Hardware Software Sistema operativo Integrantes: Aylén Torres, Ana Paula Muñiz, Valentina Frones. IFD “Elia Caputti de Cor...
● Se trata de la parte física tangible de un ordenador o sistema informático. Está compuesto por componentes eléctricos, e...
Historia del Hardware: Se puede clasificar en cuatro generaciones: ● Primera generación (1945-1956): electrónica implement...
SOFTWARE Estos son los programas informáticos que hacen posible la ejecución de tareas específicas dentro de un computador...
SISTEMA OPERATIVO - Es el conjunto de programas que permite manejar la memoria, disco, medios de almacenamiento de informa...
- El Sistema Operativo de escritorio dominante es Microsoft Windows, luego MacOS de Apple Inc y GNU/Linux. - En el sector ...
Créditos https://www.significados.com/hardware/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hardware#:~:text=El%20hardware%20principal%2...
Hardware software sistema operativo
Software
Jun. 10, 2021

Hardware software sistema operativo

Presentación

Hardware software sistema operativo

  1. 1. Hardware Software Sistema operativo Integrantes: Aylén Torres, Ana Paula Muñiz, Valentina Frones. IFD “Elia Caputti de Corbacho”
  2. 2. ● Se trata de la parte física tangible de un ordenador o sistema informático. Está compuesto por componentes eléctricos, electrónicos, electromecánicos y mecánicos, tales como circuitos de cables y luz, placas, memorias, discos duros y otros materiales físicos que sean necesarios para que el equipo funcione. ● Se puede clasificar el hardware en dos categorías: el hardware principal compuesto de componentes indispensables para la función del ordenador y por otro lado, el hardware complementario que es utilizado para funciones específicas, este último no siempre es necesario para el funcionamiento. ● El hardware principal de un computador se compone de una unidad central de procesamiento /CPU), componente fundamental que se encarga de interpretar, ejecutar y procesar datos. También el hardware está compuesto por una memoria rápida de almacenamiento temporal (una unidad de almacenamiento fija para mantener software y datos que también permite extraerlos de ella), elementos periféricos de entrada que permiten el ingreso de información y periféricos de salida. Ejemplos de periféricos de entrada son teclado, ratón, micrófono. De salida algunos de ellos pueden ser monitores, impresoras, altavoces, entre otros.
  3. 3. Historia del Hardware: Se puede clasificar en cuatro generaciones: ● Primera generación (1945-1956): electrónica implementada con tubos de vacío, que desplazaron los componentes electromecánicos (relés). ● Segunda generación (1957-1963): electrónica desarrollada con transistores. La lógica discreta era muy parecida a la anterior, pero con una implementación mucho más pequeña, reduciendo el tamaño de un ordenador en gran medida. ● Tercera generación (1964-hoy): electrónica basada en circuitos integrados, la cual permite integrar cientos de transistores y otros componentes electrónicos en un único circuito integrado impreso en una pastilla de silicio. Esto vuelve a suponer una notable reducción en el coste, consumo y tamaño. ● Cuarta generación (futuro): se originará cuando los circuitos de silicio sean reemplazados por un nuevo tipo de material o tecnología, las más prometedoras son el grafeno y los procesadores cuánticos.
  4. 4. SOFTWARE Estos son los programas informáticos que hacen posible la ejecución de tareas específicas dentro de un computador. Por ejemplo, los sistemas operativos, aplicaciones, navegadores web, juegos o programas. El software se desarrolla mediante distintos lenguajes de programación, que permiten controlar el comportamiento de una máquina. Estos lenguajes consisten en un conjunto de símbolos y reglas sintáctica y semánticas que definen el significado de sus elementos y expresiones. .Los programas que forman parte del software le indican al hardware (parte física de un dispositivo), por medio de instrucciones, los pasos a seguir. Se pueden distinguir varios tipos de software en función del uso o utilidad: software de sistema, software d programación, software de aplicación, software malicioso o de malintencionado, software libre y de propietario. Algunos ejemplos de software pueden ser los siguientes: Blog de notas, Wordpad, Microsoft word, Write de OpenOffice, Procesador de Google Docs, Works, Abi Word, Emacs, Abiword,KWord, entre otros. , SOFTWARE
  5. 5. SISTEMA OPERATIVO - Es el conjunto de programas que permite manejar la memoria, disco, medios de almacenamiento de información y los diferentes periféricos o recursos de nuestra computadora, como el teclado, el mouse, la placa red, entre otros. - Uno de los propósitos del sistema operativo consiste en gestionar los recursos de localización y protección de acceso del Hardware. - Es progresivo, ya que existen constantemente nuevas versiones que se actualizan y adaptan a las necesidades del usuario. - Son importantes porque nos permiten interactuar y darle órdenes al computador. Sin un sistema operativo el computador es inútil. No tendríamos la plataforma que soporta los programas que nos permiten escuchar música, navegar por Internet o enviar un correo electrónico.
  6. 6. - El Sistema Operativo de escritorio dominante es Microsoft Windows, luego MacOS de Apple Inc y GNU/Linux. - En el sector móvil está Android y Linux.
  7. 7. Créditos https://www.significados.com/hardware/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hardware#:~:text=El%20hardware%20principal%20de%20un,o%20varios%20perif%C3%A9ricos%20de%20entrada%2C https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perif%C3%A9rico_de_entrada https://pt.slideshare.net/Rooci/los-componentes-de-la-pc/3 https://edu.gcfglobal.org/es/informatica-basica/que-es-hardware-y-software/1/ https://definicion.de/software/ https://www.significados.com/software/ https://concepto.de/software/ https://10ejemplos.com/10-ejemplos-de-software/ https://desarrollarinclusion.cilsa.org/tecnologia-inclusiva/que-es-un-sistema-operativo/ https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sistema_operativo https://edu.gcfglobal.org/es/informatica-basica/que-es-un-sistema-operativo/1/ https://concepto.de/sistema-operativo/ https://m.monografias.com/trabajos5/sisop/sisop.shtml https://sites.google.com/site/sandrareginafo21/definición-y-características-del-sistema-operativo https://www.profesionalreview.com/hardware/

