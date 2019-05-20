Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCIONES DE APOYO PARA SOACHA
¿QUIÉNES SOMOS? Registraduría Nacional del Estado Civil Organización electoral Es una estructura autónoma e independiente ...
Registraduría Nacional del Estado Civil El Registrador Nacional del Estado Civil es escogido por los Presidentes de la Cor...
En dicha norma también fue creada la Organización Electoral, muy similar a la que conocemos hoy en día, con dos organismos...
Como menor de edad en Colombia (menor de 18 años), para el Estado, para el ICBF y para el país, TÚ eres lo más importante....
Vivir con bienestar en un derecho de todos. Este es el impulso de todas nuestras acciones. ¡Acogemos a todos! les damos pr...
En Soacha hay 49 estaciones de policía La alcaldía de Soacha fortaleció la seguridad con la entrega de un nuevo parque aut...
FISCALIA DE SOACHA Asegurados tres integrantes de Los Cuchillos en Soacha (Cundinamarca) miércoles, 27 de julio de 2016 5:...
En el Parque Principal del municipio, el alcalde Juan Carlos Nemocón, entregó a la Policía de Tránsito Nacional 19 motocic...
Llega a Soacha la segunda versión de Comienza la Función en el Teatro Soacha. . La Alcaldía Municipal de Soacha, a través ...
La historia de la Secretaría de Educación del Gobierno del Estado. La historia de la Secretaría de Educación del Gobierno ...
  5. 5. Como menor de edad en Colombia (menor de 18 años), para el Estado, para el ICBF y para el país, TÚ eres lo más importante. Entérate de puntos clave de la Ley para la protección y la garantía de tus derechos y libertades como niño, niña y adolescente colombiano y que son obligación de la familia, la sociedad y el Estado que se cumplan ¿QUE ES EL ICBF? El ICBF es la entidad del Gobierno de Colombia que trabaja por el bienestar de los niños, las niñas, los adolescentes y sus familias. Nuestro ideal es que la niñez sea feliz. Nos esforzamos para que todos los colombianos alcancen desarrollo integral, protección, garantías y el restablecimiento de sus derechos. El trabajo del ICBF Programas, estrategias, compromisos
  6. 6. Vivir con bienestar en un derecho de todos. Este es el impulso de todas nuestras acciones. ¡Acogemos a todos! les damos protección, salud y afecto. Contamos con el apoyo de miles de madres comunitarias, con gran voluntad de servicio y gran capacidad de dar amor incondicional. ABC De tus derechos ley de infancia y adolescencia ICBF Instituto colombiano de bienestar familiar
  7. 7. En Soacha hay 49 estaciones de policía La alcaldía de Soacha fortaleció la seguridad con la entrega de un nuevo parque automotor a la Policía de ese municipio. Tres camionetas y 15 motocicletas modelo 2017 permitirán establecer nuevos cuadrantes, avanzando en temas de tecnología, movilidad y comunicaciones, reforzando el pie de fuerza para la seguridad de los habitantes del municipio. El alcalde de Soacha, Eleázar González, agradeció a los altos mandos de la Policía Nacional por el fortalecimiento de la tecnología en el municipio, brindando más herramientas para la efectividad. "Para que los soachunos tengamos unas fiestas en paz, es un orgullo que nos hayan tenido en cuenta en este momento. Con la ayuda de estos implementos vamos a tener un parque automotor apto para la ciudad con un mejor desempeño, que aunque hemos sido capaces con los que contamos, vamos a mejorar sin duda con estas nuevas herramientas". POLICÍA
