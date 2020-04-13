Topic 1.1 euam ukr awareness presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
К М Є С в У к р а ї н і – с т и с л и й о г л я д
Чому відкрили місію в Україні? • КМЄС в Україні- Консультативна Місія Європейського Союзу - Україна • Розпочала роботу 1 г...
Мета КМЄС • Місія надає підтримку державним органам України у послідовному реформуванні сектору цивільної безпеки шляхом с...
Ціль КМЄС Ціль КМЄС - сектор цивільної безпеки: • ефективний • відповідальний • користується довірою громади
Мандат КМЕС в Україні • Всі 28 країн Європейського союзу приймають рішення щодо мандату місії • Межі мандату • Новий манда...
Що це сектор цивільної безпеки? • До складу сектору цивільної безпеки України входять: • Міністерство внутрішніх справ • М...
Пріоритети місії та суміжні питання Взаємодія поліції з населенням Управління кадровими ресурсами Кримінальні розслідуванн...
Mission Locations Київ, Головний штаб Представництва місії МОБІЛЬНИЙ ПІДРОЗДІЛ Працює в регіонах де місія не має регіональ...
Команда КМЄС • На період лютого 2019 – 308 працівників • 149 міжнародних фахівців (у відрядження або за контрактом): • 78%...
Інші міжнародні організації в Україні • ОБСЄ • Місія ЄС з прикордонної допомоги Україні та Молдові • Поліція Америки • Пол...
Проекти ЄС в Україні • Проект SPRU (Підтримка реформи поліції в Україні) • 6 млн євро = 192 000 000 грн • Закінчення проек...
Нова концепція забезпечення публічного порядку в Україні затверджена наказом МВС 23 серпня 2018 року з метою впровадження ...
Охорона публічного порядку Тренінги (проекти в межах місії) • Тренінг з питань управління – Скандинавська модель (Золоті, ...
Охорона публічного порядку • План дій щодо впровадження Скандинавської моделі в Україні • Міста: Київ, Львів, Харків, Одес...
