Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Estad�stica Emmanuel G�mez Giraldo. Marzo 2020. I.E. Liceo Departamental. 11-4. Tecnolog�a
ii
iiiTabla de Contenidos �Qu� es la estad�stica?........................................................Error! Bookmark not ...
iv�Qu� es la estad�stica? La estad�stica es la rama de las matem�ticas que estudia la variabilidad, as� como el proceso al...
vAmbas ramas se utilizan en la estad�stica aplicada. La estad�stica inferencial, por su parte, se divide en estad�stica pa...
viPoblaci�n: una poblaci�n estad�stica es un conjunto de sujetos o elementos que presentan caracter�sticas comunes. Sobre ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nocarga

22 views

Published on

Este es un trabajo escolar para la área de informatica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nocarga

  1. 1. Estad�stica Emmanuel G�mez Giraldo. Marzo 2020. I.E. Liceo Departamental. 11-4. Tecnolog�a
  2. 2. ii
  3. 3. iiiTabla de Contenidos �Qu� es la estad�stica?........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. T�tulo 2...........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. T�tulo 2...........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. T�tulo 3.......................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. T�tulo 3.......................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Cap�tulo 2 Figuras y tablas ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. T�tulo 2...........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. T�tulo 3.......................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. T�tulo 3.......................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Cap�tulo 4 Resultados y discussion...................................Error! Bookmark not defined. List of References ..............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Ap�ndice ............................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Vita.....................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  4. 4. iv�Qu� es la estad�stica? La estad�stica es la rama de las matem�ticas que estudia la variabilidad, as� como el proceso aleatorio que la genera siguiendo leyes de probabilidad. Como parte de la matem�tica, la estad�stica es una ciencia formal deductiva, con un conocimiento propio, din�mico y en continuo desarrollo obtenido a trav�s del m�todo cient�fico formal. En ocasiones, las ciencias f�cticas necesitan utilizar t�cnicas estad�sticas durante su proceso de investigaci�n factual, con el fin de obtener nuevos conocimientos basados en la experimentaci�n y en la observaci�n. En estos casos, la aplicaci�n de la estad�stica permite el an�lisis de datos provenientes de una muestra representativa, que busca explicar las correlaciones y dependencias de un fen�meno f�sico o natural, de ocurrencia en forma aleatoria o condicional. La estad�stica es �til para una amplia variedad de ciencias f�cticas, desde la f�sica hasta las ciencias sociales, desde las ciencias de la salud hasta el control de calidad. Adem�s, se usa en �reas de negocios o instituciones gubernamentales con el objetivo de describir el conjunto de datos obtenidos para la toma de decisiones, o bien para realizar generalizaciones sobre las caracter�sticas observadas. En la actualidad, la estad�stica aplicada a las ciencias f�cticas permite estudiar una determinada poblaci�n a partir de la recopilaci�n de informaci�n, el an�lisis de datos y la interpretaci�n de resultados. Del mismo modo, tambi�n es una ciencia esencial para el estudio cuantitativo de los fen�menos de masa o colectivos. �reas de la estad�stica La estad�stica se divide en dos grandes �reas: Estad�stica descriptiva: Se dedica a la descripci�n, visualizaci�n y resumen de datos originados a partir de los fen�menos de estudio. Los datos pueden ser resumidos num�rica o gr�ficamente. Su objetivo es organizar y describir las caracter�sticas sobre un conjunto de datos con el prop�sito de facilitar su aplicaci�n, generalmente con el apoyo de gr�ficas, tablas o medidas num�ricas. -Ejemplos b�sicos de par�metros estad�sticos son: la media y la desviaci�n est�ndar. -Ejemplos gr�ficos son: histograma, pir�mide poblacional, gr�fico circular, entre otros. Estad�stica inferencial: Se dedica a la generaci�n de los modelos, inferencias y predicciones asociadas a los fen�menos en cuesti�n teniendo en cuenta la aleatoriedad de las observaciones. Se usa para modelar patrones en los datos y extraer inferencias acerca de la poblaci�n bajo estudio. Estas inferencias pueden tomar la forma de respuestas a preguntas s�/no (prueba de hip�tesis), estimaciones de unas caracter�sticas num�ricas (estimaci�n), pron�sticos de futuras observaciones, descripciones de asociaci�n (correlaci�n) o modelamiento de relaciones entre variables (an�lisis de regresi�n). Otras t�cnicas de modelamiento incluyen an�lisis de varianza, series de tiempo y miner�a de datos. Su objetivo es obtener conclusiones �tiles para lograr hacer deducciones acerca de la totalidad de todas las observaciones hechas, bas�ndose en la informaci�n num�rica.
