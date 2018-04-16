Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Next Phase of Wearables Growth © 2017 Valencell, Inc Ryan Kraudel Valencell, Inc.
© 2017 Valencell, Inc Wearables market in flux?
© 2017 Valencell, Inc First Phase Wearables Focused on general activity tracking, step counting, calorie counting, and rea...
©2016 Valencell. Inc Heart Rate Chest Straps 1980 Armband Calorimetry 2000 2010 Mobile Tracking Apps Activity Trackers GPS...
© 2017 Valencell, Inc The Next Phase of Wearables Growth Biometrics driving deeper insights into personal health, fitness,...
© 2017 Valencell, Inc Biometrics Proliferating Across Markets Consumer Electronics Military, First Responders, Industrial ...
© 2017 Valencell, Inc Impact of Patient-Generated Health Data “Patient-generated health data (PGHD) are health-related dat...
©2016 Valencell. Inc Friction exists between consumer & medical wearables markets Consumer fitness wearables • Crowdfunded...
© 2017 Valencell, Inc Challenges in the Next Phase of Wearables Growth Usability and Motivation Validation & Believability...
© 2017 Valencell, Inc What’s taking so long? The companies involved in the first phase of wearables didn’t know what to do...
© 2017 Valencell, Inc So what makes us think it will happen? It’s happening now. The problems are known. Technical and mar...
Q&A
Thanks for your time! Ryan Kraudel kraudel@valencell.com Twitter: @kraudel Skype: rkraudel
Recent announcements have many people questioning the viability of the wearables market, but what we’re seeing is not the beginning of the end of the wearables market. Instead, we’re seeing the end of the beginning phase.

We are at the start of a remarkable time when wearables will be more focused on connecting the dots between fitness and health. Going beyond simple health metrics, like step counting, next generation wearables will enable more compelling use cases.

  1. 1. The Next Phase of Wearables Growth © 2017 Valencell, Inc Ryan Kraudel Valencell, Inc.
  2. 2. © 2017 Valencell, Inc Wearables market in flux?
  3. 3. © 2017 Valencell, Inc First Phase Wearables Focused on general activity tracking, step counting, calorie counting, and reaching movement goals.
  4. 4. ©2016 Valencell. Inc Heart Rate Chest Straps 1980 Armband Calorimetry 2000 2010 Mobile Tracking Apps Activity Trackers GPS 2006-09 Connected vital signs monitors (not wearable) 2012 2013 Wrist/arm activity trackers Integrated solutions/ smart- devices 2014 -16 Engaging use cases 2017-18 2019-20 Wearable tech growth across industries Wearables are trending towards familiar form-factors, and more compelling use cases The next phase of wearables growth
  5. 5. © 2017 Valencell, Inc The Next Phase of Wearables Growth Biometrics driving deeper insights into personal health, fitness, and wellness. Value Drivers: • Broad population insights • Deeper individual insights • Predictive analytics • Shifting healthcare delivery
  6. 6. © 2017 Valencell, Inc Biometrics Proliferating Across Markets Consumer Electronics Military, First Responders, Industrial Safety Health & Medical Wearables AR, VR, Gaming/eSports
  7. 7. © 2017 Valencell, Inc Impact of Patient-Generated Health Data “Patient-generated health data (PGHD) are health-related data created, recorded, or gathered by or from patients (or family members or other caregivers) to help address a health concern.” - HealthIT.gov Consumer Electronics Health & Medical Wearables
  8. 8. ©2016 Valencell. Inc Friction exists between consumer & medical wearables markets Consumer fitness wearables • Crowdfunded + relatively light VC • Consumer-scale marketing • Accuracy not a top priority • Loose on validation • Style & branding are critical • Looks for ways to avoid FDA • 2-year product timelines Medical wearables • Heavily venture-backed • Targeted B2B marketing • Accuracy is critical • Heavy on validation • Style and branding are irrelevant • FDA approval is critical to success • 7+ year product timelines
  9. 9. © 2017 Valencell, Inc Challenges in the Next Phase of Wearables Growth Usability and Motivation Validation & Believability Data Integration
  10. 10. © 2017 Valencell, Inc What’s taking so long? The companies involved in the first phase of wearables didn’t know what to do with the data. The hardware has been ahead of the software and user experiences. Individualized guidance is hard. 1 2 3
  11. 11. © 2017 Valencell, Inc So what makes us think it will happen? It’s happening now. The problems are known. Technical and market dynamics are trending positive. 1 2 3
  12. 12. Q&A
  13. 13. Thanks for your time! Ryan Kraudel kraudel@valencell.com Twitter: @kraudel Skype: rkraudel

