Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA COLUMNA VERTEBRAL Porque Es Importante La columna vertebral es la encargada de proteger este sistema vital de comunicac...
CADERA Y EXTREMIDADES Cadera Es una zona del cuerpo situada en la unión de la pierna y el tronco. Es la unión entre el hue...
2. elevaciones de piernas circulares Eleva una pierna hasta la altura media, y comienza a trazar breves círculos con la pi...
derecha no toca el piso. Al mismo tiempo, flexiona los brazos hacia arriba formando un ángulo de 90 grados. Realiza 20 rep...
3. Cuando llevas la mochila La mochila debe tener correas anchas, acolchonadas y suaves ajusta la correa para adaptarla al...
 Aumentar la densidad de los huesos  Mejorar la flexibilidad y resistencia del cuerpo  Prevenir el dolor general y de e...
También conocido como sentadillas pistola, flexiones de una pierna son un gran ejercicio que trabajan principalmente en el...
3. La almeja El ejercicio de la cubierta funciona en equilibrar el esfuerzo muscular entre el suelo de la pelvis y los mus...
5. Aumento lateral de la pierna El levantar de la pierna lateral plantea consolidar y crear sus bandas iliotibiales que so...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La columna vertebral

39 views

Published on

WW

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La columna vertebral

  1. 1. LA COLUMNA VERTEBRAL Porque Es Importante La columna vertebral es la encargada de proteger este sistema vital de comunicación, por lo que una vértebra con un pequeño desplazamiento comprime un nervio y produce un importante obstáculo en el sistema nervioso, generado que disminuya el pasaje de estos impulsos nerviosos a cada célula, disminuyendo el funcionamiento de cada órgano, sistema y por tanto perdiendo, la vitalidad de nuestro cuerpo. De ahí su importancia Anatomía Los seres humanos tienen en total 33 vertebras (7 cervicales, 12 torácicas, 5 lumbares, 5 sacras, 4 coccígeas). Nuestra columna se divide en tres grupos, columna cervical, dorsal y lumbar. EL CUELLO El cuello es la parte del cuerpo que conecta la cabeza con el tronco, su parte posterior es la nuca y la anterior es el cérvix o cuello propiamente dicho. El cuello, igualmente pertenecen al hueso hioideo, el musculo platisma, el esternocleidomastoideo y una serie de pequeños músculos llamados en conjunto supra hioideos y infehioideos por su ubicación respecto al hueso hioideo, así como los músculos pre vertebrales que se sitúan por delante de la columna vertebral. Movimientos Adecuados E Inadecuados Adecuados:  Caminar con el mentón mirando hacia el frente  Dormir con una almohada apropiada  Caminar con una buena postura  Cargar peso de manera apropiada Inadecuados:  Dormir con almohadas altas  Dormir boca abajo  Sentarse y sacar la espalda  Caminar con zapatos muy bajos
  2. 2. CADERA Y EXTREMIDADES Cadera Es una zona del cuerpo situada en la unión de la pierna y el tronco. Es la unión entre el hueso del fémur y el hueso iliatico (de la pelvis), con la nalga en la parte posterior. Las dos caderas tienen un papel esencial en numerosos movimientos de flexión y rotación del cuerpo. Son muy sensibles a las infecciones y a diferentes lecciones a nivel del cartílago, especialmente en casos de artrosis. Las patologías de la cadera más graves tienen tratamiento quirúrgico y generalmente necesitan la colocación de una prótesis. Extremidades Son órganos externos y articulados que desempeñan distintas funciones locomotrices. El ser humano dispone concretamente de cuatro extremidades; por un lado, las extremidades superiores que corresponden a los dos brazos, y, por otro lado, las extremidades inferiores, estas son las dos piernas. Ejercicios para cadera y extremidades 1. elevación de cadera Recostada boca arriba, con las piernas flexionadas, eleva tu cadera y coloca tus manos en tus tobillos, hasta que tu cuerpo quede elevado, pero descansando la espalda. Notarás una leve presión en tu cadera y zona de los glúteos, lo que significa que esos músculos están trabajando y tonificándose. Inicia manteniendo cada elevación por 10 segundos y luego incrementa, este es un ejercicio muy recomendado para reducir la cintura y la cadera.
