freytag's Pyramid
Entertainment Interpretation of life
Reportage Propaganda
Expression of the spirit of its age Agent of change in language and thought
Creator of life-style and arbiter of taste
What the writer says directly is totally different than the conveyed meaning at the end. This is divided into two kinds, scilicet: Political and Historical.
About people caught in situations which draw out their own absurdities Can be cruel and have an overall pessimistic view...
Collection of letters or mails to and from people
Written by female writers Describes the place of women in a male dominated society
Combination of horror and romance Utopian but the point about the fantastical world is not to seek perfection but to show the fallacy of seeking perfection
Events are bizarre, supernatural, and mythical.
Based on the truths of ordinary society and its problems
Focused on love and relationship topics
Opposite of romance Involves ideals, themes, and principles which refuse prejudices of the society
Criticizes the contemporary society
Literary methods, literary devices, or literary motif is the means authors use to create meaning through language, and that readers use to understand and appreciate their works.
Story that precedes events in the story being told—past events or background that add meaning to current circumstances
General term for altering time sequences, taking characters back to the beginning of the tale, for instance
Also called prolepsis, an interjected scene that temporarily jumps the narrative forward in time. Flashforwards often repr...
Hinting of events to occur later
Unexpected change ("twist") in the direction or expected outcome of the plot.
Virtue ultimately rewarded, or vice punished, by an ironic twist of fate related to the character's own conduct.
Prediction that, by being made, makes itself come true. Example: Legend of Oedipus.
Background narrative that explains the world of the main story. Examples include Mahabharata, Ramayana, Gundam, Doctor Who and The Matrix.
  1. 1. The present English word derives from the Latin novella for "new", "news", or "short story of something new”.
  2. 2. A novel is a fictional piece of prose usually written in a narrative style.
  3. 3. Novelette Novella Novel
  4. 4. Lengthy fictional narratives written in prose, 18th century • Decameron (1351-1353) - Giovanni Boccaccio’s • Le Morte d’Arthur (1469) - Thomas Malory • Don Quixote (1605-1615) - by Miguel de Cervantes of Spain.
  5. 5. Pamela, or Virtue Rewarded (1740-1742) - Samuel Richardson’s
  6. 6. • Clarissa (1748) Richardson’s • Henry Fielding’s Joseph Andrews (1742) • Tom Jones (1749) • Tobias Smollett’s Roderick Random (1748) • Humphry Clinker (1771) • Laurence Sterne’s Tristram Shandy (1760-1767) • Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility (1811) • Pride and Prejudice (1813)
  7. 7. We have the strict definition of a modern novel: a lengthy fictional narrative, written in prose, presenting a realistic picture of believable characters and events.
  8. 8. Freytag's Pyramid
  9. 9. Entertainment Interpretation of life
  10. 10. Reportage Propaganda
  11. 11. Expression of the spirit of its age Agent of change in language and thought
  12. 12. Creator of life-style and arbiter of taste
  13. 13. What the writer says directly is totally different than the conveyed meaning at the end. This is divided into two kinds, scilicet: Political and Historical.
  14. 14. About people caught in situations which draw out their own absurdities Can be cruel and have an overall pessimistic view of life Life is exposed as bizarre and irrational Characters are self-obsessed
  15. 15. Collection of letters or mails to and from people
  16. 16. Written by female writers Describes the place of women in a male dominated society
  17. 17. Combination of horror and romance Utopian but the point about the fantastical world is not to seek perfection but to show the fallacy of seeking perfection
  18. 18. Events are bizarre, supernatural, and mythical.
  19. 19. Based on the truths of ordinary society and its problems
  20. 20. Focused on love and relationship topics
  21. 21. Opposite of romance Involves ideals, themes, and principles which refuse prejudices of the society
  22. 22. Criticizes the contemporary society
  23. 23. Literary methods, literary devices, or literary motif is the means authors use to create meaning through language, and that readers use to understand and appreciate their works.
  24. 24. Story that precedes events in the story being told—past events or background that add meaning to current circumstances
  25. 25. General term for altering time sequences, taking characters back to the beginning of the tale, for instance
  26. 26. Also called prolepsis, an interjected scene that temporarily jumps the narrative forward in time. Flashforwards often represent events expected, projected, or imagined to occur in the future. They may also reveal significant parts of the story that have not yet occurred, but soon will in greater detail.
  27. 27. Hinting of events to occur later
  28. 28. Unexpected change ("twist") in the direction or expected outcome of the plot.
  29. 29. Virtue ultimately rewarded, or vice punished, by an ironic twist of fate related to the character's own conduct.
  30. 30. Prediction that, by being made, makes itself come true. Example: Legend of Oedipus.
  31. 31. Background narrative that explains the world of the main story. Examples include Mahabharata, Ramayana, Gundam, Doctor Who and The Matrix.

