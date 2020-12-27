Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Marisol Arango, Jessica Cantor y Laura pineda Morfofisiología Corporación Universidad iberoamericana Diciembre,2020
 Los 12 pares craneales son nervios encefálicos simétricos que comunican el encéfalo, hay distintas zonas periféricas tal...
 Nervio Olfativo (I).  Nervio Óptico (II).  Nervio Oculomotor / Motor Ocular Común (III).  Nervio Troclear / Patético ...
 Nervios sensitivos: Olfatorio, óptico, estatoacústico.  Nervios motores: Motor ocular común, motor ocular externo, paté...
 Función sensitiva: I, II, VIII.  Asociadas con la movilidad ocular y los párpados: pares craneales III, IV y VI.  Rela...
Consideran que cada par tiene un origen real y aparente:  ORIGEN REAL: sitio que da origen a las fibras nerviosas que con...
 Nervios craneales, Recuperado de: https://www.saberespractico.com/anatomia/los- 12-pares-craneales-nombre-y-posicion/  ...
Pares Craneales
Pares Craneales
Pares Craneales
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pares Craneales

42 views

Published on

Funcion y localización anatómica de los pares craneales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pares Craneales

  1. 1. Marisol Arango, Jessica Cantor y Laura pineda Morfofisiología Corporación Universidad iberoamericana Diciembre,2020
  2. 2.  Los 12 pares craneales son nervios encefálicos simétricos que comunican el encéfalo, hay distintas zonas periféricas tales como cabeza, cuello, tórax y abdomen.  Los pares se nombran con números romanos, De forma progresiva indicando su posición en el encéfalo (l Es el más central y el más dorsal es el Xll.
  3. 3.  Nervio Olfativo (I).  Nervio Óptico (II).  Nervio Oculomotor / Motor Ocular Común (III).  Nervio Troclear / Patético (IV).  Nervio Trigémino (V).  Nervio Abductor / Abducens / Motor Ocular Externo (VI).  Nervio Facial (VII).  Nervio Estatoacústico / Vestibuloclear / Auditivo (VIII).  Nervio Glosofaríngeo (IX).  Nervio Vago / Neumogástrico (X).  Nervio Accesorio (XI).  Nervio Hipogloso (XII).
  4. 4.  Nervios sensitivos: Olfatorio, óptico, estatoacústico.  Nervios motores: Motor ocular común, motor ocular externo, patético, espinal, hipogloso.  Nervios mixtos: trigémino, facial, glosofaríngeo, vago.
  5. 5.  Función sensitiva: I, II, VIII.  Asociadas con la movilidad ocular y los párpados: pares craneales III, IV y VI.  Relación con la activación de los músculos partes del cuello lengua: nervios craneales XI y XII.  Función mixta: pares craneales V,VII, IX y X.
  6. 6. Consideran que cada par tiene un origen real y aparente:  ORIGEN REAL: sitio que da origen a las fibras nerviosas que constituyen el nervio.  ORIGEN APARENTE: sitio de emergencia del nervio a través de la masa encefálica.
  7. 7.  Nervios craneales, Recuperado de: https://www.saberespractico.com/anatomia/los- 12-pares-craneales-nombre-y-posicion/  Atlas del cerebro 3D,Recuperado de : http://www.finr.net/files/brain/index.htm  Nervio olfatorio, Recuperado de: https://pin.it/2xf6atX  Nervio óptico, Recuperado de: https://www.aao.org/image.axd?id=a1d66485-b721-4487-a1fb- a68cd80d4811&t=635942719728830000

×