  5. 5. vAmbas ramas se utilizan en la estad�stica aplicada. La estad�stica inferencial, por su parte, se divide en estad�stica param�trica y estad�stica no param�trica. Existe tambi�n una disciplina llamada estad�stica matem�tica que establece las bases te�ricas de las t�cnicas estad�sticas. La palabra �estad�sticas� se refiere al resumen de resultados estad�sticos, habitualmente descriptivos, como en estad�sticas econ�micas, estad�sticas criminales, etc. Aplicaciones De La Estad�stica Aunque com�nmente se asocie a estudios demogr�ficos, econ�micos y sociol�gicos, gran parte de los logros de la estad�stica se derivan del inter�s de los cient�ficos por desarrollar modelos que expliquen el comportamiento de las propiedades de la materia y de los caracteres biol�gicos. La medicina, la biolog�a, la f�sica y, en definitiva, casi todos los campos de las ciencias emplean instrumentos estad�sticos de importancia fundamental para el desarrollo de sus modelos de trabajo. Campos de aplicaci�n La estad�stica es una ciencia de aplicaci�n pr�ctica casi universal en todos los campos cient�ficos: En las ciencias naturales: se emplea con profusi�n en la descripci�n de modelos termodin�micos complejos (mec�nica estad�stica), en f�sica cu�ntica, en mec�nica de fluidos o en la teor�a cin�tica de los gases, entre otros muchos campos. En las ciencias sociales y econ�micas: es un pilar b�sico del desarrollo de la demograf�a y la sociolog�a aplicada. En econom�a: suministra los valores que ayudan a descubrir interrelaciones entre m�ltiples par�metros macro y microecon�micos. En las ciencias m�dicas: permite establecer pautas sobre la evoluci�n de las enfermedades y los enfermos, los �ndices de mortalidad asociados a procesos morbosos, el grado de eficacia de un medicamento, etc�tera. T�rminos Hip�tesis: una hip�tesis estad�stica es una proposici�n o supuesto sobre los par�metros de una o m�s poblaciones. Es importante recordar que las hip�tesis siempre son proposiciones sobre la poblaci�n o distribuci�n bajo estudio, no proposiciones sobre la muestra. Variable: una variable estad�stica es una caracter�stica que puede fluctuar y cuya variaci�n es susceptible de adoptar diferentes valores, los cuales pueden medirse u observarse. Las variables adquieren valor cuando se relacionan con otras variables, es decir, si forman parte de una hip�tesis o de una teor�a. Dato: el t�rmino dato refiere a la informaci�n que brinda acceso a un conocimiento preciso y concreto. Estad�stico, por su parte, es aquello vinculado a la estad�stica: la especialidad de la matem�tica que apela a cifras para generar inferencias o para reflejar cuantitativamente un fen�meno.
  6. 6. viPoblaci�n: una poblaci�n estad�stica es un conjunto de sujetos o elementos que presentan caracter�sticas comunes. Sobre esta poblaci�n se realiza el estudio estad�stico con el fin de sacar conclusiones. El tama�o poblacional es el n�mero de individuos que constituyen la poblaci�n. Muestra: una muestra estad�stica (o una muestra) es un subconjunto de elementos de la poblaci�n estad�stica. El mejor resultado para un proceso estad�stico ser�a estudiar a toda la poblaci�n. Pero esto generalmente resulta imposible, ya sea porque supone un coste econ�mico alto o porque requiere demasiado tiempo. Nivel de medici�n: el nivel de medida de una variable en matem�ticas y estad�sticas, tambi�n llamado escala de medici�n, es una clasificaci�n acordada con el fin de describir la naturaleza de la informaci�n contenida dentro de los n�meros asignados a los objetos y, por lo tanto, dentro de una variable. Distribuci�n de frecuencias La organizaci�n de los datos constituye la primera etapa de su tratamiento, puesto que facilita los c�lculos posteriores y evita posibles confusiones. Realmente, la organizaci�n de la informaci�n tiene una ra�z hist�rica y, actualmente, con el desarrollo de los medios inform�ticos, tiene menos importancia desde un punto de vista aplicado. Cuando no exist�an ordenadores, o ni siquiera calculadoras, si se dispon�a de un conjunto de datos, era necesario dotarlos de alguna estructura que permitiera resumirlos y comprenderlos de una forma m�s o menos sencilla. La organizaci�n va a depender del n�mero de observaciones distintas que se tengan y de las veces que se repitan cada una de ellas. En base a lo anterior, se pueden estructurar los datos de maneras diferentes. Cuando se tiene un gran n�mero de observaciones, pero muy pocas distintas, se pueden organizar en una tabla de frecuencias, es decir, cada uno de los valores acompa�ado de la frecuencia (tambi�n llamada frecuencia absoluta) con la que aparece. Este es el tipo de tabla que acompa�a a una variable discreta.

×