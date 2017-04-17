VALENTINA YÁÑEZ MI GRUPO A TRAVÉS DE MIS OJOS
PAOLA REVILLA
MOTIVACIÓN Ella tenía 12 años cuando un niño le hacía bullying, su hermano mayor la defendió y el niño no volvió a molesta...
EL NIÑO NUEVO Pedro(8 años)entró al colegio nacional del nuevo distrito al que se mudaba. Era muy tímido y pequeño para su...
Al ver que Pedro no estaba solo pasaron semanas sin que Andrés y los demás chicos le hicieran bullying, sin embargo, un dí...
Al día siguiente todo primaria ya sabía lo que había pasado entre Pedro y Andrés, los niños miraban a Pedro de manera dife...
KHAYLA RUBIO
MOTIVACIÓN La historia que rescaté de Khayla me gustó porque habla sobre la navidad en familia.
VEINTICINCO EN FAMILIA Cinthia(18 años) estaba en rehabilitación desde hace 7 meses, era diciembre y su psicóloga le había...
Al llegar al centro comercial, Cinthia tenía el presentimiento de que se encontraría con alguien, pero lo dejó ir. Caminó ...
A pesar de este encuentro, Cinthia pudo terminar sus compras, regresar a su casa y alistarse para la noche. Al llegar a la...
VALERIA RODRIGUEZ
MOTIVACIÓN SE TRATA DE UNA PIJAMADA A LA QUE ASISTIÓ CON SUS AMIGAS, TOMÓ TANTO QUE RESULTÓ EN UNA INTOXICACIÓN. TOMÉ ESTA...
Una noche más Era un día como cualquiera, Maria Gracia se despertó para ir a la universidad, alistó sus cosas y salió rápi...
Al llegar a su casa no hizo más que agarrar cada botella de alcohol que había para beberlas, puso en Youtube un aleatorio ...
Cuando decidió que debería quedarse en un solo lugar, un chico llamó su atención, se llamaba Rodrigo y lo había conocido p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guion y dramaturgia

11 views

Published on

mi grupo a través de mis ojos

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
11
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Guion y dramaturgia