  3. 3. 2. elevaciones de piernas circulares Eleva una pierna hasta la altura media, y comienza a trazar breves círculos con la pierna flexionada, en uno y otro sentido. Siempre de forma suave, cuidando de hacer el ejercicio bien y sin cansarse en exceso. Cambia de posición y comienza a realizar toda la rutina con la otra pierna. 3. torsiones Las torsiones son ejercicios para fortalecer y reducir la cintura y cadera. Una primera serie de torsiones consiste en separar las piernas ligeramente y girar la cintura lo máximo posible hacia la derecha y luego hacia la izquierda, veinte veces con las manos sobre las caderas, otras veinte con las manos en la nuca y, otras tantas veces con los brazos en cruz. 4. movimientos con aro Es un ejercicio rotativo que se asemeja a las torsiones y que permite realizar un completo giro de la cintura lo que ayuda a reducirla, y también tiene un impacto en la cadera. En un principio hay que aprender el movimiento rotativo para mantenerlo al menos 5 minutos, luego podrás realizar el movimiento de 10 a 15 minutos todos los días. 5. realizar estocadas Las estocadas son un ejercicio sencillo, hasta cierto punto, pero muy efectivo para reducir la cintura y la cadera. Flexiona la pierna delantera hasta formar un ángulo recto, la rodilla
  4. 4. derecha no toca el piso. Al mismo tiempo, flexiona los brazos hacia arriba formando un ángulo de 90 grados. Realiza 20 repeticiones con cada pierna. Como muestra la imagen. REEDUCACION POSTURAL DE COLUMNA Y CUELLO Todas sus estructuras (huesos, musculo, ligamentos, etc.) forman un complejo sistema que permite el movimiento natural de la cabeza en los diferentes planos a la vez que asegura su estabilidad. El cuello sostiene el peso de la cabeza en cualquiera de las posiciones en que esta se situé. Si la cabeza se posiciona de forma erguida y nivelada la columna cervical presentara un alineamiento correcto con una ligera curvatura llamada lordosis. Sin embargo, si la cabeza se sitúa adelantada o más retrasada el alineamiento vertebral se modificara llevando a un pronunciamiento o rectificación de la curva cervical normal Posturas correctas para tener la columna vertebral sana: 1. Al estar de pie o caminar La cabeza debe ver hacia adelante con la barbilla metida, hombros al mismo nivel y relajados, comprime el abdomen y evita inclinar la pelvis, ambos pies deben soportar el peso por igual 2. El estar sentado y descansando El cuello y la espalda deben estar rectos, ambos pies deben descansar en el suelo y el escritorio y la silla deben tener la altura adecuada y estar cerca el uno del otro
  5. 5. 3. Cuando llevas la mochila La mochila debe tener correas anchas, acolchonadas y suaves ajusta la correa para adaptarla al tamaño del cuerpo, se debe llevar la mochila en ambos hombros 4. Al mover objetos pesados Si los objetos están altos utiliza una plataforma para alcanzarlos, si están bajos dobla las rodillas y ponte en posición de cuclillas y mantén la espalda recta y levántate despacio y derecho sin erguirte Mejorar la salud de la columna vertebral Procura hacer ejercicios apropiados de manera regular. Hacer la cantidad y el tipo adecuado de ejercicio puede:  Fortalecer la espalda y los músculos abdominales
  6. 6.  Aumentar la densidad de los huesos  Mejorar la flexibilidad y resistencia del cuerpo  Prevenir el dolor general y de espalda REEDUCACIÓN POSTURAL DE CADERAS Y MIEMBROS Es un método de terapia manual creado por el fisioterapeuta francés Philippe Souchard en 1980, innovando en el diagnóstico y tratamiento de las patologías del sistema neuromusculoesquelético Enfermedades  Artritis  Artrosis  Artritis  Tuberculosa  Reumatoide  Lupus Causas Mal alineación, mal reparto de peso, exceso de peso trastornos metabólicos incluso endocrinos Síntomas  Dolor  Rigidez  limitación funcional Ejercicios 1. De una pierna en cuclillas
