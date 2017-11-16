Mision y-vision universidad carrera facultad

Universidad nacional de Chimborazo MISI�N Crear, desarrollar, transferir y difundir el conocimiento, los saberes y la cult...
VISI�N Ser una Facultad de renombre y prestigio a nivel nacional e internacional, vinculada con instituciones afines, que ...
VISI�N Formar profesionales en el campo de la Psicolog�a Educativa con alto nivel cient�fico, humano y tecnol�gico, con ca...
MISIÓN Y VISIÓN UNIVERSIDAD FACULTAD CARRERA

  1. 1. Universidad nacional de Chimborazo MISI�N Crear, desarrollar, transferir y difundir el conocimiento, los saberes y la cultura a trav�s de la aplicaci�n de procesos de formaci�n acad�mica, investigaci�n y vinculaci�n; bajo principios de pertinencia, integralidad, interculturalidad, equidad, preservaci�n del ambiente, fortaleciendo el talento humano, para la construcci�n de una mejor sociedad. VISI�N Somos una instituci�n de educaci�n l�der en la zona 3 del Ecuador, con reconocimiento nacional y proyecci�n Internacional. FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACI�N HUMANAS Y TECNOLOG�AS
  2. 2. VISI�N Ser una Facultad de renombre y prestigio a nivel nacional e internacional, vinculada con instituciones afines, que se encuentren enmarcadas con los �ltimos avances de: la ciencia, la tecnolog�a, la cultura; y constituirnos en una Facultad que lidere procesos educativos innovadores, que cuente con una diversificaci�n de carreras donde se experimenten e incorporen nuevos paradigmas para la formaci�n integral del docente. MISI�N En la Facultad de Ciencias de la Educaci�n de la Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo, se forman, capacitan y profesionalizan a los maestros de todos los niveles del sistema educativo ecuatoriano, de acuerdo a las tendencias did�ctico- pedag�gicas contempor�neas, en b�squeda de la verdad, el desarrollo de la cultura y la pr�ctica de los valores, orientados a brindar una educaci�n de calidad a todos los sectores sociales de la regi�n central y del pa�s. Psicolog�a educativa
  3. 3. VISI�N Formar profesionales en el campo de la Psicolog�a Educativa con alto nivel cient�fico, humano y tecnol�gico, con caracter�sticas de educaci�n integral, innovadora y axiol�gica, que promueva la investigaci�n, potenciando la calidad y calidez en las relaciones interpersonales. MISI�N Ser una carrera l�der en la formaci�n de Psic�logos Educativos a nivel nacional e internacional que responda a las necesidades del contexto acorde a las pol�ticas educativas vigentes y que promueva el progreso y el buen vivir.

×