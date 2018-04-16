The Next Phase of Wearables Growth

-
Recent announcements have many people questioning the viability of the wearables market, but what we’re seeing is not the beginning of the end of the wearables market. Instead, we’re seeing the end of the beginning phase.
We are at the start of a remarkable time when wearables will be more focused on connecting the dots between fitness and health. Going beyond simple health metrics, like step counting, next generation wearables will enable more compelling use cases.