  7. 7. También conocido como sentadillas pistola, flexiones de una pierna son un gran ejercicio que trabajan principalmente en el aumento de la resistencia en las piernas. Se dirige a los glúteos, las caderas y los músculos cuádriceps para mejorar su equilibrio y estabilidad.  Extiende ambos brazos hacia fuera delante de usted, y entrelace los dedos.  Ponte de pie con los pies al ancho de hombros, firmemente plantados en el suelo con sus dedos de los pies apuntando hacia delante.  Extienda una pierna hacia fuera delante de usted. (Asegúrese de no doblar la rodilla.) No deje que esto pierna o el pie toque el suelo.  Baja el cuerpo por sentado atrás y flexión de la rodilla de la otra pierna (como si se sienta en una silla).  Póngase en cuclillas tan bajo como sea posible.  Mantenga esta posición durante 20 segundos.  Presione hacia abajo en el pie y ponerse de pie lentamente.  Repita 15 conjuntos de cada barra de diario. Es posible aumentar el número de conjuntos de forma gradual a medida que adquieren fuerza. 2. Estiramiento asentado mariposa El tramo de mariposa trabaja principalmente en las caderas, muslos internos y la espalda baja para aumentar la flexibilidad y fortalecer los músculos.  Sentarse en el suelo, con las rodillas dobladas hacia los lados, plantas de los pies delante de usted, la espalda recta y las manos en la parte superior de los pies.  Activa los músculos abdominales para estabilizar la columna vertebral.  Exhale y tire suavemente los talones hacia usted.  Al mismo tiempo descansar las rodillas hacia el suelo, en la medida que pueda.  Respirar profundamente y mantener durante 20 a 30 segundos.  Terminar con inclinarse hacia adelante desde la parte superior del cuerpo. (Asegúrese de mantener la espalda recta y empujar las rodillas hacia el suelo, lo más que pueda.)  En un principio, la práctica esto de 15 a 20 horas todos los días. A medida que adquiera fuerza y flexibilidad, es posible que aumente el número de series realizadas.
  8. 8. 3. La almeja El ejercicio de la cubierta funciona en equilibrar el esfuerzo muscular entre el suelo de la pelvis y los muslos internos y externos, por lo que el fortalecimiento de las caderas y parte inferior del cuerpo. Su objetivo es principalmente en el glúteo medio, un músculo en sus abductores de la cadera. Como su nombre indica, pensar en una abertura de la cubierta como lo hace el ejercicio. Su glúteo debe hacer todo el trabajo, a fin de mantener el resto de su cuerpo completamente inmóvil al tiempo que levanta y baja la pierna.  Acuéstese de lado.  Doble las rodillas a 90 grados.  Llevar los talones juntos y en línea con su parte inferior.  Sin girar la espalda o la pelvis, levante la pierna para abrir las rodillas lo más lejos que puedas.  Mantenga la posición durante 15 segundos.  Vuelva a la posición de reposo. 4. Bridging Este ejercicio trabaja sobre los músculos isquiotibiales, flexores de la cadera, cuádriceps, los glúteos y la espalda baja, para fortalecer y reducir el dolor.  Acuéstese sobre su espalda.  Doble las piernas y poner sus pies en su parte inferior hacía.  Poco a poco, empujando a través de sus pies, levante la parte inferior.  Asegúrese de que sus caderas están en línea con los hombros y las rodillas.  Al hacer esto, apriete los glúteos y los isquiotibiales.  Mantenga la posición durante 2 segundos y lentamente hundir su parte inferior al suelo.  Repita 10 a 20 veces al día para obtener resultados efectivos.
  9. 9. 5. Aumento lateral de la pierna El levantar de la pierna lateral plantea consolidar y crear sus bandas iliotibiales que son responsables de sus movimientos de piernas de lado a lado. Este ejercicio trabaja en su glúteo mayor, glúteo menor, oblicuo, los isquiotibiales y los cuádriceps.  Acuéstese sobre su lado derecho.  Extiende el brazo derecho para mantener el equilibrio.  Levante la pierna izquierda hacia arriba tanto como sea posible, manteniéndola recta mientras que lo levanta.  Poco a poco, llevar la pierna hacia abajo de manera que está en línea con la pierna derecha.  Completar 15 repeticiones con esa pierna.  Darse la vuelta hacia el otro lado y repita con la pierna derecha.  La práctica, esto cada dos días para deshacerse del dolor de la cadera. 6. Círculos de la pierna Mienten los círculos de las piernas trabajan en sus músculos de los glúteos y los flexores de la cadera para promover la flexibilidad, la fuerza y la amplitud de movimiento en todos los músculos que hacen posible la cadera y la pierna rotación.  Acuéstese sobre su espalda.  Extender las piernas hacia afuera.  Elevar la pierna izquierda a cerca de 3 pulgadas de la tierra.  Hacer pequeños círculos, manteniendo toda la pierna recta y alineada.  Cambiar a la otra pierna y repita el proceso.  Realizar 3 series de 5 rotaciones en cada pierna, durante 15 repeticiones en total en cada pierna diarias.

×