  9. 9. En el Parque Principal del municipio, el alcalde Juan Carlos Nemocón, entregó a la Policía de Tránsito Nacional 19 motocicletas, una patrulla, comparenderas electrónicas y herramientas tecnológicas, con el motivo de la entrada en funcionamiento del Organismo de Tránsito de Soacha. comunidad y medios de comunicación que el municipio recibirá el 35 por ciento del porcentaje en bruto de los recursos y los soachunos podrán expedir de manera autónoma licencias de tránsito y conducción, así como matrículas de vehículos automotores en el municipio. “Estamos muy complacidos con este logro porque a partir del primero de noviembre todos los comparendos que se expidan en el territorio de Soacha, todas las infracciones, licencias, matrículas y cualquier trámite que se gestione ante el nuevo Organismo de Tránsito tendrá un recaudo directo para el municipio del 35 por ciento de ese producto. POLICÍA DE TRANCITO Y TRANSPORTE
  10. 10. Llega a Soacha la segunda versión de Comienza la Función en el Teatro Soacha. . La Alcaldía Municipal de Soacha, a través de la Dirección de Cultura abren la temporada de presentaciones artísticas bajo la estrategia "Comienza la Función" en el Teatro Sua, la cual, en su segunda versión contará con la participación de niños soachunos, quienes serán los teloneros con sus puestas en escena de música, canto e interpretación de instrumentos. . Esta temporada se realizará una vez por mes en el teatro, para este viernes, 17 de mayo 2019 a las 5:00 p.m. se contará con la presentación de El Trío Martino, agrupación musical de origen colombiano, que tiene más de 50 años en el ambiente artístico internacional, constituyen parte de la esencia de lo que son y significan los tríos en Colombia, demostrándose que son cultores de esta exquisita música y que han sabido conservar la naturaleza interpretativa del romanticismo puro. . En el componente local se contará con la presentación de Fredy Ronaldo Buitrago Villamil, un niño de 14 años de edad, oriundo del barrio Ciudad Latina de Soacha, Cundinamarca, quien desde los 7 años ha cantado rancheras, actualmente estudia en un colegio de la comuna 1 , cursando grado noveno. . Por otro lado, se incorporará un componente formativo previo a cada evento, para este viernes se llevará a cabo un conversatorio sobre las técnicas básicas de interpretación de la música popular, formato trío a partir de las 4:00 p.m. en el Teatro Sua. Vale la pena mencionar que estas jornadas son gratuitas. En Soacha 3.000 estudiantes más reciben refrigerios calientes. Con una inversión cercana a los 5 mil millones de pesos, la Alcaldía de Soacha logra ofrecer a más niños un menú caliente y con más altos valores nutritivos en los años de su vida que más lo necesitan. En total la ciudad invierte más de 12 mil millones al año en alimentación escolar. Por estos días hay más bullicio y movimiento en las cocinas y comedores de los colegios León XIII y Compartir donde todo es alegría y gusto. Ahora más de tres mil nuevos niños reciben un delicioso refrigerio caliente antes de entrar a clase. Qué más da la bulla y la algarabía si es por una buena causa.
  11. 11. La historia de la Secretaría de Educación del Gobierno del Estado. La historia de la Secretaría de Educación del Gobierno del Estado (SEGE), corre a la par de la historia de la Secretaría de Educación Pública (SEP), que fue creada por Decreto el 25 de septiembre de 1921, nombrándose primer Secretario de Educación al Lic. José Vasconcelos Calderón. El Lic. José Vasconcelos, al asumir el cargo se propuso realizar las tareas educativas desde la perspectiva de la vinculación de la escuela con la realidad social, y al respecto señalaba: "Al decir educación me refiero a una enseñanza directa de parte de los que saben algo, a favor de los que nada saben; me refiero a una enseñanza que sirva para aumentar la capacidad productiva de cada mano que trabaja, de cada cerebro que piensa... esto es importante pues la cultura es fruto natural del desarrollo económico". Al iniciar sus funciones, la Secretaría de Educación Pública se caracterizó por su acelerado crecimiento e intensidad organizando cursos, apertura de escuelas, edición de libros y fundación de bibliotecas; medidas estas que en su conjunto fortalecieron un proyecto educativo nacionalista que recuperaba también las mejores tradiciones de la cultura universal.

