Palavras (rubem alves)

Rubem Alves, nosso querido educador, teólogo, filósofo, professor & poeta, ao partir em 2014, deixou-nos órfãos de sua com...
Mas sempre teremos as suas palavras, os seus textos e livros, que, feito faróis, clareiam e iluminam os caminhos da vida.
“Meu único desejo, meu tema musical, meu diamante é a Educação.” Rubem Alves
“A primeira tarefa da Educação é ensinar a ver.”
“É através dos olhos que as crianças tomam contato com a beleza e o fascínio do mundo.”
“Os olhos têm de ser educados para que nossa alegria aumente.”
“Quero ensinar as crianças. Elas ainda têm olhos encantados.”
“Seus olhos são dotados daquela qualidade que, para os gregos, era o início do pensamento: a capacidade de se assombrar di...
“Para as crianças, tudo é espantoso: um ovo, uma minhoca, uma concha de caramujo, o voo dos urubus, os pulos dos gafanhoto...
“Coisas que os eruditos não veem.”
“Para as crianças, tudo é espantoso.”
“Elas ainda têm olhos encantados.”
“Na escola eu aprendi complicadas classificações botânicas, taxonomias, nomes latinos – mas esqueci.”
“Esqueci.” “Mas nenhum professor jamais chamou a minha atenção...”
“...para a beleza de uma árvore, ou para o curioso das simetrias das folhas.”
“...para a beleza de uma árvore, ou para o curioso das simetrias das folhas.”
“Parece que, naquele tempo, as escolas estavam mais preocupadas em fazer com que os alunos decorassem palavras que com a r...
“As palavras só têm sentido se nos ajudam a ver o mundo melhor.”
“Aprendemos palavras para melhorar os olhos.”
“Aprendemos palavras para melhorar os olhos.”
O que significa “melhorar os olhos”?
Onde mora a Bondade?
“O ato de ver não é coisa natural. Precisa ser aprendido.”
“Quando a gente abre os olhos, abrem-se as janelas do corpo, e o mundo aparece refletido dentro da gente.”
“Quando a gente abre os olhos, abrem-se as janelas do corpo, e o mundo aparece refletido dentro da gente.”
“O ato de ver não é coisa natural. Precisa ser aprendido.”
“Jardins bonitos há muitos, mas só traz alegria o jardim que nascer dentro da gente.”
“...só traz alegria o jardim que nascer dentro da gente.”
“...só traz alegria o jardim que nascer dentro da gente.”
Rubem Alves. Onde estará agora o nosso querido poeta?
Amante da simplicidade. Amante da beleza, da poesia, das coisas que dão alegria.
Amante da ociosidade criativa. Amante dos mistérios. Amante da Infância e da Vida.
Amante da Educação, como fonte de transformação e esperança.
Jardineiro dos corações. Semeador de esperanças.
“Quem não muda sua maneira adulta de ver e sentir e não se torna como criança jamais será sábio.”
“Quem não muda sua maneira adulta de ver e sentir e não se torna como criança jamais será sábio.” Tema musical: “One Man’s...
“Quem não muda sua maneira adulta de ver e sentir e não se torna como criança jamais será sábio.” um_peregrino@hotmail.com
“Quem não muda sua maneira adulta de ver e sentir e não se torna como criança jamais será sábio.”
Palavras (rubem alves)
Palavras (rubem alves)
Palavras (rubem alves)
Palavras (rubem alves)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Palavras (rubem alves)

38 views

Published on

Reflexões de Rubens Alves

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Palavras (rubem alves)

  1. 1. Rubem Alves, nosso querido educador, teólogo, filósofo, professor & poeta, ao partir em 2014, deixou-nos órfãos de sua companhia.
  2. 2. Mas sempre teremos as suas palavras, os seus textos e livros, que, feito faróis, clareiam e iluminam os caminhos da vida.
  3. 3. “Meu único desejo, meu tema musical, meu diamante é a Educação.” Rubem Alves
  4. 4. “A primeira tarefa da Educação é ensinar a ver.”
  5. 5. “É através dos olhos que as crianças tomam contato com a beleza e o fascínio do mundo.”
  6. 6. “Os olhos têm de ser educados para que nossa alegria aumente.”
  7. 7. “Quero ensinar as crianças. Elas ainda têm olhos encantados.”
  8. 8. “Seus olhos são dotados daquela qualidade que, para os gregos, era o início do pensamento: a capacidade de se assombrar diante do banal.”
  9. 9. “Para as crianças, tudo é espantoso: um ovo, uma minhoca, uma concha de caramujo, o voo dos urubus, os pulos dos gafanhotos, uma pipa no céu, um pião na terra.” “Coisas que os eruditos não veem.”
  10. 10. “Coisas que os eruditos não veem.”
  11. 11. “Para as crianças, tudo é espantoso.”
  12. 12. “Elas ainda têm olhos encantados.”
  13. 13. “Na escola eu aprendi complicadas classificações botânicas, taxonomias, nomes latinos – mas esqueci.”
  14. 14. “Esqueci.” “Mas nenhum professor jamais chamou a minha atenção...”
  15. 15. “...para a beleza de uma árvore, ou para o curioso das simetrias das folhas.”
  16. 16. “...para a beleza de uma árvore, ou para o curioso das simetrias das folhas.”
  17. 17. “Parece que, naquele tempo, as escolas estavam mais preocupadas em fazer com que os alunos decorassem palavras que com a realidade para a qual elas apontam.”
  18. 18. “As palavras só têm sentido se nos ajudam a ver o mundo melhor.”
  19. 19. “Aprendemos palavras para melhorar os olhos.”
  20. 20. “Aprendemos palavras para melhorar os olhos.”
  21. 21. O que significa “melhorar os olhos”?
  22. 22. Onde mora a Bondade?
  23. 23. “O ato de ver não é coisa natural. Precisa ser aprendido.”
  24. 24. “Quando a gente abre os olhos, abrem-se as janelas do corpo, e o mundo aparece refletido dentro da gente.”
  25. 25. “Quando a gente abre os olhos, abrem-se as janelas do corpo, e o mundo aparece refletido dentro da gente.”
  26. 26. “O ato de ver não é coisa natural. Precisa ser aprendido.”
  27. 27. “Jardins bonitos há muitos, mas só traz alegria o jardim que nascer dentro da gente.”
  28. 28. “...só traz alegria o jardim que nascer dentro da gente.”
  29. 29. “...só traz alegria o jardim que nascer dentro da gente.”
  30. 30. Rubem Alves. Onde estará agora o nosso querido poeta?
  31. 31. Amante da simplicidade. Amante da beleza, da poesia, das coisas que dão alegria.
  32. 32. Amante da ociosidade criativa. Amante dos mistérios. Amante da Infância e da Vida.
  33. 33. Amante da Educação, como fonte de transformação e esperança.
  34. 34. Jardineiro dos corações. Semeador de esperanças.
  35. 35. “Quem não muda sua maneira adulta de ver e sentir e não se torna como criança jamais será sábio.”
  36. 36. “Quem não muda sua maneira adulta de ver e sentir e não se torna como criança jamais será sábio.” Tema musical: “One Man’s Dream”, Yanni
  37. 37. “Quem não muda sua maneira adulta de ver e sentir e não se torna como criança jamais será sábio.” um_peregrino@hotmail.com
  38. 38. “Quem não muda sua maneira adulta de ver e sentir e não se torna como criança jamais será sábio.”

×