  1. 1. VALENTINA YÁÑEZ MI GRUPO A TRAVÉS DE MIS OJOS
  2. 2. PAOLA REVILLA
  3. 3. MOTIVACIÓN Ella tenía 12 años cuando un niño le hacía bullying, su hermano mayor la defendió y el niño no volvió a molestarla. Lo que me motivó de esta historia es lo que me hizo sentir al escucharla y me pareció gracioso el desenlace de la historia, algo que hubiese esperado que pasara y pasó.
  4. 4. EL NIÑO NUEVO Pedro(8 años)entró al colegio nacional del nuevo distrito al que se mudaba. Era muy tímido y pequeño para su edad y al ser nuevo los chicos le hacían bullying, le ponían apodos, lo golpeaban y cantaban canciones al respecto. Un día, el niño que más lo molestaba, Andrés, lo estaba intimidando en las escaleras cuando pasó Rosa (11 años) y lo defendió intimidándolos con sus artes marciales. Rosa era parte del equipo de lucha así que sabía como defenderse de forma que ayudó a Pedro a hacerlo, conforme pasaban los días los dos se hicieron muy buenos amigos, empezaron a regresar del colegio juntos, luego a compartir sus loncheras y jugar en los recreos, de pronto eran inseparables.
  5. 5. Al ver que Pedro no estaba solo pasaron semanas sin que Andrés y los demás chicos le hicieran bullying, sin embargo, un día cuando Pedro regresaba solo del colegio, Andrés y sus amigos lo siguieron, empezaron a molestarlo con apodos, gritándole para que se volteara y los enfrentara, pero como no les hizo caso Andrés fue hacia él y lo empezó a golpear, pero no sabía que Pedro ya sabía defenderse, le hizo una llave que lo dejó sin respiración por 30 segundos. Los amigos de Andrés pedían que lo soltara, por piedad Pedro lo hizo, no quería ganarse mayores problemas por esos niños. Al dejarlo Andrés y sus amigos salieron despavoridos y Pedro camino tranquilo y feliz hacia su casa.
  6. 6. Al día siguiente todo primaria ya sabía lo que había pasado entre Pedro y Andrés, los niños miraban a Pedro de manera diferente, con respeto, hasta le cambiaron de apodo. De pronto, Pedro era la sensación de su salón mientras Andrés se volvió la burla de sus compañeros, Pedro era feliz, Rosa dejó de ser su única amiga para tener un grupo con el cual jugaba en los recreos, se invitaban a jugar a sus casas y hacer pijamadas.
  7. 7. KHAYLA RUBIO
  8. 8. MOTIVACIÓN La historia que rescaté de Khayla me gustó porque habla sobre la navidad en familia.
  9. 9. VEINTICINCO EN FAMILIA Cinthia(18 años) estaba en rehabilitación desde hace 7 meses, era diciembre y su psicóloga le había dado permiso para salir en navidad, los requisitos para su estadía eran no beber y no socializar con demás personas fuera de su círculo familiar. Así que llegó el 24 y la madre de Cinthia llegó para recogerla salieron juntas de la casa de rehabilitación y fueron a comprar los regalos para Cinthia, eran los únicos que faltaban para completar el árbol. En el camino la madre le contó que esa navidad la pasarían en la casa de su tía Julia, en la Molina, a Cinthia siempre le gustó esa casa, de chica siempre jugaba con sus primas ahí.
  10. 10. Al llegar al centro comercial, Cinthia tenía el presentimiento de que se encontraría con alguien, pero lo dejó ir. Caminó con su mamá en busca del mejor outfit para la noche, mientras buscaban algo entrando y saliendo de las tiendas, Cinthia siente una mirada detrás de ella, al voltear se da cuenta que era Fernando (25 años), su ex, él caminaba hacia ella y ya no podía evitar que se le acercara. Fernando saludó a su mamá primero, Cinthia no sabía como reaccionar, después de haber desaparecido por casi 8 meses, él empezó a cuestionarle de forma sutil que es lo que había pasado con ella. Se notaba que Fernando estaba mal, triste y con muchas dudas por resolver, pero no era el momento para hacerlo. Su madre se dio cuenta de esto, se disculpó con Fernando y se fue a paso rápido con su hija hacia el baño más cercano donde lo perdieron de vista.
  11. 11. A pesar de este encuentro, Cinthia pudo terminar sus compras, regresar a su casa y alistarse para la noche. Al llegar a la casa de su tía Cinthia ya se había olvidado de lo sucedido en la tarde, saludó a toda su familia con mucho entusiasmo, familia que no había visto en 7 meses, primas, tías y abuela. Primero como toda tradición se sirvió la cena preparada especialmente por su tía. Después de cenar llegaron las 12 y como tradición de esa familia cantaron el Aleluya de Haendel, destaparon al niño y se abrazaron saludándose por la llegada del 25. Al día siguiente, se alistó para regresar a la casa de rehabilitación, estaba un poco triste por dejar a su familia de nuevo, pero tenía asegurado que el tiempo que le quedaba ahí no era para desesperarse.
  12. 12. VALERIA RODRIGUEZ
  13. 13. MOTIVACIÓN SE TRATA DE UNA PIJAMADA A LA QUE ASISTIÓ CON SUS AMIGAS, TOMÓ TANTO QUE RESULTÓ EN UNA INTOXICACIÓN. TOMÉ ESTA HISTORIA DE REFERENCIA PORQUE LAS HISTORIAS DE FIESTAS Y BORRACHERAS LLAMAN MUCHO MI ATENCIÓN, YA QUE SIENTO QUE CONOZCO MÁS A LAS PERSONAS CON ESTO.
  14. 14. Una noche más Era un día como cualquiera, Maria Gracia se despertó para ir a la universidad, alistó sus cosas y salió rápidamente. Pasó casi todo el día de clase en clase, cuando su novia, Micaela, le avisó que la recogería al finalizar. La esperó junto con una amiga en el restaurante de la esquina donde todos se juntaban a beber y fumar cigarros, no esperó mucho cuando ella llegó. Al verla le vino un remordimiento sobre lo que hizo la noche anterior, recordó que tenía que decirle sobre la chica a la que había besado y la mirada de su amiga era muy acusadora como para disimular, así que decidió hacerlo en ese momento. Se fueron caminando hacia la casa de Micaela mientras le contaba en el camino lo sucedido, al terminar solo la miró con los ojos llorosos y con pena, se fue sin decirle nada, no la siguió ni le dijo nada. Se dio media vuelta y se fue a casa pensando que todo había acabado y que su vida también.
  15. 15. Al llegar a su casa no hizo más que agarrar cada botella de alcohol que había para beberlas, puso en Youtube un aleatorio de todas las canciones que le hacían acordar a ella, bebió y lloró a esperar embriagarse. Como no sucedió nada con esas dos botellas que consumió, se conectó y Claudia, una chica que apenas conocía le habló, intercambiaron un par de palabras y fue a su casa a seguir tomando. Las horas pasaban y el alcohol empezó a surtir efecto en ella, su novia la llamaba pero no respondió. Como ya era un poco tarde y era fin de semana Claudia y Maria Gracia salieron hacia Miraflores a seguir bebiendo, en el camino llevaron un botella de Pisco para continuar con la rutina, al llegar se encontraron con unas amigas de Claudia en el bar de siempre, Luz Verde, pidieron unas cervezas y al comenzar con la primera, Maria Gracia empezó a sentirse mal. Fue al baño y al regresar ya no estaban, salió a buscarlas y para su suerte se encontró con una amiga, Leslie, le dijo para seguir bebiendo señalando un ron lleno que tenía bajo el brazo, fueron a una parque donde nadie las podía molestar. El se acabó y la noche empezó a ser cada vez más borrosa, Maria Gracia entraba y salía de un bar a otro, a veces sola, a veces acompañada.
  16. 16. Cuando decidió que debería quedarse en un solo lugar, un chico llamó su atención, se llamaba Rodrigo y lo había conocido por Facebook, siempre le hablaba pero nunca habían quedado en salir. Se quedó con él el resto de la noche, bebieron, fumaron hasta que empezó a ser muy de madrugada y fueron a su cuarto. Un cuarto a unas cuadras de donde estaban, parecía lo más cómodo que podía encontrar en ese momento. A la mañana siguiente se despertó pensando en su madre y en su novia, en lo que pensarían después de esa noche de descontrol. Se despidió de Rodrigo con un beso y se fue en micro hacia su casa a esperar su sentencia.

×